UNAMA welcomes humanitarian exception around Afghan sanctions
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday welcomed the adoption of a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that allows a humanitarian exception in the UN sanctions regime applicable in Afghanistan.
UNAMA said on Twitter that it welcomed the UNSC decision of facilitating the delivery of urgent humanitarian help to millions in need in the country.
The mission urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) authorities and international community to “accelerate necessary next steps to support needs and rights of Afghan people, including the broader, underlying, economic crisis impacting society.”
The Security Council resolution exempts humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan from sanctions against designated leaders of the IEA and associated entities.
The statement came as UN agencies, aid organizations and a number of non-governmental organizations are racing against time to deliver life-saving aid and supplies to crisis-hit Afghans as winter settles in.
Attempted attack on Kabul passport office thwarted: IEA
The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirms that IEA forces have prevented an attack on the General Directorate of Passports.
Aqil Jan Ezam, the deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said that on Thursday afternoon, an assailant wanted to enter the passport department, but was identified and targeted by the forces.
He did not say whether the suspected attacker had been a suicide bomber or not.
But Ezam stressed that no one was injured in the incident.
However an explosion took place at the time of the incident, according to the General Directorate of Passports.
Based on the new passport office times, Thursdays are set aside to only deal with passport applications for IEA forces.
So far no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the planned attack.
IEA rejects reports of $6 million UN offer to protect the organization’s facilities
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s interior ministry has rejected reports that the United Nations has offered the ministry $6 million to protect the organization’s facilities in Afghanistan.
The ministry on Thursday said that the published reports are not true.
The IEA Interior Ministry has stressed that no formal proposal has been made by the United Nations so far.
Reuters recently reported that the United Nations had offered to pay $6 million to the IEA’s interior ministry to protect its facilities in Afghanistan.
Reuters reported that it had a document in this regard, and that informed sources had also approved the UN proposal to the IEA’s Interior Ministry, led by Sirajuddin Haqqani.
According to Reuters, the proposed money will also go to paying the salaries of IEA forces guarding UN facilities.
The money will be transferred to the IEA Interior Ministry next year.
Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General told Reuters that the organization’s duty as an employer was to strengthen the capacity of the host countries.
U.S. authorizes some transactions with IEA to keep aid flowing to Afghanistan
The United States formally exempted on Wednesday U.S. and U.N. officials doing permitted business with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] from U.S. sanctions to try to maintain the flow of aid to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters it was unclear, however, whether the move would pave the way for proposed U.N. payments of some $6 million to the IEA for security.
Reuters on Tuesday exclusively reported a U.N. plan to subsidize next year the monthly wages of IEA-run Interior Ministry personnel who guard U.N. facilities and to pay them monthly food allowances, a proposal that raised questions about whether the payments would violate U.S. sanctions.
The Treasury Department declined to say whether the new license would exempt the proposed U.N. payments from U.S. sanctions on the IEA.
Having designated the IEA as a terrorist group for years, Washington has ordered its U.S. assets frozen and barred Americans from dealing with them, read the report.
The Treasury on Wednesday issued three general licenses aimed at easing humanitarian aid flows into Afghanistan.
According to Reuters two of the licenses allow U.S. officials and those of certain international organizations, such as the United Nations, to engage in transactions involving the IEA or Haqqani Network for official business.
A third license gives non-governmental organizations (NGOs) protection from U.S. sanctions on the IEA and the Haqqani Network for work on certain activities, including humanitarian projects.
According to the report a senior U.S. administration official said the Islamic Emirate [IE] would have to take action to prevent Afghanistan’s economy from contracting further.
“What we can attempt to do, what we’re going to work to do, is to mitigate the humanitarian crisis by getting resources to the Afghan people, and these general licenses will allow us to allow organizations that are doing this work to do exactly that,” the official told reporters.
The top Republican on the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee criticized the decision by Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, Reuters reported.
The exemption “could result in using American taxpayer funds to reward, legitimize and enable the same IEA that took power by force and has shown no interest in abiding by international norms,” Representative Michael McCaul said in a statement.
Afghanistan’s economic crisis accelerated after the IEA seized power in August, as the former Western-backed government collapsed and the last U.S. troops withdrew.
The United States and other donors cut financial assistance, and more than $9 billion in Afghanistan’s hard currency assets were frozen, Reuters reported.
The United Nations says nearly 23 million people – about 55% of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold, read the report.
“We will continue to support efforts by our partners to scale up assistance and deliver necessary relief during this moment of particular need,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
In a separate bid to address the crisis, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution exempting donors, aid groups and financial institutions involved in humanitarian assistance from U.N. asset freezes on leaders of the IEA and associated entities.
The exemption is “solely for the provision of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan which the council will review in one year,” Jeffrey DeLaurentis, a senior adviser to the U.S. mission to the United Nations, said in urging approval of the measure, Reuters reported.
