UNFPA appeals for $250 million funding to sustain humanitarian response
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is seeking to raise $251.9 million to continue and expand its services in Afghanistan in a bid to address the reproductive health and protection needs of 9.3 million Afghans.
According to UNFPA’s 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, of the 9.3 million Afghans, 2.2 million are women of child-bearing age, 2.3 million are adolescents, and 289,000 are women expected to give birth during the year.
UNFPA’s target reach covers 42 percent of the overall UN target population for assistance under 2022 Afghanistan HRP, which requires $4.44 billion funding.
UNFPA Representative Dr. Aleksandar Sasha Bodiroza has emphasized the serious impact of the unprecedented crisis among women and girls who suffer the most.
Bodiroza cited the fact that every two hours, an Afghan woman dies from preventable childbirth and pregnancy complications, which could only get worse without timely action.
From August to December 2021, UNFPA reached over a quarter million people with reproductive health and protection services through various service delivery points.
One recipient was Anisa and her two young daughters, IDPs in Kandahar, who benefited from the assistance.
“The Mobile Health Team is good. I was examined by a midwife who advised me to delay another pregnancy as I just had a miscarriage. She explained how I can plan for pregnancy and I decided to go for it so that my husband and I can also plan for the future of our family,” Anisa said.
She also received psychosocial counseling as she talked about the trauma of losing her baby.
Afghanistan has one of the highest maternal death rates in the Asia and the Pacific region at 638 deaths per 100,000 live births, and the situation is expected to get worse without timely and appropriate interventions for maternal health.
Anisa said at the same time she had a miscarriage, her two-year-old daughter took ill. “We both needed medical care,” Anisa said.
The loss of her baby and the uncertainty of the situation in the country also affected her psychologically.
“We did not know where to go until one day in September, an ambulance came to our community and we were told to come for free health services,” Anisa said. “I immediately ran to our house to take my two daughters so the three of us could get a check-up.”
The ambulance that visited Anisa’s community was one of the Mobile Health Teams (MHT) that UNFPA mobilized in various locations in Afghanistan to bring reproductive and other basic health services to remote areas affected by the severe disruption of health services across the country.
Anisa said that since September, the MHT has been visiting her community at least twice a month and they set up the mobile clinic just next to her house. The availability of free health services helped the young mother gain some optimism despite the difficult situation.
“I grew up not knowing where I was born, my family kept moving from one place to another. Now I am married and have kids. I dream to see my family live in peace.”
IEA says it’s committed to addressing women’s issues
Marking International Women’s Day, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Tuesday it is committed to addressing the plight of women in the country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the occasion of women’s day, March 8, and said that Afghan women had suffered the most during the years of war in the country.
“The long war in Afghanistan has taken a heavy toll on women. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to addressing the problems of Afghan women,” the ministry said in a statement.
Following its takeover of Kabul in August, the Islamic Emirate pledged to respect the rights of women and girls in accordance with Islamic law, and announced a “general amnesty” for all former government employees.
But human rights defenders fear that women and girls may be barred from work and education, as during the previous rule of the Islamic Emirate.
Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Amnesty International both expressed concern about the plight of women in Afghanistan.
UNAMA said in a statement on Tuesday that the United Nations stands with Afghan women and girls facing the consequences of a series of crises with “severe gender inequality and discrimination”.
According to UNAMA, in addition to the drought and crumbling economy that has plunged millions of Afghans into debt and poverty, women have been severely affected by recent violence and conflict.
“What we are witnessing today in Afghanistan is a catastrophic crisis. Everyone in the country is affected by the current crisis, but the situation of women and girls is worrying because their rights and access to opportunities are increasingly being challenged,” said Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.
UNAMA says the full and equal participation of Afghan women and girls in all areas of Afghanistan is vital to the country’s future, and that depriving women of their rights to freedom of movement, sightseeing, work, participation in social life, and education will cause great economic problems in the country.
“In our conversations with Afghan women, they talked about the importance of girls’ education and the need for further opportunities for higher education and employment. To promote equal opportunities for women and girls in all areas of their lives,” Lyons said. “More needs to be done.”
The United Nations added that Afghan women and girls should be given the opportunity to play an active role in building Afghanistan’s future. According to UNAMA, the United Nations is committed to protecting and promoting the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.
According to the organization, no lasting peace and stability in a country will be sustainable without the active participation of women and their participation in life, social, economic and political.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Amnesty International said that Afghan women and girls could no longer enjoy their full human rights.
The organization added that the Islamic Emirate has severely restricted women’s freedom of expression and movement and weakened girls’ access to education and employment in the country through policies.
The organization called on the international community to urgently support Afghan women and girls and to press the Islamic Emirate to end its oppression of women in the country.
Nearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since IEA takeover, UN says
Nearly 400 civilians have been killed in attacks in Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan takeover in August, a UN report shows.
According to the report, more than 80 percent of them have been killed by a group affiliated to Islamic State (Daesh), Reuters reported.
It is the first major human rights report since the IEA came into power following the collapse of the former US-backed government in August.
The report covers the period from August 2021 to the end of February and said that 397 civilians were killed mostly in a series of attacks by the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) group, Reuters reported.
More than 50 people with suspected ties to the extreme militant group had been killed in the same period.
US wants to impose their demands on Afghanistan: IEA
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Monday that the US wants to impose its political demands on the new government of Afghanistan.
Suhail Shaheen, IEA’s designated envoy to the UN, told Ariana News that the West wants “their people” to be included in the IEA government.
“First their consideration is political and they want to impose their political system on Afghanistan. Second, they have a list in their pockets and want to include their loyal people in government,” added Shaheen.
This comes amid calls by the IEA to be recognized by the international community and for IEA leaders to be removed from UN and US blacklists.
The Doha deal, signed in 2020, has also caused some obstacles with some analysts saying the IEA and the US have different opinions on how to implement some of the articles.
Analysts have also said that some of the articles within the deal have been kept secret, adding however that since the August takeover by the IEA, the deal no longer holds any legitimacy.
“Some articles of the deal are mysterious. No one knows about them. IEA should explain it, or Americans should explain it. The Afghan nation is not aware about these and what was included in the Doha deal,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, leader of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan
No country has yet officially recognized the IEA as the new government in Afghanistan nor have sanctions been lifted almost seven months after the former government collapsed.
“The world wants two things, first they want women’s and girls’ education… second they want an inclusive government that all tribes are included in,” said Wahidullah Sabawoon, leader of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan.
IEA leaders, on the other hand, said that they will accept advice from the international community but that they will not surrender to sanctions.
