Latest News
UNHCR chief fears long war in Ukraine will worsen region’s humanitarian disaster
A protracted war in Ukraine, which appears to be a growing possibility, could lead to years of disastrous humanitarian consequences, says United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.
“In our experience as a humanitarian agency, these are the wars that are the most difficult to deal with in terms of humanitarian consequences,” Grandi said in a CBC interview on Sunday.
According to UNHCR figures, nearly 4.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the Russian invasion began six weeks ago. That’s about 10 per cent of the country’s total population.
“It was like an ocean of people, a river of people moving out of Ukraine into neighbouring countries,” Grandi said of the exodus.
“The most heartbreaking scenes were the separations between men and their families because men were staying behind to fight. And I had never seen anything like this.”
Most Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring Poland, which has struggled to cope with the sudden and massive wave of people in need of shelter, health care and other basic services.
The UNHCR recently opened a temporary office in Kraków to help that city, which has taken in some 150,000 Ukrainians.
Grandi told CBC Europe’s response to the crisis demonstrates that the continent has the ability to welcome refugees, if not always the desire.
“Now the U.S. is back with a big program, which is great, but if it hadn’t been for Canada staying the course on resettlement … we would have maybe lost the capacity to do this for many vulnerable people. And that deserves glowing words.”
Grandi also noted a shift in the crisis facing Afghanistan. He said humanitarian agencies are now focusing largely on ensuring people still in the country can live safely, rather than facilitating more departures.
He said international groups must pressure the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to improve its stance on humanitarian issues, even in the face of recent setbacks — such as the move to once again ban girls from attending high school.
“The response to that must be continuous engagement,” Grandi said.
“We can’t let Afghanistan go because if Afghanistan collapses as a state … then we will have another colossal humanitarian emergency on our hands.”
Latest News
Political change in Pakistan as Shehbaz Sharif seeks to become PM
Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif submitted his nomination to be Pakistan’s next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said, after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power.
The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple former cricket star Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.
But Khan’s party also submitted papers nominating the former foreign minister as a candidate, saying their members of parliament would resign en masse should he lose, potentially creating the need for urgent by-elections for their seats.
Khan, the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no confidence vote, had clung on for almost a week after a united opposition first tried to remove him.
On Sunday, he repeated allegations that a foreign conspiracy was behind the regime change.
“The freedom struggle begins again today,” he said via his Twitter account, which is followed by more than 15 million and still describes him as Prime Minister of Pakistan in his biography section.
Even before the vote Khan had called for protests, which were expected to take place late on Sunday.
“I tell all of my supporters across Pakistan, on Sunday, after Isha (evening) prayers, you all have to come out of your homes and protest peacefully against this imported government that is trying to come to power,” he said in an address to the nation on Friday.
His government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed to enable Monday’s vote to elect a new premier.
Khan’s former information minister Fawad Chaudhry told reporters of the plan for resignations if their nominee does not win.
The speaker would be obliged to accept those resignations that would necessitate by-elections in probably more than 100 seats.
That could plunge the country into another crisis as the election commission has previously said it would not be ready to hold elections until October.
ROLE OF MILITARY?
Two sources who declined to be identified said the vote that ousted Khan went ahead after the powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met Khan, as criticism mounted over the delay to the parliamentary process. The Supreme Court has also ordered parliament to convene and hold the vote.
The military has ruled the country of 220 million people for almost half its nearly 75-year history.
It viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favourably when he won election in 2018, but that support waned after a falling-out over the appointment of the influential military intelligence chief and economic troubles that led to the largest interest rate rise in decades this week.
Khan had antagonised the United States throughout his tenure, welcoming the Islamic Emirate (IE) takeover of Afghanistan last year and more recently accusing the United States of being behind the attempt to oust him. Washington dismissed the accusation.
Shehbaz Sharif said Khan’s departure was a chance for a newbeginning.
“A new dawn has started … This alliance will rebuildPakistan,” he told parliament on Sunday.
Sharif was for years chief minister of Punjab province and has a reputation as an effective administrator.
His first tasks would be to repair relations with the powerful military as well as ally the United States, and tend to a stuttering economy.
Some analysts say navigating major political and economic hurdles with a united front would be a challenge for the new coalition, which comprises several diverse political parties.
“There are going to be divisions and divergences within the key coalition partners,” said Mosharraf Zaidi, senior fellow at thinktank Tabadlab, adding the first likely hurdle would be the raising of fuel prices in coming days.
“They are going to face both internal resistance within the coalition and possibly even criticism by coalition members and that will be in the first few days, not even weeks,” he added.
Latest News
Ill-treatment of refugees adversely affecting relations: Muttaqi to Iran’s envoy
The poor treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran is adversely affecting relations between the two countries and public perception, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Kabul on Sunday.
Muttaqi said that a message should be delivered to the leadership in Iran to instruct relevant security authorities to stop abusing Afghan refugees, especially in border areas, the Afghan foreign ministry’s spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.
He said that the ill-treatment of Afghan refugees would allow some elements to conspire and create disputes. He also said that criminals posing as refugees do not represent all Afghan refugees.
Responding to the concerns, Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahadur Aminian said that following Tuesday’s deadly stabbing at Imam Ali Reza shrine in Iran, some individuals launched a propaganda campaign to create division between the two countries, said Balkhi.
The envoy said Afghan refugees were “guests” in Iran and that the behavior of refugees over the last 43 years has proven their love and amicable interaction with the Iranian people.
He also said his government has no intention of mistreating Afghan refugees but always seeks to build trust between the two countries.
There have been reports recently of harassment and humiliation of Afghan refugees in Iran.
On Thursday, the head of the Afghan foreign ministry’s Second Political Department, Faizanullah Naseri, met with Iranian diplomats in Kabul to lodge concerns over the ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran.
Latest News
UN envoy raises concerns over media restrictions
Deborah Lyons, head of the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in Afghanistan said in a meeting with acting minister of culture and information Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa that she was concerned over restrictions against the local media.
Lyons called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to engage with journalists.
“Concerned by threats & restrictions against media”, she said adding that govrnment should engage with “in a constructive dialogue.”
The UN envoy also called for urgent steps to reopen all girls’ schools.
“The UN envoy urged urgent steps for all girls to return to school,” UNAMA stated.
