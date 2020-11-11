Business
UNDP warns Afghan economy to contract by 6% due to COVID-19
United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Afghanistan launched its latest COVID-19 impact assessment report on Wednesday and said the pandemic has set back Afghanistan’s economic growth by several years.
The report, the 4th since the coronavirus outbreak, exposed structural and resource gaps in responding to unforeseen events such as pandemics. The country had to reallocate resources from long-term development priorities to fighting this health crisis.
In a statement issued by the UNDP, the organization said the report, titled “Fiscal Options in Response to Coronavirus Crisis”, focused on the fiscal implications of COVID-19.
The UNDP stated it estimates that due to a combination of external and internal shocks, the Afghan economy will contract by around six percent in 2020.
“Assuming the recovery starts in 2021 and growth performance to be positive between 2021 and 2024, it will be moderate, and well below the pre-pandemic level.
“Without well thought-out recovery-oriented policies, this amounts to a cumulative loss of around 12.5 percent in real GDP by 2024,” read the statement.
UNDP said Afghanistan witnessed a sharp decline in revenues in 2020 due to low economic activity, trade disruption and weaker compliance brought on by the pandemic.
“The government had to adjust the revenue estimates downwards from Afs 209 billion (US$2.71 billion) in 2019 to Afs 144 billion (US$1.87 billion) during the mid-year budget review.”
UNDP stated it estimated an average of 17 percent decline in corporate tax revenue and 18 percent decline in personal income tax revenue.
“Tax on international trade will be the worst hit and revenues may decline to as low as 19 percent due to the decrease in imports, while tax revenue on goods and services might decline by 10 percent,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, UNDP stated the fiscal deficit is expected to increase to around four percent of GDP in 2020.
“The Government of Afghanistan needs to opt for policies and programmes to generate more revenue to address the fiscal deficit.
“Given the economic slowdown, a second wave of the pandemic, continued conflict, and an uncertain peace process and political environment, the country will continue to need grant support from the international community to address the fiscal deficit and maintain its current level of expenditure on basic services,” read the UNDP’s statement.
The organization also stated that additional grants need to be directed at driving and implementing reforms to improve the business regulatory environment, improve governance, encourage investment and strengthen the private sector.
According to the statement, the UNDP and other stated along with other international development partners, it would continue to support Afghanistan in the run up to the donor pledging conference later this month.
However they urged the Afghan government to address the immediate fiscal impact of the pandemic and help reverse its negative effects.
Business
Dried figs are Afghanistan’s best export fruit
Dried figs are one of the best dried fruits and an export item of Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Agriculture and irrigation has stated that last year dried figs worth more than $85 million USD were exported abroad.
According to the ministry, Kandahar, Herat, Helmand, Zabul, Faryab, Balkh and Uruzgan provinces are among the figs producing provinces.
The ministry adds that last year 24,319 tons of figs were produced from 3,500 hectares of gardens.
India, United Arab Emirates, Canada and a number of European countries are the biggest buyers of Afghanistan’s figs.
last year officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries said that more than 80 tons of Afghan dry fruit, figs and Shakar Para, an Afghan dessert, were sent to India’s markets through Iran’s Chabahar Port.
Business
Khaf-Herat railway line critical to expanding ties with Iran
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Monday Tehran estimates that three million tons of goods will be imported to and exported from the country annually once the Khaf-Herat Railway Line to Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan is completed.
Eslami told Iran’s Mehr news agency that “once Khaf-Herat railway is connected, the objective of transit of 1.8 million tons of goods would be realized.”
He said both countries hope the railway line will be inaugurated later this month.
Eslami also said that the railway project was becoming increasingly important due to the growing volume of goods being traded between the two countries and because of the expanding economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan.
“Rail connection of the Islamic Republic of Iran to neighboring countries and its development from all possible routes has always been emphasized to increase the share of transit by rail,” he said.
The Khaf-Herat railway line will cover 130 kilometers – 70 km inside Iran and 60 km in Afghanistan.
Business
Arghandiwal warns about 40% of customs revenue being embezzled
Afghanistan’s acting finance minister said on Sunday that up to 40 percent of the country’s customs revenue is being embezzled, adding this prevents the country from becoming self-sufficient.
Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, the acting minister, said while handing over the draft budget for the next fiscal year that Afghanistan will be self-reliant if revenue generated through customs taxes is regulated.
“Unfortunately up to 40 percent of the country’s revenue is being embezzled. We are trying to prevent corruption by installing scanners,” said Arghandiwal.
Some members of the Meshrano Jirga, (Upper House of Parliament) said government is not willing to implement their commitments and is not focused on big projects.
“The commitments that government make are not implemented yet, they are lying. Development projects are not being implemented,” said Gul Ahmad Azami, a senator.
On the other hand, Abdul Hadi Muslimyar, leader of the Meshrano Jirga, said they will complete their review of the draft soon in the near future.
“We will complete our review about the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year before taking a decision about the budget in parliament,” said Muslimyar.
This comes after Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) said earlier that between 50 percent and 70 percent of state revenue is being embezzled because of wide-spread corruption in the Afghan government
