UNAMA says Afghanistan is the only country in the world that denies girls an education

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2022)

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday that Afghanistan is the only country in world which denies girls an education.

“Only one regime on the planet denies girls an education,” UNAMA tweeted on its account.

Ireland at UN also said on its twitter account that Wednesday marks a sad and shameful milestone.

“Afghan girls have been denied their right to education for 200 days,” Ireland at UN tweeted.

The Irish representative to the UN said that there’s no justification for this.

“We call on the Taliban (IEA) to uphold the right of all children to education. The future of Afghanistan is at stake,” Ireland at UN tweeted.

Meanwhile, Melissa Fleming, head of communications and Chief spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that the sad truth is that Afghanistan is the only country that denies girls an education.

“Afghanistan is the only country on the planet denying girls an education,” Fleming tweeted.

Last month, IEA decided against reopening schools to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a previous promise. The decision was condemned by foreign governments and international rights organizations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called the move “an unjustifiable violation of equal rights that damages the entire country.”

“Support for the rights of Afghan women & girls is support that lifts children out of hunger & communities out of poverty,” Guterres said on Twitter.

IEA has said that the issue of schools is a domestic issue and any pressure from the outside on the matter would be considered as an interference in the internal affairs of the country.