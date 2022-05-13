Latest News
UNICEF again calls for the reopening of girls’ schools
The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has once again called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to open the doors of schools to girls above the sixth grade.
During his visit to Paktia, Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, also promised to distribute books to students and establish local school classes for girls in Zurmat district.
Meanwhile, female students and educators in Paktia province say high school girls are still eagerly awaiting the start of school.
About two months have passed since the beginning of the school year in the country, but the education process in the country has not started yet.
UNICEF, among other international organizations, is concerned about the situation and calls on the IEA to open schools for teenage girls.
“We are very concerned on behalf of UNICEF. The current situation has prevented girls from going to school. We are also talking about this with the IEA so that schools can be opened as soon as possible,” said Ayoya.
During his visit to Paktia, Ayoya also said that they will take necessary measures to meet the demand of students for textbooks in remote areas of the province and to establish local schools for girls in Zurmat district.
“We have helped distribute books in the past and we are continuing to do so. This year we have published 28 million books that will be distributed to students, and we will also be distributing them in the district,” said Ayoya.
“We have established more than 50 local schools for girls in Zurmat district,” he added.
A few days ago, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate in Khost province, assured that girls above the sixth grade would be allowed to go to school again in the near future.
Latest News
‘It’s regressive. It’s wrong’ – UK’s UN envoy on IEA hijab
Following a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday about an order by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for women to cover their faces in public, the representative of the United Kingdom spoke out in strident terms against the order.
The decree marks a return to a signature policy of the IEA’s past hardline rule and an escalation of restrictions.
“It’s regressive. It’s wrong,” UK’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, said. “I think it underlines the Taliban’s (IEA) inability to lead Afghanistan out of its current economic and social and humanitarian crisis.”
U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, briefed the 15-member council, said Norway’s U.N. mission, which requested the closed-door meeting “to address the increased restrictions on human rights and freedoms of girls and women.”
Under the IEA’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001, women had to cover up, could not work, and girls were banned from school. But after seizing power in August, they vowed to respect women’s rights.
However in March, the IEA backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
Then on Saturday the group’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, said that if a woman did not cover her face outside home, her father or closest male relative would be visited and face potential prison or firing from state jobs.
Most women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious reasons but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces.
“It’s hard to see that the international community and importantly the Afghan people will ever respect the Taliban (IEA) as legitimate authorities if this is the future for Afghanistan,” Woodward said.
Latest News
G7 tell IEA: Stop restricting women’s rights
The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers on Thursday said the increasing restrictions imposed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan were isolating the country.
“With these measures, the Taliban (IEA) are further isolating themselves from the international community,” the G7 foreign ministers and European Union foreign policy chief said.
In a joint statement published by France, they called on the IEA to take urgent action to lift restrictions on women and girls and respect their human rights, Reuters reported.
The IEA, who swept back to power as the Afghan government collapsed last year, on Saturday ordered women to cover their faces in public, in another step towards their past hardline rule.
Meanwhile, Norway’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Trine Heimerback, issued a statement on Thursday ahead of closed consultations in the Security Council on Afghanistan.
The consultations had been requested by Norway “because we are extremely concerned about the continuous infringement on human rights for girls and women,” Heimerback said adding “this is detrimental to ‘peace and stability’ and a matter that belongs on the Council’s agenda.”
Heimerback also said the “Taliban (IEA) policies continue to focus on oppressing women and girls rather than addressing the economic crisis.”
The IEA says however that it is committed to ensuring the rights of all citizens, especially women, in the country and calls on countries around the world, including the United States, not to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
“Every country has its own rules and principles, and the laws of hijab are one of the internal issues of the country, and foreign countries should not interfere in our internal affairs,” said Inamullah Samangani, IEA’s deputy spokesman.
Latest News
IEA and Uzbekistan officials discuss expanding trade, transit and transport ties
Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), held a video conference with Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime-Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan on Wednesday afternoon, to discuss strengthening trade and transit relations.
According to the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs, the two sides discussed the expansion of trade, transit and transport between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the finalization of the roadmap for cooperation between the two countries and the Tirmaz-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway plan.
At the meeting the IEA’s acting foreign minister stated that Central Asian countries, especially the Republic of Uzbekistan, have an important place in the Afghanistan’s foreign policy and that Afghanistan seeks a high level of cooperation with all of them.
Umurzakov meanwhile said his country was ready to convene the final meeting of the Tirmaz-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project, but recent developments in the region have delayed this, the IEA’s foreign ministry said.
Muttaqi also said that work is ongoing between the relevant departments of the Afghan government to finalize the railway plan, and assured his Uzbek counterpart that the final version will be shared with Uzbekistan soon.
Umurzakov also welcomed the recent progress on the roadmap for co-operation between the two countries, stressing that this plan would be finalized in the near future.
Muttaqi meanwhile also stressed the need to continue negotiations to finalize a roadmap for cooperation between the two countries.
‘It’s regressive. It’s wrong’ – UK’s UN envoy on IEA hijab
UNICEF again calls for the reopening of girls’ schools
G7 tell IEA: Stop restricting women’s rights
N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads ‘explosively’
Mercedes-Benz issues ‘do not drive’ recall for 292,000 U.S. vehicles
IEA says development projects will lead to job creation opportunies
Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win
Badakhshan establishes new anti-insurgency unit
Afghanistan exports hundreds of tons of white paper to Central Asia
Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden, Finland join NATO
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Record levels of hunger persist in Afghanistan, WFP warns in latest report
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan to play Vietnam in football friendly ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan authorities take delivery of another cash aid package
-
World4 days ago
Putin says ‘West was preparing to invade our land’ in highly-anticipated Victory Day speech
-
World5 days ago
U.S. first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan FM meets EU envoy to discuss latest developments
-
COVID-194 days ago
Global COVID-19 cases over 517 mln, death toll passes 6.25 mln
-
Latest News3 days ago
US to increase pressure on IEA if decisions on women, girls are not reversed