UNHCR calls for urgent assistance for thousands of Helmand residents
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday called for urgent protection and assistance for tens of thousands of civilians displaced by the recent escalation of violence in Helmand province.
Although the exact number of displaced people is not known, local authorities estimate more than 5,000 families – about 40,000 people – have fled in the 10 days since clashes started.
UNHCR said in a statement “Many ran for their lives with no belongings.”
‘’This latest eruption of violence and displacement reflects the multitude of challenges Afghanistan is facing today,’’ said Caroline Van Buren, UNHCR Representative for Afghanistan.
“More support is urgently needed as the country grapples with insecurity in some parts, on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
UNHCR, as part of the government-led joint humanitarian response, is helping affected people in Helmand. Initial assessments have identified more than 5,000 displaced people in need of immediate assistance. The number is expected to rise as teams continue assessments, the agency said.
“In the last few days, UNHCR has dispatched emergency shelter kits and essential household items such as blankets, plastic sheets, water buckets, cooking utensils and hygiene kits. In addition, UNHCR is providing cash assistance for particularly vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, children and women at risk, people with disabilities, and those with serious medical conditions.
The refugee agency however said their initial assessment found that many displaced families urgently need food, water, shelter, hygiene kits, latrines, and cash for rent and other purposes.
‘’Humanitarians are working with limited access to the majority of displaced civilians,’’ said Van Buren.
“Disruptions in telecommunications, the threat of improvised explosive devices and the continued closure of the highway between Kandahar and Helmand following the destruction of several bridges are adding to the challenges.”
The agency said mobile health teams are delivering services to displaced people in Lashkargah city, where the majority of displaced Afghans are currently staying.
“Living conditions are poor with many living in open spaces, in rented accommodation shared with several families, or in shops in the vegetable market.”
More than 220,000 Afghans have been newly displaced by conflict so far this year while another 456,000 people were forced to flee their homes in 2019, adding to an overall figure of around 4.1 million people displaced in Afghanistan since 2012. Conflict and poverty have prevented most of them from returning to their areas of origin.
Dozens killed in large-scale Taliban attack in Takhar province
More than 50 Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members were killed in an early morning attack by the Taliban in northern Takhar province.
Officials said security forces were attacked at the Government Operations Directorate in Baharak district and at the Takhar Police Command center.
Witnesses and relatives of the victims accused the local government and security officials of negligence, saying that the battle in the area of Masjid Sefid started at 3 am and lasted until 7 am, but no help was sent in by the military.
Local officials have not however confirmed the number of casualties but hospital officials said 35 bodies were brought in and eight security force members hospitalized.
Local residents said that the Taliban first launched an attack in Baharak district and while ANDSF troops went in to contain the situation the insurgent group then attacked the police headquarters.
Security force members also lashed out at local government and said only four of 70 personnel in total escaped unharmed.
They said all soldiers, including local army, police special forces and police soldiers, were killed, wounded, or captured.
Relatives of the victims and residents of the local government of Takhar accuse officials of negligence and say that during the hours of fighting, no reinforcements or help of any sort was provided to the troops.
Abdul Qayyum Hairat, Director of Public Health of Takhar confirmed 35 bodies had been taken to the local hospital.
Local officials have however confirmed the deaths of more than 25 government forces, including Raz Mohammad Andish, a police security official and commander of a special police unit.
Abdullah Qarluq, Takhar’s Governor also confirmed the attack and said a Taliban Red Unit had carried out the assault.
Stoltenberg says NATO troops at 12,000, reduction remains conditions based
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that current troop levels in the country were at around 12,000 and any further adjustments remain conditions-based.
Speaking ahead of the alliance’s defense ministers meeting which starts on Thursday, he said one of the topics that will come under scrutiny will be the NATO mission in Afghanistan.
He said on Friday, the ministers will focus on NATO’s training missions, including that in Afghanistan.
“In Afghanistan, NATO has around 12,000 troops in the alliance’s biggest mission. As part of the peace process, we have adjusted our presence. Any further adjustments remain conditions-based,” he said.
“The Taliban must live up to their commitments, significantly reduce the levels of violence,
and pave the way for a ceasefire.
“They must break all ties with Al-Qaeda and other international terrorist groups. And they must negotiate in good faith,” he said.
Stoltenberg reiterated that the talks in Doha offer the best chance for peace in a generation.
“They must preserve the gains made at such high price over the last two decades, including for women and girls.”
He also said NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security and stated allies and partners had renewed their commitment to provide financial support to the Afghan forces through 2024.
Pakistan embassy expresses ‘deep sadness’ over visa-stampede tragedy
Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul issued a statement expressing its regret over the loss of lives in Wednesday’s stampede at a stadium close to their consulate in Jalalabad city, which claimed the lives of at least 15 people.
The stampede happened about 5km from the consulate after thousands of Afghans had gathered to start the application process for visas to travel to Pakistan.
Among the dead were at least 11 women, many of whom were elderly.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, posted a condolence message on Twitter and said the embassy was working with the Afghan authorities to improve the visa application process.
“We are committed to continue visa issuance to Afghan nationals under new visa policy while making the process smoother and streamlined at our end,” he said.
He also stated he was “deeply saddened at the reports of casualties at a stadium in Jalalabad 5 km from Pakistani Consulate where visa applicants were being organized by Afghan provincial authorities. We sympathize with the families of victims.”
The embassy said in an official statement the incident happened when visa applicants were being “gathered and organized by the provincial Afghan authorities.
The embassy also appealed to the Afghan people for their cooperation and to the Afghan authorities “for better and secure management of the Afghan visa applicants”.
“We sympathize with the families of those who have lost their lives and those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident.”
The statement noted that the embassy “would like to emphasize again that in view of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and our consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Mazer-e-Sharif continue to issue multiple entry visas to the Afghan applicants for their visits to Pakistan for family, business, medical treatment, education and other purposes.”
