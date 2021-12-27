UNICEF dispatches mobile clinics to help malnourished Afghan children

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2021)

United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said Sunday that it has tasked mobile health teams to provide health services to Afghan women and children across the country.

UNICEF said in a statement that the mobile health and nutrition teams will travel across Afghanistan to provide health services to women and children who have no access to “life-saving health care”.

Marixie Mercado, a member of the UNICEF Emergency Response Team, stated: “We are doing everything to bring this life-saving treatment to children across the country.”

14 million people in Afghanistan are facing acute food insecurity, and an estimated 3.2 million children under the age of five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition by the end of the year.

At least 1 million of these children are at risk of dying due to severe acute malnutrition without immediate treatment, UNICEF said.

The development comes after UNICEF warned last month that half of Afghanistan’s children would face severe acute malnutrition without immediate treatment.