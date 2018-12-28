UNAMA Not Ready to Pay Expenses of Afghan Presidential Elections: IEC

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says it has sent a draft of the budget required for the coming presidential elections to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and that the organization is yet to give a response in this regard.

“The IEC has prepared draft of the budget and sent to the international community and it did not receive a timely response,” said Mirza Mohammad Haqparast, deputy spokesman of the IEC.

The election observers, however, said that the international community has asked for reforms in the IEC as a precondition for paying the expenses of the Afghan presidential elections.

“The international community does not have trust on the IEC officials, asking for reforms in policies and structure of the commission for a better election in the country. This is a precondition of the international community,” said Nayeem Asghari, FEFA program manager.

This comes a day after the IEC said that presidential elections will be delayed for three months in a bid to ensure transparency in the elections and bring necessary electoral reforms.