UNAMA ‘deeply concerned’ about reports of civilian casualties in airstrikes

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2022)

UNAMA said on Sunday it is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces on Saturday.

“Civilians are never a target. UNAMA is working to establish facts on the ground and verify the extent of losses,” UNAMA tweeted.

The Afghan delegation to the United Nations meanwhile said in a series of tweets that the attack was a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.

This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) warned Pakistan not to test the patience of Afghans, after Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces.

IEA’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter that the attacks targeted refugees.

He said that problems between the two countries must be resolved through political means.

Dozens of people reportedly have been killed in the Pakistani airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces.