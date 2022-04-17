Latest News
UNAMA ‘deeply concerned’ about reports of civilian casualties in airstrikes
UNAMA said on Sunday it is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces on Saturday.
“Civilians are never a target. UNAMA is working to establish facts on the ground and verify the extent of losses,” UNAMA tweeted.
The Afghan delegation to the United Nations meanwhile said in a series of tweets that the attack was a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) warned Pakistan not to test the patience of Afghans, after Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces.
IEA’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter that the attacks targeted refugees.
He said that problems between the two countries must be resolved through political means.
Dozens of people reportedly have been killed in the Pakistani airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces.
35,700 Afghan children treated for severe malnutrition in March
UNICEF Afghanistan said Sunday that in March it treated more than 35,700 children for severe acute malnutrition.
“We aim to reach 1.1 million by the end of the year,” UNICEF tweeted.
According to UNICEF, it estimates that in 2022, 3.2 million children in Afghanistan will suffer from acute malnutrition.
One million severely malnourished children are at risk of death if we cannot take immediate action, UNICEF said.
Authorities seize $600,000 from alleged smuggler in Torkham
Six hundred thousand US dollars was seized from a man in Torkham town of Nangarhar province who was trying to smuggle the money to Pakistan.
Torkham border commissioner Syed Ghaziullah Hashimi said the man had confessed to his crime and said that he wanted to smuggle the dollars to Pakistan for profit.
Hashimi said the case was being investigated and it would be referred to the judiciary for legal action.
Pakistan claims ‘terrorists using Afghan soil’ to carry out attacks
Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said Sunday that “terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan”.
In a statement issued by the ministry, Pakistan said: “In the last few days, incidents along Pak-Afghan Border have significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border.”
Pakistan did not however mention anything in the statement about the airstrikes it carried out on Saturday against Afghan targets in Khost and Kunar provinces in which dozens of people were reportedly killed.
In the statement, Pakistan said it has “repeatedly requested Afghan Government in last few months to secure Pak-Afghan border region. Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan.”
The ministry of foreign affairs spokesman said the two countries have been engaged in dialogue over the past few months to coordinate security along the shared border.
“Unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region, including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan’s border security posts, resulting into martyrdom of several Pakistani troops,” the statement read.
“Pakistan requests the sovereign Government of Afghanistan to secure Pak- Afghan Border region and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan, in the interest of peace and progress of the two brotherly countries.
“Pakistan also takes this opportunity to reaffirm respect for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan will continue to work closely with Afghan Government to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields,” the statement read.
The statement came a day after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) warned Pakistan not to test the patience of Afghans, after Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces.
IEA’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter that the attacks targeted refugees.
He said that problems between the two countries must be resolved through political means.
The IEA has also repeatedly said that no organization would be allowed to use Afghanistan to launch attacks on another country.
Saar: Pakistan’s denial of providing military bases to US discussed
Zerbena: Extraction of crude oil in Sar-e-Pul province discussed
Tahawol: 8th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue discussed
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Chinese mining company MCC to open office in Kabul
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, ex-envoy of IEA to Pakistan
Zerbena: Transport situation in Afghanistan discussed
