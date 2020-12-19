Featured
UNICEF strikes deal with Taliban to set up informal schools
UNICEF has struck an agreement with the Taliban to establish thousands of informal schools in areas controlled by the insurgent group – schools that will reach up to 140,000 children.
According to Sam Mort, the agency’s chief of communications, advocacy and civic engagement in Afghanistan, UNICEF will support the establishment of 4,000 community-based education classes across Helmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Faryab provinces.
Mort said currently there are 680 such informal classes already taking place across these provinces.
She said that each class could accommodate up to 35 students, and classes are expected to start in March, when the new school year begins in Afghanistan.
Mort said the plan aims to ensure that every child, especially girls, in remote areas, can go to school safely and securely.
“Currently, 60 percent of the children that are out of school are girls and that increases to 80 percent in some hard-to-reach areas,” Mort said.
According to Mort, the agreement is the result of about two years of negotiations with local Taliban leaders and those based in Doha.
She told VOA news that ongoing UN-led polio vaccination drives had prompted the discussions about what other services the Taliban and their community wanted.
“The fact that the Taliban asked UNICEF to support them with other services, beyond polio drops, to help their children survive and thrive, is a breakthrough moment,” she said.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the insurgent group’s agreement with UNICEF.
“We believe it is a good step and we will prepare the ground for the establishment of these schools in areas under our control,” Mujahid told VOA.
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Nine people are reported to have died in a fire in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of a hospital in Gaziantep in Turkey on Saturday.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the fire broke out in a private hospital and that it is believed to have started after an oxygen ventilator exploded.
Other patients receiving treatment were transferred to nearby hospitals, Koca said.
The Anadolu news agency said the fire took place at the Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep. It cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being between 56 and 85 years old.
Anadolu Agency reported officials from the provincial governor’s office said 19 patients were in the unit when a “high-pressure oxygen device” exploded at 4.45 am.
UNSC extends mandate of team monitoring Taliban-related sanctions
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday took the decision to extend for 12 months the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the Taliban and emphasized its serious concerns about ongoing violence in Afghanistan.
The 15-member Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2557 (2020) and directed the Monitoring Team to gather information on instances of non-compliance with the measures and to facilitate, upon request by Member States, capacity-building assistance.
In a statement issued by the UNSC, the Council welcomed recent efforts by the Afghan government and the Taliban in facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations and highlighted the importance of ensuring that the Monitoring Team receives the necessary administrative and substantive support to effectively fulfill its mandate in a safe and timely manner.
This comes after Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Adela Raz addressed the Security Council briefing on the situation in Afghanistan on Thursday and said the work of the Monitoring Team assisting the 1988 Afghanistan Sanctions Committee is invaluable in tracking the Taliban’s activities, especially in overseeing the fulfillment of their commitments for peace, including their pledge to end all relations with al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.
“We need to make sure that these commitments are reflected in the Taliban’s actions and that the Taliban are not engaged in any terrorist activity and are not working with or supporting any international terrorist group,” she said.
Raz stated however that reports from Afghan security and intelligence agencies, and the Monitoring Team state otherwise.
“The Taliban have increased their levels of violence and continued their relationship with international terrorist groups. As such, any leniency and flexibility on the sanctions against the Taliban, without real progress and reciprocity from them, will be counterproductive and detrimental to the peace negotiations,” she said.
Raz noted that as clearly outlined in the Secretary-General’s report, the security situation in Afghanistan remains highly volatile for civilians. Despite progress towards peace, the situation is indeed “worsening”.
The Report of the Secretary-General notes 10,439 security-related incidents during the reporting period, representing an 18 percent increase against the same period in 2019.
Raz said it must further be stressed that “anti-government” elements conducted 92 percent of all security-related incidents and 95 percent of armed clashes.
“The Taliban are engaging in targeted killings, attacks against public infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and bridges and have deliberately used people as human shields – actions that are in clear violation of international humanitarian and human rights law. This is unacceptable and reinforces the urgency of the government’s call and Secretary General’s call, for a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire,” she said.
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron has been tested positive for Covid-19, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Thursday.
“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today. This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Macron would be self-isolated for the next week.
“In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic [of France] will isolate himself for 7 days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement read.
Earlier this week, France eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 despite infection rates remaining high, the French AFP News Agency reported.
According to the report, over 17,000 new cases were registered on Wednesday, raising concerns ahead of the Christmas holidays.
At least 2,465,126 people in France have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 59,472 people have died in France of the virus and 186,004 others have recovered.
