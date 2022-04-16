Health
UNDP paid salaries of 26,000 health workers in last 8 months
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has announced on Friday that the organization has paid the salaries of at least 26,000 health workers since the collapse of the former government.
The organization has reported that these numbers of health workers in 3,000 health centers are covered by the United Nations throughout Afghanistan.
According to UNDP’s report, ensuring that men and women have access to high-quality quality health care services is important and is one of our mission milestones in the country.
The World Bank previously gave hundreds of millions of dollars to Afghanistan to cover workers and other health care needs but cut off its support after the government in Kabul was no longer officially recognized by most countries.
Health
MSF raises concern over increase in measles cases in three provinces
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the rising incidence of measles in the country, saying that the provinces of Herat, Kunduz and Helmand are the most affected.
MSF said Wednesday that in the past week alone, 90 children with measles had been admitted to a special ward in Herat province.
Last week, the agency announced the opening of a special ward for measles patients at the provincial hospital, saying that it has now increased the ward to 60 beds.
Médecins Sans Frontières said in just a few days, all the beds in this ward were full of measles patients and now there is no room for other sick children.
According to MSF, Helmand and Kunduz provinces have had the highest number of measles cases in the past week.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday warned that measles is on the rise among children in Afghanistan and that so far this year, at least 43,000 children have contracted the disease.
Of this, 214 children have died in the past three months from measles, WHO reported.
According to WHO, five percent of these deaths are children under the age of five, which is higher than last year.
While the Ministry of Health has not confirmed these numbers, officials have confirmed an outbreak of the disease and reported cases in Kunduz, Kabul and Helmand provinces.
Health
WHO, UNICEF hold meeting in Doha on priorities for Afghanistan health sector
The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF are holding a high-level meeting in Qatari capital Doha on interim priorities for the health sector in Afghanistan over the next 18-24 months.
The meeting started on Tuesday and will wrap up on Thursday.
It includes delegates from WHO, UNICEF, Qatar, Afghanistan, donors, and other humanitarian organizations. Afghanistan is represented at the meeting by the acting minister of public health.
The meeting is expected to review progress and persistent gaps in humanitarian response and emergency risk management (including COVID-19, disease outbreaks, acute malnutrition) and identify options for addressing them, according to a WHO statement.
It is also convened to identify and prioritize the elements of a health system, including health workforce, supply chain management, coordination and governance and others, requiring support and short-term solution.
Delegates are expected to agree on approaches to support the implementation of the Afghanistan National Emergency Action Plan for Polio Eradication and leverage polio assets in support of other humanitarian and development needs.
According to the United Nations, over 24 million people will need humanitarian assistance this year. They face displacement, drought, food insecurity and malnutrition, COVID-19, and many other health challenges.
“Investing in the health and education of Afghanistan is an investment in the future of people who have suffered so much,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the meeting. “WHO remains committed to working with all partners for a healthier, safer, fairer future for Afghanistan.”
Health
Senior UN officials visit Kabul; raise concern over plight of children
High-ranking United Nations officials, who visited Kabul, have expressed concern about the situation of malnourished children in Afghanistan.
Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator warned during his visit to Afghanistan that many of these children could die.
In a series of tweets, Griffiths, highlighted the situation and said: “I began my visit to Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul. I struggle to put into words how profoundly affected I was by the plight of the babies I met. Tiny, listless newborns, two to an incubator, suffering from acute malnutrition.”
The Ministry of Public Health acknowledges that the rate of malnutrition is high and that acute malnutrition of children has been recorded in 28 provinces, with a total of 3.5 million children in Afghanistan in dire need of food assistance.
“Yes, in 2022, the number of people suffering from malnutrition has increased, and along with the problems of poverty, misery, measles, etc., it leads to malnutrition,” said Javid Hazhir, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
Malnutrition is the worst enemy of children’s health. Doctors also say that the main reason for malnutrition is poverty, lack of food security along with fatal diseases such as persistent diarrhea and cold also cause malnutrition.
“Poverty is one of the main causes of malnutrition in Afghanistan. Our people get this disease from misery and lack of food,” said Haseb Ahmadzai Wardak, head of Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul.
UNDP paid salaries of 26,000 health workers in last 8 months
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, ex-envoy of IEA to Pakistan
Zelensky says up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops dead in war
Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv
Ex-IEA envoy says Doha office’s strength should have been maintained
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, ex-envoy of IEA to Pakistan
Zerbena: Transport situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion about IEA’s commitments
Tahawol: Discussion about US demands discussed
Saar: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Baradar orders security agencies to help DABS recover money owed for electricity
-
Latest News5 days ago
New illegal immigrants from Afghanistan to Iran falls sharply
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan’s Sharif takes oath as country’s prime minister
-
World5 days ago
Pakistan parliament elects Shahbaz Sharif as PM
-
Business5 days ago
IEA calls for investors, says visas for foreigners will recommence
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tehran summons Afghan envoy over incidents at diplomatic missions
-
Business3 days ago
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Nokia to stop doing business in Russia