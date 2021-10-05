Latest News
UNHCR chief calls for immediate mobilization of unconditional aid
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi called for greater international cooperation to solve multiple crises at the opening of the 72nd session of the Executive Committee including that of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
He said, “millions of Afghans have been uprooted for more than 40 years, and recent developments have created new challenges.”
“You have heard me (and many others in the aid community) say that large-scale, unconditional humanitarian assistance must be mobilized now, immediately.
“Failure to urgently implement these solutions – and we’re talking of weeks, not much longer – will aggravate the crisis,” he said.
Grandi stated that despite always being “very prudent in making predictions regarding population movements, I believe that such a deterioration will almost inevitably cause large internal and possibly external displacement.”
Grandi, who visited Kabul last month, told The Associated Press in an interview three weeks ago that the international community and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) need to find a way to deal with each other for the sake of stabilizing Afghanistan.
“The international community will have to balance pragmatism, the need to keep Afghanistan stable and viable, and the political considerations that would mean supporting a government led by the Taliban (IEA),” said Grandi.
He also stated a compromise is urgently needed to avoid an economic meltdown that could cause violence and chaos that would ignite a mass exodus. A collapse of the already fragile Afghan economy would engulf Afghanistan’s neighbors and ripple across the world, he said.
Latest News
Kabul faces blackouts over unpaid bills for imported power
Kabul could face a winter of power outages as concerns grow over the amount owed to neighboring countries that supply Afghanistan with electricity.
According to officials from Afghanistan’s power supplier, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country owes its neighbors $62 million.
DABS officials said however that they have not received any warnings about imminent disconnections.
However, the Afghan public is heavily indebted to DABS, to the tune of $500 million, officials confirmed.
Safiullah Ahmadzai, acting CEO of DABS, told Ariana News that they are working on a plan to recoup money owed to them.
“Some customers and (former) politicians still owe money. We are working on a mechanism to formulate a policy to collect the electricity tariffs owed by customers. InshAllah, the work will be completed and the money collected,” said Ahmadzai.
DABS also warned home owners, tenants, business owners, former politicians and warlords to pay their outstanding bills or face losing their properties.
Ahmadzai said they have two options: pay their bills or their properties will be sold on auction.
Afghanistan buys electricity at a cost of $300 million from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran each year.
At least 70% of Afghanistan’s power is imported – from Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan – and costs the country about $300 million a year.
Latest News
Macron: G20 must send IEA clear message on price of recognition
French President Emmanuel Macron said the forthcoming G20 summit must send a clear message to Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate on the conditions for international recognition.
In an interview with France Inter radio station broadcast on Tuesday, Macron said those conditions must include equality for women, access for foreign humanitarian operations and non-cooperation with terror groups.
Referring to the G20 summit due to take place in Rome later this month, Macron said leaders “must absolutely have a very clear message in which we pose our conditions for a recognition of the Taliban (IEA).”
Latest News
IEA to start issuing passports again after months of delays
Afghanistan authorities will start issuing passports to its citizens again on Tuesday after months of delays, the Afghanistan passport office confirmed.
Alam Gul Haqqani, the passport office’s acting head, told reporters in Kabul they would issue between 5,000 and 6,000 passports a day and women would be employed to handle the processing of female citizens’ documents.
“The passports of 25,000 applicants are ready to be issued,” Haqqani said.
Officials said that there are nearly one million printed passports ready for distribution.
Saeed Khosti, head of the media department of the interior ministry says that passports are currently being distributed under the current title (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan).
All female employees of the passport department have been asked to return to their jobs, said Khosti.
Businessmen and students had complained about the suspension of distribution of passports and ID cards.
Many Afghans, including those trying to flee the country, have had their travel plans hampered by delays in issuing passports.
The process had already begun to slow before the IEA took control of the country in August.
