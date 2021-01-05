UNAMA welcomes talks teams return to Doha for peace negotiations

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2021)

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has welcomed the peace negotiator’s return to Doha for the resumption of talks between the government and the Taliban teams.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, UNAMA stated that these negotiations are critical in helping to bring about an end to the fighting and creating a lasting peace.

“The negotiators are confronted with some daunting challenges and much work remains. But the two teams cooperated well in the historic first round of talks that commenced in September, making incremental but genuine progress. They agreed a code of conduct for future negotiations and exchanged draft agenda items before taking a 20-day recess for consultations with their constituents and leaderships,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA, Deborah Lyons stated: “I urge both sides to use this opportunity to move ahead to create the conditions for a reduction in violence that will end further loss of Afghan lives and reach a political settlement that is acceptable to all segments of Afghan society.”

“A cessation in fighting would create a better atmosphere for talks, provide hope to the people, and allow humanitarian actors to deliver much-needed winter assistance to Afghans across the whole country,” she noted.

The UN will remain in close contact with both parties and, as the Secretary-General said at the opening of the talks in September, stands ready to assist as necessary, the statement concluded.

It comes as the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is in Kabul to meet with the Afghan leaders and convey U.S. support for the Afghan people and security forces, the US State Department said in a statement.

“During this trip, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to encourage projects and plans for expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development which will be aided by an Afghan peace agreement and will help sustain peace,” the statement said.