UNICEF reports15% of $2 billion needed for Afghan children has been collected
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that 15 percent of aid has so far been collected following a $2 billion request for assistance to children in Afghanistan.
In their latest situation report, UNICEF said the UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal is the largest in the history of the organization, valued at $2 billion for 2022.
The organization said that thanks to partners’ generous contributions, the appeal is currently 15 percent funded.
According to the report, over 2,7 million people were reached with basic primary health care services provided by 10,200 health workers in 1,031 health facilities across 17 provinces.
In addition, 8.6 million children under five years of age were reached through a four-day nationwide national polio immunization campaign launched mid-January.
Also 281,302 children were reached with education services through 8,982 community-based education classes.
Blast hits mosque in Paktia, causes casualties
An explosion went off in a mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Paktia on Friday, an official said.
The incident happened in Dand Aw Patan district shortly after the Friday congregation prayers at the mosque, said Khaliq Yar Ahmadzai, the provincial director of information and culture.
He said that the injured were taken to hospitals.
Meanwhile, local residents said that at least two people were killed while 15 others were injured in the explosion.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.
Ahmadzai said security forces launched an investigation into the incident.
IEA calls on the nation to voluntarily hand over weapons, govt assets
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday called on the nation to voluntarily hand over weapons and government assets to security forces.
This comes amid the IEA’s operation in Kabul and other nearby provinces to clamp down on criminals, kidnappers and other lawbreakers.
In a statement on Thursday, the IEA said: “The Islamic Emirate urges all citizens who possess weapons, government vehicles and illegal items or have information about thieves and kidnappers to voluntarily hand over the weapons and state property to the forces, before search groups reach them,” read the IEA’s statement.
The Islamic Emirate claims that during the clearance operation hundreds of light and heavy weapons, dozens of government vehicles, ammunition and many other illegal items were seized.
“IEA forces also arrested a number of evil elements, who are wanted for kidnappings and other crimes,” read the statement.
According to the IEA if Afghans cooperate; the search operation will finish soon and there will be no need for house-to-house searches.
“The Islamic Emirate wants complete security in the country and no threat to anyone’s life, property, honor or rights,” the statement said.
Recently, the European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan reacted to the IEA’s house-to-house search operations and called the move a “crime”.
AWCC expands communication, internet services in southern Afghanistan
The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has expanded communication and high speed internet services to remote parts of southern Afghanistan.
AWCC officials said on Thursday people can now access 3G and 4G internet as well as communication services in five districts of Helmand its provincial capital Lashkargah, Spin Boldak of Kandahar, Zabul capital Qalat and Uruzgan.
The AWCC is the only communications company that provides communication services in remote areas of Afghanistan.
AWCC officials also said that an internet cable between Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces that had been inactive for several years is active again.
“Following the recent developments, we tried to expand our services for people of Afghanistan, and went to remote areas, for instance, five district of northern Helmand, to provide communication services. We launched 4G services in Lashkargah of Helmand province. We launched 4G services in Spin Boldak which is a port town. We launched 4G in Zabul capital Qalat,” said Aliullah Sarwari, the director of AWCC.
AWCC officials said that they will continue to expand coverage of its services. According to them, expanding coverage and providing more services will also bring job opportunities for citizens.
“Our goal is to provide nationwide services for all the people of Afghanistan, facilitate balanced development and job opportunities for the people. We are committed to this and we will continue to provide services in Afghanistan,” he said.
Meanwhile, residents have welcomed the launch of AWCC’s communication and internet services in their localities.
This comes after AWCC and Afghan Post recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for facilities in the fields of communication, internet and postal services.
