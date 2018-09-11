UNAMA Condemns Series of Bombings in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2018 8:44 pm)

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday condemned the series of bombings eastern in Nangarhar province that left more than 30 killed and 128 others wounded.

The incident took place in Mohmand Dara district of the province when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the people gathered to demonstrate against the appointment of a local police commander.

According to the provincial health department spokesman Inamullah Miakhail, 32 people were killed and 128 more wounded in the attack.

“The majority of civilian casualties occurred in the Mohmandara district of Nangarhar when a suicide attacker detonated his explosives among a crowd which had gathered to demonstrate against an Afghan Local Police commander. At least 20 civilians were killed and more than 60 injured,” UNAMA said in a statement.

The suicide bombing was followed by another double explosion in front of a girls’ high school at the vicinity of Behsud district in the provincial capital Jalalabad City.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said that the blasts left no casualties but the provincial education department spokesman Asif Shinwari claimed that a guard of the school was injured in the incident.

“I feel profound indignation at this latest wave of attacks deliberately targeting civilians. Our deepest sympathy is with the victims, families and the Afghan people. The bombings of schools and the killing of children are among the most egregious and repulsive acts of terrorism which violate international humanitarian law.” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

The statement said that that UNAMA reminds all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations to protect civilians and calls upon them to immediately cease targeting civilians and civilian objects such as schools, in compliance with the international humanitarian law.