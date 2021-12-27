Latest News
UNICEF dispatches mobile clinics to help malnourished Afghan children
United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said Sunday that it has tasked mobile health teams to provide health services to Afghan women and children across the country.
UNICEF said in a statement that the mobile health and nutrition teams will travel across Afghanistan to provide health services to women and children who have no access to “life-saving health care”.
Marixie Mercado, a member of the UNICEF Emergency Response Team, stated: “We are doing everything to bring this life-saving treatment to children across the country.”
14 million people in Afghanistan are facing acute food insecurity, and an estimated 3.2 million children under the age of five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition by the end of the year.
At least 1 million of these children are at risk of dying due to severe acute malnutrition without immediate treatment, UNICEF said.
The development comes after UNICEF warned last month that half of Afghanistan’s children would face severe acute malnutrition without immediate treatment.
Canadian PM: I expected Ghani’s govt to collapse, just not so quickly
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said in an interview with Global news that they expected the fall of the former Afghan government, but did not think it would happen so quickly.
“I have talked with a number of our allies in Europe and elsewhere who were caught extremely off guard with how quickly things got out but the intelligence was there two, three months in advance, warning that the fall was happening.
“We didn’t know it was going to be this fast, nobody knew it was going to be this fast,” said Trudeau.
However, he voiced his concerns about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, saying that Afghans will have a difficult winter.
“It’s going to be a very difficult winter for people in Afghanistan.”
He added that Canada, along with other allies, will put pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to allow people to leave Afghanistan.
“We are on our way to welcoming in 40,000 Afghan refugees” in the next year or two, he said.
IEA officials said that western countries are persuading Afghan youths to leave the country.
“Our people, our young generation, were encouraged by European countries as well as the United States [to leave Afghanistan]…,” said Balil Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.
This comes amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
IEA once again calls for good relations with international community
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called on Afghanistan’s neighbors, the region and the world to play a positive role in building good and strong relations with them.
The IEA made the call in a statement marking the 42nd anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. The former Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan on December, 1979, but was defeated ten years later.
Enamullah Samangani, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, posted the statement on Twitter, saying that securing good relations with the world would lead to good steps towards security and prosperity in the world and eliminate the problems, devastation and disbelief left over from past wars.
Samangani also wrote that Afghanistan does not interfere in the internal affairs of any other country and will not allow any country to violate the rights of the Afghan people and interfere in the internal affairs of this country.
“Afghans, as a peaceful nation, want to establish good and strong relations with the international community within the framework of Islamic and international principles, where there is no possibility of harm to anyone and the right to freedom of nations is protected,” he wrote.
More than four months have passed since the IEA took control of Afghanistan, but so far no country has formally recognized their government, but a limited number of countries have started to engage with the IEA.
On this day, 42 years ago, Soviet forces left Afghanistan following tough resistance from Afghan people and Mujahidden.
Afghanistan was invaded on 27th of December 1979 from both ground and air.
Soviet troops entered into Afghanistan from different directions including Torghundi, Hairatan and Sherkhan borders.
The Russian Occupation which lasted for nine years claimed around two million lives.
Bayat Foundation distributes more food aid to vulnerable residents of Kabul
Afghanistan’s leading charity organization, the Bayat Foundation, continues to help desperate families across the country and distributed more food supplies to hundreds of Kabul residents this week.
The organization’s officials stated that they are providing food parcels to the most vulnerable families during the harsh winter season across Afghanistan.
The parcels include flour, rice, and cooking oil.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said that the food supplies were distributed to a number of “deserving and disabled people in Kabul.”
“Through our ongoing winter aid program, which the Bayat Foundation distributes during the winter season, aid has already been distributed to other provinces,” he added.
“We brought supplies including flour, rice, and oil for a number of deserving and disabled people in Kabul. Inshallah, further assistance will be distributed in other provinces as well,” Haji Mohammad Ismail said.
Through its ongoing campaign, the Foundation had so far distributed food parcels to at-risk families in Jawzjan, Paktia, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.
Grateful recipients of the food aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other charity organizations to help provide food to vulnerable families this winter.
