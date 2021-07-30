Latest News
UNAMA raises concerns over escalating violence in Kandahar
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has voiced its concerns about the escalating violence and civilians casualties in southern Kandahar province.
The organization said in a tweet on Friday that more than 230 civilians have been wounded since 16 July in the province, noting that the numbers could be much higher.
“Deeply concerned by escalating violence in and around Kandahar amidst ongoing Taliban attacks on city…Credible reports of scores of civilians killed. Working to establish facts on civilian harm,” UNAMA tweeted.
UNAMA has also warned of the grave consequences to civilians in Kandahar “if the fighting continues and intensifies in urban areas of the city.”
Meanwhile, UNAMA has also called on the warring parties “to exercise maximum restraint and take all possible measures to protect civilians from further harm.”
This comes days after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan reported that the ongoing armed clashes, airstrikes, improvised explosive device (IED) detonations, and shelling have inflicted a high number of casualties on civilians, including women and children.
More than 700 civilians were killed and wounded over the last couple of weeks, the UNOCHA reported citing provincial health officials.
Latest News
Airlift begins for Afghans who worked for US during its longest war
Latest News
Blinken says relocation of Afghan interpreters discussed in Kuwait
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (July 29) the subject of relocating Afghan interpreters came up during his meetings in Kuwait.
Many Afghans who worked with NATO forces fear reprisals from the Taliban as U.S. troops depart. Blinken spoke at a joint news conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart.
Blinken said the programme activated earlier this month by President Joe Biden was reviewing the eligibility of several beneficiaries and they expect many to begin arriving to the U.S. “very, very soon.”
He added that the United States was in talks with other allies on the possibility of relocating these applicants temporarily.
Blinken also added that the U.S. had demonstrated good faith and the desire to return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, adding that “the ball remains in Iran’s court,”, but that the negotiating process could not go on indefinitely.”
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive the nuclear pact, from which then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States, adjourned on June 20, two days after hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of the Islamic Republic. Raisi takes office on Aug. 5.
Parties involved in the negotiations have yet to say when they might resume.
Gulf Arab states have asked to be included in the negotiations, and for any deal to address what they call Iran’s destabilizing behaviour in the region.
Latest News
China supports peace, reconciliation process of Afghanistan: spokesman
China supports the peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process of Afghanistan, said a spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Defense at a regular press briefing on Thursday, accusing the United States of having an “unshirkable” responsibility for the deteriorating situation in the war-torn country.
Since the United States announced to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the security situation has increasingly worsened there.
Some foreign media outlets commented that the U.S. retreat of its troops may make China the next major country to try to write a new chapter in the history of Afghanistan.
In response to the remarks, spokesman Wu Qian said that China will continue to uphold the ‘Afghan-led and Afghan-owned’ principle in promoting peace and reconciliation process and peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan.
“China and Afghanistan are traditional friendly neighbors. China will continue to support the ‘Afghan-led and Afghan-owned’ principle, the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and the early peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan,” said Wu.
He also urged the Untied States not to shift its blame on the Afghan issue.
“Since the U.S. announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the security situation in Afghanistan has continuously deteriorated. Facts have repeatedly proven that the U.S. is the world’s top mess maker and a world-renowned shirker,” he said.
“As the culprit of the Afghan issue, the United States bears an inescapable responsibility for the current situation in Afghanistan. It cannot just leave the burden on countries in the region. The U.S. should earnestly shoulder its due responsibilities to ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan and avoid unrest and wars caused by its retreat,” said Wu.
Airlift begins for Afghans who worked for US during its longest war
UNAMA raises concerns over escalating violence in Kandahar
Morning News Show Part 2: Ghani says there is no military solution
Blinken says relocation of Afghan interpreters discussed in Kuwait
China supports peace, reconciliation process of Afghanistan: spokesman
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
Morning News Show Part 2: Ghani says there is no military solution
Morning News Show: Arrest of local reporters in Kandahar discussed
Morning News Show Part 1: Increase of insecurity in Nangarhar discussed
Sola: Ongoing fierce clashes, peace efforts discussed
Tahawol: Reactions on Rome summit about Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Well known Afghan comedian gunned down in Kandahar
-
Latest News4 days ago
US offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghazni residents tell of horrors during Taliban siege
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA warns of ‘unprecedented’ civilian deaths if violence is not stopped
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban negotiating team member’s son killed in clashes in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. issues new flight restrictions over Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Female police officer assassinated in Kapisa