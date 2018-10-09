UNAMA, U.S. React to Taliban Statement Regarding Elections

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2018)

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) issued a statement on Tuesday in which UNAMA stated that taking part in elections is the right of every Afghan citizen; a right that is enshrined in the Constitution of Afghanistan.

“Afghan men and women have a basic human right to freely choose their government and leaders,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and UNAMA head said Tuesday.

He added that all actors in Afghan society have to put all their powers to safeguard this fundamental right so that the Afghan citizens cast their vote without obstruction, threat or intimidation.

Afghanistan parliamentary election is expected to be held on October 20.

Based on the Constitution, every Afghan citizen have a fundamental right to “elect and be elected” and also it states that elections should be conducted through “free, general, secret and direct balloting.”

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Kabul has called an attack on the election as an attack on all Afghans.

“Elections are about the Afghan people getting together to make a choice. An attack on the election is an attack on the Afghan people,” John R. Bass the US Ambassador to Afghanistan said in an online statement.

The statements come a day after the Taliban insurgent group in an online statement urged people not to participate in the process. The group vowed “severe obstacles”, adding that they will target security forces at polling centers.