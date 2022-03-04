UNICEF reports15% of $2 billion needed for Afghan children has been collected

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2022)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that 15 percent of aid has so far been collected following a $2 billion request for assistance to children in Afghanistan.

In their latest situation report, UNICEF said the UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal is the largest in the history of the organization, valued at $2 billion for 2022.

The organization said that thanks to partners’ generous contributions, the appeal is currently 15 percent funded.

According to the report, over 2,7 million people were reached with basic primary health care services provided by 10,200 health workers in 1,031 health facilities across 17 provinces.

In addition, 8.6 million children under five years of age were reached through a four-day nationwide national polio immunization campaign launched mid-January.

Also 281,302 children were reached with education services through 8,982 community-based education classes.