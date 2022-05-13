UNICEF again calls for the reopening of girls’ schools

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2022)

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has once again called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to open the doors of schools to girls above the sixth grade.

During his visit to Paktia, Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, also promised to distribute books to students and establish local school classes for girls in Zurmat district.

Meanwhile, female students and educators in Paktia province say high school girls are still eagerly awaiting the start of school.

About two months have passed since the beginning of the school year in the country, but the education process in the country has not started yet.

UNICEF, among other international organizations, is concerned about the situation and calls on the IEA to open schools for teenage girls.

“We are very concerned on behalf of UNICEF. The current situation has prevented girls from going to school. We are also talking about this with the IEA so that schools can be opened as soon as possible,” said Ayoya.

During his visit to Paktia, Ayoya also said that they will take necessary measures to meet the demand of students for textbooks in remote areas of the province and to establish local schools for girls in Zurmat district.

“We have helped distribute books in the past and we are continuing to do so. This year we have published 28 million books that will be distributed to students, and we will also be distributing them in the district,” said Ayoya.

“We have established more than 50 local schools for girls in Zurmat district,” he added.

A few days ago, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate in Khost province, assured that girls above the sixth grade would be allowed to go to school again in the near future.