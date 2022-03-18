UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit

(Last Updated On: March 18, 2022)

The United Nation’s High Commissioner for Refugees, during a visit to Kandahar this week, said that UNHCR will assist Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the southern Afghan province to return to their homes.

Filippo Grandi said this after meeting with local officials in Kandahar.

“We agreed that the main priority is to try to help everybody who is displaced to go back to their homes. I know that in Kandahar province and in the south of Afghanistan there are many people still displaced, I know that many are going home, so we are here to help you achieve that,” Grandi said.

The UN high commissioner also welcomed the opening of schools for Afghan girls and boys.

“Your message on education is very important and I heard the same message yesterday in Kabul. I understand that the schools will reopen after the winter break, and this universal education will be a great message,” Grandi said.

Local officials in Kandahar meanwhile demanded execution of development projects in remote areas of the province.

“Such work should be continued especially for people in the districts. Most of the population are living in districts and they face enormous problems. There is no clinic in Registan district,” said Mohammad Yousuf Wafa, the governor of Kandahar province.