Regional
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
The United Nation’s High Commissioner for Refugees, during a visit to Kandahar this week, said that UNHCR will assist Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the southern Afghan province to return to their homes.
Filippo Grandi said this after meeting with local officials in Kandahar.
“We agreed that the main priority is to try to help everybody who is displaced to go back to their homes. I know that in Kandahar province and in the south of Afghanistan there are many people still displaced, I know that many are going home, so we are here to help you achieve that,” Grandi said.
The UN high commissioner also welcomed the opening of schools for Afghan girls and boys.
“Your message on education is very important and I heard the same message yesterday in Kabul. I understand that the schools will reopen after the winter break, and this universal education will be a great message,” Grandi said.
Local officials in Kandahar meanwhile demanded execution of development projects in remote areas of the province.
“Such work should be continued especially for people in the districts. Most of the population are living in districts and they face enormous problems. There is no clinic in Registan district,” said Mohammad Yousuf Wafa, the governor of Kandahar province.
Balkh
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
Residents of Balkh province on Thursday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to maintain the tradition of celebrating the new solar year as has been done for years.
Residents said that Nowruz celebrations are a tradition for Afghans and should be celebrated peacefully across Afghanistan.
“The festival was celebrated every year, it should also be celebrated this year. Our grandparents celebrated it every year. I call on Islamic Emirate to celebrate the festival,” said Mohammad Mustafa, a resident of Balkh.
“We call on Islamic Emirate to celebrate the new year. Visitors come from far to participate in the Nowruz festival,” said Mohammad Karim, another resident of Balkh.
Mazar-e-Sharif municipality, however, said that they have made preparations for Nowruz which is on March 21.
“People come for tourism here, it is a green city. No problems will exist, but it will be different,” said Qudratullah Tariq, Mazar-e-Sharif’s mayor.
Cultural experts also called for Nowruz celebrations to go ahead.
However, with only four days to go to Nowruz, few preparations have been made to usher in the new year.
Regional
Child rescued, kidnapper killed by security forces in Herat
Afghan security forces killed a kidnapper and arrested another in western Herat province on Wednesday, a security source told Ariana News.
The incident happened in Puran area of Enjil district.
The kidnappers had abducted a child in District 7 of Herat city and then moved their hostage to Enjil district.
The child was rescued by security forces in the operation.
The body of the kidnapper was put on public display for several hours.
Regional
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
Afghan security forces on Monday arrested a man trying to smuggle $600,000 from Afghanistan to Iran, an official said.
The arrest was made by border forces at Milak border crossing in Nimroz province, said Mawlawi Hashim Hanzala, the border commissary.
The official identified the arrested individual as Syed Momin, a permanent resident of Nimfoz capital Zaranj.
It was not clear why he was smuggling the amount.
The official said the culprit was being interrogated.
The seizure comes as the Afghan banking system has been plunged into chaos, and the country is facing a liquidity crunch.
