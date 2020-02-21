UNAMA welcomes 7-day violence reduction term

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2020)

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan welcomes the announced start of a seven-day term of reduced violence, which represents an unparalleled opportunity that can lead toward a durable and lasting peace, said the UNAMA in a statement on February 21.

The statement adds, “The United Nations remains committed to working with all parties to support an inclusive Afghan-led process that includes women, minorities, and youth; upholds the human rights of all citizens; and leads to sustainable peace in Afghanistan.”

The statement also underlined, “The United Nations urges all parties to seek additional ways to reduce levels of violence, especially the violence that harms civilians, on the way to a permanent ceasefire and a lasting political settlement.”