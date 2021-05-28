Latest News
UNHCR calls for greater support for Afghans
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in a released statement on Friday has called for greater support from the international community for Afghanistan’s people, including those displaced within its borders and refugees seeking safety outside the country.
The appeal comes at the end of a four-day visit by UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Raouf Mazou, who was on his first trip to the country.
“Afghanistan is at a critical and historical juncture,” said Mazou. ‘’With ongoing efforts to find peace, relief and development activities also need to be scaled up simultaneously.”
He raised concerns about the continued violence which has been causing new displacement. Over 100,000 Afghans have been internally displaced due to conflict so far in 2021.
During his visit to Kabul province’s Qarabagh district, he inaugurated the Akakhail Boys’ and Girls’ High School. Both are part of UNHCR initiatives, working with the Afghan government, to help refugee returnees better reintegrate.
“Support in health, education and livelihoods that benefits host communities, internally displaced people and refugee returnees alike are all key components of the peace process”.
During his visit, he met with the First Vice-President Amurallah Saleh, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Noor-e-Rahman Akhlaqi and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mirwais Nab, and assured them of UNHCR’s continued support.
Afghanistan today has a population of nearly 35 million people, the majority of them young, facing insecurity and economic challenges. Millions also remain displaced within the country and outside as refugees, generously hosted by countries such as Iran and Pakistan despite the devasting impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.
UNHCR has assisted over 100,000 internally displaced Afghans in the last 6 months through the distribution of hygiene kits, emergency shelter kits, family tents, sanitary kits and other non-food items. Cash assistance has also been provided to vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, children and women at risk, people with disabilities, and those with serious medical conditions.
While the international community has made immense contributions during the last 20 years, aid and funding for Afghanistan have been on the decline, with – humanitarian assistance facing the largest funding shortfalls. UNHCR’s financial appeal of US$ 123.5 million for 2021 is only 24 per cent funded.
Stoltenberg says Afghan forces can cope alone
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the government and the Afghan security forces are strong enough to stand on their own without the help of foreign troops.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Stoltenberg said: “I think that the Afghans, they also realize that we have been there now for 20 years and we have invested heavily in blood and treasure in Afghanistan.”
“Afghanistan has come a long way, both when it comes to building strong, capable security forces, but also when it comes to social and economic progress. At some stage, it has to be the Afghans that take full responsibility for peace and stability in their own country,” Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg said that NATO countries would continue to support Afghanistan through civilian experts who will help to advise government ministries, by funding the security forces and with support for slow-moving peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban.
He said that NATO is also “looking into the possibility of providing some training out of country for the Afghan security forces, but no final decision has been taken.”
U.S. military leaders are still grappling with how best to carry out President Joe Biden’s order to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September while helping Afghan forces and monitoring the threat that prompted the U.S. invasion of the country 20 years ago, AP reported.
Biden and Stoltenberg will meet with the other leaders of the 30-nation military alliance on June 14 to usher in a new era in trans-Atlantic ties after four tumultuous years of the former Trump administration. The other big issue will be Afghanistan, although no Afghan leaders are due to attend the Brussels summit, AP reported.
Asked about the impact of leaving Afghanistan without the security guarantee that has helped keep the Taliban at bay, Stoltenberg said that “there are risks entailed to the decision of ending NATO’s military mission in Afghanistan. We have been very transparent and clear-eyed about that.”
“At the same time, to continue to stay means that we will also have to take some risks; the risk of more fighting, the risk of being forced to increase the number of troops there, and the risk of remaining with a (military) mission,” he said.
Many officials have expressed concern that once the U.S. leaves, the government and its armed forces will be quickly overrun by the Taliban. Violence has steadily mounted in recent months as the drawdown gathered pace, AP reported.
It remains unclear what level of security might be needed, and who would provide it, to protect international embassies spread around the capital Kabul. The city’s airport, the main international gateway to Afghanistan, and the route to it must also be protected.
Stoltenberg said that NATO plans to provide financial support to keep Kabul airport up and running, but — just a few months before the alliance ends its biggest, costliest and most ambitious mission ever — the details of how all this might play out remained unclear.
Shiite Ulema accuses govt of neglecting security in western Kabul
The Afghan Shiite Ulema (council) on Thursday accused government of negligence in securing the western areas of Kabul.
The Ulema said government needs to take urgent steps to improve security in the area, which is predominantly home to Hazaras.
The area has also been the epicenter of major attacks over the past few years including the recent girls school bombing that claimed the lives of over 90 people – mostly all teenage girls.
The Ulema also said that government needs to seriously investigate the Sayed ul-Shuhada High School bombing and to identify the perpetrators.
Families of victims and the injured from this attack have also raised their voices against government’s failure to arrest those responsible for the attack.
Relatives of victims and residents from the area meanwhile gathered on Thursday in the area and said they were tired of the targeted attacks as systematic killings. The Ulema in turn called it an act of “genocide”.
Although the bombing happened almost three weeks ago, details around the event are not clear and things have been complicated further with the disappearance of one of the students.
Shukria, who was a student at the school, has not been seen since the explosion and despite a desperate search by her family no trace of her has been found.
Abdullah, Shukria’s father, says that after 19 days, there is still no news about his daughter or on whether she is dead or alive.
“I went to police headquarters, Ministry of Interior and other places, but I have not received answers,” Abdullah said.
But the Ministry of Interior says that no student matching Shukria’s description was taken to any hospital – either dead or alive.
The ministry also stated that the security camera footage of all hospitals and health centers that took in the wounded and dead have been studied in the presence of Shukria’s family.
“The police continue their search and efforts to respect the request and complaint of the family in coordination with the intelligence units,” Tariq Arian, the ministry’s spokesman said.
The Shiite Ulema meanwhile says it was expected that after the deadly school bombing there would be an improvement in the security in the western areas of Kabul city. But according to them, nothing has been done.
However, the office of the second vice president says that Sarwar Danish has held consultations with the people of the area and has handed over a proposed security plan to President Ashraf Ghani.
Mohaqiq dispels reports that new Govt High Council is ready to commence
The Presidential Palace (ARG) has announced that the list of members and the working framework of the High Council of Government has been finalized.
According to ARG, the first meeting will be held in the near future and that the “structure and mechanism” of the council has also been finalized.
In addition, Latif Mahmood, the president’s deputy spokesman said: “The agenda and procedure has been finalized.”
But Mohammad Mohaqiq, the president’s security and political adviser, told Ariana News that despite disputes over the number of members and the decision-making authorities of the council, the body is not expected to be formed soon.
“Disputes have complicated the situation a bit and it is not expected to be convened in the coming days. Also there are some objections regarding the council’s decision [authority],” Mohaqiq said.
Mohaqiq also said a number of people loyal to him in four provinces have received military training to fight the Taliban.
“Those weapons which were wrapped in felt will be pulled out,” he said adding: “We are both men of peace and men of war. Let no one think that we have fallen.”
Meanwhile, Hezb-e-Islami, led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and Jamiat-e-Islami, led by Salahuddin Rabbani, oppose the current composition of the High Council of Government.
“Every institution that is created must have a clear framework, structure and competencies. This council must have the power to decide,” said Abdul Fatah Ahmadzai, spokesperson of the Rabbani-led Jamiat-i-Islami.”
The council is said to have 18 members, but some parties are calling for a limit on the number of members.
