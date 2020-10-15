Featured
UNAMA calls for urgent end to violence and focus to be on peace
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan on Thursday reiterated its calls for an end to violence in the country following five days of heavy clashes in the southern province of Helmand.
In a series of tweets, UNAMA said initial reports suggest civilians have been killed and wounded, including women and children.
“Violence only heaps further hardship and misery on ordinary Afghans and undermines efforts for progress and building bridges between parties at the historic Afghanistan peace talks in Doha.”
“Civilians have borne the brunt of Afghanistan’s conflict. The number of civilians killed and injured – a key indicator of the intensity of violence – has so far been lower in 2020, but in recent weeks a worrying reversal seems to be emerging,” UNAMA stated.
The mission added that civilians are routinely killed or injured in armed clashes with high casualties resulting from indirect weapons: mortars, rockets, grenades. “These civilians, including many children, must be protected from harm. The only way to do that is to stop the violence.”
“UNAMA reiterates the urgency to halt violence and to focus on achieving a peaceful negotiated settlement to the Afghanistan conflict,” they stated.
Heavy clashes broke out on Saturday night across various areas in Helmand province, which has since forced tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes.
Fighting has also been reported from areas on the outskirts of the provincial capital Lashkargah, where hundreds of families have sought refuge.
Organizations said on Wednesday, at least 35,000 people have been displaced in the province after fleeing their homes.
Featured
Ghani attends funeral of victims killed in helicopter collision
President Ashraf Ghani, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and other high-ranking officials attended the funeral ceremony of eight Afghan Air Force pilots and personnel on Thursday morning.
The AAF service members were killed in Helmand in the early hours of Wednesday morning when two military helicopters collided.
Ghani and Saleh commended the dedication and commitment of those killed and said “government will always support families of the martyred”.
The two helicopters had reportedly dropped off reinforcement troops in the embattled province and were evacuating wounded soldiers when they collided.
The Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that helicopters had crashed due to “technical issues” while taking off but that the incident was under investigation.
Featured
Abdullah set to visit Iran, will meet with Rouhani
Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), will visit Iran from Sunday, said Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
According to Iranian media, Abdullah will lead a delegation of HCNR officials, members of the Afghan National Parliament, foreign ministry officials during his three-day trip to Tehran.
While in Tehran, Abdullah will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and other high-ranking Iranian officials, Khatibzadeh told Iranian journalists.
This will be Abdullah’s third official visit to countries in the region in the past month after his trip to Pakistan and then to India.
All visits have been centered around the peace talks and garnering regional support for the process.
Featured
Afghan talks teams meet, agree to find solutions to disputed issues
A meeting between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiating team and the Taliban was held Wednesday night where both sides agreed to find ways to resolve the contentious issues.
Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan Republic’s team, said late Wednesday night: “A meeting between the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with the other side was held this evening. The heads and members of both delegations discussed disputed issues and emphasized that the contact groups meet again to present solutions.”
Another source told Ariana News on Wednesday the meeting was aimed at finding alternate solutions for disputed points around the framework of negotiations.
The source said the delegations will seek ways to put aside their disputes – which are believed to hinge on two issues – that of jurisprudence and secondly, the US-Taliban agreement.
This decision has been taken so that stalled talks can move forward, sources said.
It is now hoped that both sides will reach a decision over the framework of the talks and make enough progress to finalize the agenda.
There has been two main areas of contention to date. Firstly, the issue around Hanafi jurisprudence, which is followed by the majority of Afghanistan’s Sunni Muslims and which the Taliban want as a guide to all aspects of the talks.
But Afghanistan is home to minority groups of other schools of Islamic jurisprudence including Shia Muslims, and as such the government wants talks to be all-inclusive.
There have also been differences of opinion on the Doha agreement signed between the US and the Taliban in February being used as the framework for talks.
The Taliban say talks should be based on this agreement while the Afghan negotiating team says otherwise. The Afghan government was not party to the deal and feels it should be able to include its own ideas in the framework.
UNAMA calls for urgent end to violence and focus to be on peace
Ghani attends funeral of victims killed in helicopter collision
Abdullah set to visit Iran, will meet with Rouhani
Afghan talks teams meet, agree to find solutions to disputed issues
‘Situation for children in Helmand deeply concerning’
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
Morning News Show Part2: NATO Chief’s remarks about Trump’s withdrawal plan
Morning News Show Part1: َAfghan Peace Process
Tahawol: US Forces to leave Afghanistan in next one month
Pas Az Khabar: Peace Negotiation stalled
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
- Featured5 days ago
Top US envoys caution against ‘irresponsible’ early troop withdrawal
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban rejects claim of having ‘endorsed’ Trump’s campaign
- Featured4 days ago
Lashkargah residents flee the city as Taliban closes in
- Featured3 days ago
US-Forces carry out airstrikes against Taliban in Helmand
- Pas az khabar4 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
- Business4 days ago
Joint economic commission planned between Afghanistan and Iran
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: َAfghan Peace Process