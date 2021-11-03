Latest News
UNHCR begins airlifting emergency aid to Kabul
The first of three United Nations airlifts carrying lifesaving winter survival kits landed in Kabul on Tuesday amid a fast escalating humanitarian crisis.
In a tweet, the UNHCR said: “We’re scaling up response to provide timely assistance to help displaced and vulnerable people keep safe and warm ahead of the harsh winter.”
The UNHCR also said in a statement that 33 tons of emergency humanitarian assistance for displaced and vulnerable Afghans was unloaded in Kabul on Tuesday,
UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said the UNHCR-chartered plane took off from Sharjah in the UAE on Tuesday and arrived in Kabul at 3.30pm local time.
This was the first of three flights scheduled to deliver aid this week.
“Humanitarian needs are rising rapidly in Afghanistan ahead of winter, when temperatures can dip to -25⁰C. Many displaced families lack proper shelter while some of those who have recently returned to their places of origin have found their homes unfit for the cold season,” said Mantoo.
“Weighing 25kg, each winterization kit contains flooring, partitions, and other items to improve tent insulation against the cold. The kits also provide heat resistant protection to enable the installation of a stove,” she said.
Conflict and insecurity have displaced 3.5 million Afghans inside the country, including some 700,000 forced from their homes so far this year.
UNHCR is rushing to provide winter assistance to some 500,000 displaced Afghans, returnees and local host communities by the end of 2021.
The UNHCR said it also continues to distribute other much needed humanitarian assistance to displaced Afghans including emergency shelter kits, food rations, blankets, kitchen sets, stoves, solar panels, solar lanterns, and cash for the most vulnerable.
“We are using land, sea and air routes to bring humanitarian relief into Afghanistan and other countries in the region so we can respond to the increasing needs. Further relief supplies have also been prepositioned in Termez, Uzbekistan, ready to be trucked into Afghanistan as needed,” said Mantoo.
“As we continue to scale up our humanitarian response, more resources are urgently needed to reach all those who will need help to survive the harsh winter ahead,” she said.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
EU condemns attack on military hospital in Kabul
The European Union has condemned Tuesday’s attack on the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military Hospital in Kabul city, stating it is a “grave breach of Islamic values”.
“Terrorist attack against military hospital in Kabul goes against international humanitarian law and constitutes a grave breach of Islamic values. Continued terrorist attacks are a serious obstacle to peace and security in Afghanistan,” said EU external affairs spokesman Peter Stano.
The EU also said in the statement that continued terrorist attacks in Afghanistan are a serious obstacle to peace and security.
“The European Union remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and to supporting its people, including through stepped-up, safe delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghans in need,” the statement read.
This comes after at least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in Wazir Akbar Khan.
Agence France-Presse (AFP) meanwhile tweeted on Wednesday that the corps commander of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Kabul Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis was killed in the attack believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State of Khurasan Province (ISIS-K).
AFP quoted IEA officials as having said Mukhlis was killed in the fight against the attackers.
AFP stated Mukhlis was a member of the Haqqani Network and an officer of the Badri-313 Special Forces, as well as the commander of the Army’s Kabul Corps.
“Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, commander of the Kabul Corps, rushed to the scene when he was informed that Sardar Dawood Khan Hospital had been attacked,” AFP quoted an IEA media official as saying.
Mukhlis was killed in a face-to-face fight at the hospital, the official added.
Afghanistan central bank raises limit on bank withdrawals to $400 a week
Afghanistan’s central bank has eased restrictions on bank withdrawals, lifting the maximum to $400 from dollar-denominated accounts or 30,000 Afghanis a week from the previous limit of $200 or 20,000 Afghanis, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The change, which sets a monthly limit on withdrawals of $1,200 or 100,000 Afghani, came amid growing economic hardship that has left millions in Afghanistan without work and facing hunger.
Even those with savings have struggled to pay for food and household necessities because of the strict limits on withdrawals that were brought in to prevent a run on banks.
Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been restricted following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) take over in August, severely limiting the new administration’s room for financial manoeuvre.
Some $9.5 billion in central bank reserves remain blocked outside the country and international support given to the previous government has dried up.
This week, the IEA banned the use of foreign currencies for transactions like buying a car or a house, saying all contracts must be denominated in the Afghani currency.
Thousands rush into Afghanistan as major border crossing with Pakistan reopens
Thousands of people rushed into Afghanistan through a major border crossing with Pakistan on Tuesday as it reopened after a nearly month-long closure.
The Chaman-Boldak border crossing, the second-largest commercial border point between the two countries, reopened after talks between the Afghan and Pakistan governments.
“This border was closed for one month and three days. People were in great distress and discomfort. There was no work, no food,” said Bacha, an Afghan national.
The crossing, a vital source of customs revenue for the cash-strapped government in Afghanistan, was originally closed by Pakistani authorities due to security threats, Reuters reported. Disputes over issues ranging from COVID-19 to the validity of Afghan travel documents have prevented the re-opening of the Chaman-Boldak crossing, despite severe hardship to truckers and local farmers.
In late October, hundreds of traders in Pakistan protested the border’s closure by blocking a local highway.
As Afghanistan sinks deeper into economic crisis, neighbouring countries have been increasingly worried about a mass movement of refugees, Reuters reported.
