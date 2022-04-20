Latest News
UNICEF confirms death of 20 children in Khost and Kunar airstrikes
Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, on Wednesday said the organization has confirmation that a total 20 children were killed during airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on April 16 in the provinces of Khost and Kunar.
“In Khost, twelve girls and three boys were killed, while in Kunar, three girls and two boys were killed,” Ayoya tweeted.
According to Ayoya the children were killed in their homes as they slept.
“We are shocked and saddened by this needless tragedy, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those affected,” Ayoya tweeted.
Ayoya says that UNICEF teams are on the ground supporting those affected, including with mobile teams providing health, nutrition and psycho-social services.
Violence against children, in all forms, must stop, Ayoya said.
Additionally, we have provided tents, hygiene kits for girls’ and women’s sanitary needs, winter kits that include warm clothes, recreational kits with games and activities for children, soap and water purification tablets, Ayoya said.
This comes after at least 47 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 20 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes and rocket attacks in Kunar and Khost provinces on April 16.
Pakistan claims it carried out attacks against Pakistani Taliban insurgent centers that threaten its security and stability from Afghanistan, and because of sniper attacks by the group that reportedly attack Pakistani troops from Afghanistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are defending Afghanistan and that tensions with Pakistan will be resolved through diplomatic channels.
“We do not admit the existence of TTP, we do not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country or threaten our territory against Pakistan. Even if there are problems in difficult mountainous areas, they should be resolved jointly, not by bombing and attacks,” said Mujahid.
Latest News
Afghanistan lodges complaint with UN over Pakistan’s airstrikes
Afghanistan’s permanent mission at the United Nations has lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council against Pakistani airstrikes on Khost and Kunar provinces last week.
Naseer Ahmad Faiq, chargé d’affaires of the mission at the UN, tweeted the airstrikes violated Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.
Pakistani airstrikes on Khost and Kunar on Saturday, April 16, killed more than 40 people, including women and children.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) summoned Pakistan’s ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan to protest against the strikes while a government spokesman stressed the need to resolve issues through political means.
Latest News
Kabul school bombings condemned worldwide
Explosions targeting a high school in western Kabul on Tuesday have sparked widespread condemnation around the world.
Three explosions at a high school in western Kabul killed at least six people and injured 11, Afghan security and health officials said.
The blast targeted educational institutions and many of the casualties were young students.
“Three blasts have taken place…in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people,” said Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul’s commander.
He said later that six people had been killed and 11 injured in the explosions.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
An official familiar with the matter who declined to be named said the explosive devices had been hidden in backpacks and one had detonated inside the school gates, Reuters reported.
The incident was condemned both on a national and an international level.
Former president Hamid Karzai condemned the blast, calling it a crime against humanity and an act by the enemies of peace in Afghanistan and an act against education in the country.
The former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, also condemned the attack, calling those responsible the enemies of peace and development in Afghanistan.
The United States condemned the attacks and called for an investigation.
The US State Department in a statement offered condolences to the Afghan families and said the perpetrators must be brought to justice
“The United States joins the international community in expressing outrage at today’s heinous attacks on the Mumtaz Education Center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid school in Kabul, Afghanistan. We offer sincere condolences to the families and other loved ones of those killed in these cowardly acts. The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
“All Afghan children deserve to pursue their studies safely and without fear of violence,” he added.
UN reacts to “heinous” attacks
The United Nations also condemned the deadly bomb blasts.
Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, issued a statement strongly condemning the “horrific” attacks.
“Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. For the people of Afghanistan, already beleaguered by forty years of war, schools should be safe havens, and places where children can learn and flourish,” he said.
Alakbarov underlined that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) took to Twitter to condemn the “heinous” attacks.
“Those responsible for the crime targeting schools and children must be brought to justice,” the UNAMA tweet said, noting that Mission chief Deborah Lyons has extended her deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, and wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.
Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, also joined Lyons in extending condolences to the bereaved families.
“Afghanistan’s ethnic, religious and linguistic diversity is at great risk. It must be respected and kept safe,” Grandi wrote on his official Twitter account.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has also denounced the bombings.
“I condemn the deadly attacks on schools in Kabul and send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Attacks against civilians & civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law,” Guterres tweeted.
Save the Children organization in turn said: “We are horrified and outraged at the reported attack on a high school in Kabul.
“Children in Afghanistan have endured years of violence. Enough is enough. They have the right to access a safe education,” Save the Children said, added that: “The time is NOW to Stop the War on Children.”
Meanwhile, Amnesty International called the school bombing in Afghanistan a ‘reprehensible attack’ on religious and ethnic minorities.
Jasper Wieck, Special Representative of the German Federal Government for Afghanistan & Pakistan, U.S. Special Representative Thomas West and Chargé d’Affaires Ian McCary in series of tweets also strongly condemned the bombings.
“I strongly condemn today’s attacks in Kabul. Targeting the future of a country, its children & schools, is utmost heinous. It is the responsibility of the de facto authorities to protect the people of Afghanistan from violence & terror, no matter their age, gender & believes,” Wieck tweeted.
“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific and cowardly attacks on students in Kabul today. No one should have to worry about their safety while being educated. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.” West tweeted.
“I deplore the horrific attacks on Mumtaz Education Center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid school in Kabul. We offer deepest condolences to the victims & families of the deceased. All Afghans should be able to pursue their studies safely and without fear,” McCary tweeted.
IEA says attack was “painful and sad”
IEAs officials meanwhile said they are committed to finding and punishing the perpetrators of the attack and preventing such incidents from taking place in future.
“The attack on our innocent children was very painful and sad. The Islamic Emirate is responsible for the security of every citizen,” said Inamullah Samangani, IEA’s deputy spokesman.
Latest News
US working with Pakistan to bring about stable, secure Afghanistan: Price
The United States is working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including minorities and women, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
Addressing a news briefing in Washington, Price said: “We view Pakistan as an important stakeholder, an important partner, with whom we are engaging and have engaged as we work together to bring about an Afghanistan that is more stable, is more secure, is more prosperous, and importantly an Afghanistan that respects the basic and fundamental rights of its people, all of its people, including its minorities, its women, its girls.”
Price also said that for almost 75 years Washington’s relationship with Pakistan has been a vital one.
“We look forward to continuing that work with the new government in Pakistan across regional and international issues. This is work that has the potential to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and throughout the region.
“We have already congratulated the new Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on his election, and we look forward to working closely with his government,” he said.
During the news conference, Price would not be drawn on commenting on the recent airstrikes by Pakistan against Afghanistan. He deferred the question to the Pakistani government but did say the US was aware of such reports.
