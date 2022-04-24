UNICEF director visits girls school; says ‘education must be above politics’

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2022)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern about the continued closure of secondary and high schools for girls in Afghanistan, saying “education should not be held hostage to politics.”

On Saturday, Paloma Escudero, UNICEF’s Director of Global Support and Communications, visited a girls primary school in Kabul and said it has been more than a month since girls over the sixth grade in Afghanistan have been denied the right to education.

Escudero said that female students need help more than ever and called on the international community, especially donors, not to stop helping girls in this country.

According to her, the United Nations continues to assist in continuing the education of Afghan girls and emphasizes that education for girls is one of the priorities of the United Nations Children’s Fund in Afghanistan.

Escudero said the organization pays the salaries of about 200,000 teachers a month in Afghanistan and provides 35 million textbooks for Afghan girls.

“This is the time when girls need us the most. They go to school every day. They want to learn. They told me they wanted to be a doctor, an engineer and a teacher.”

Earlier, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that continuing to close girls’ schools would harm the whole of Afghanistan.

The US State Department has also said that political and economic progress cannot be made if half the population of a country is deprived of education.