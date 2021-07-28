Latest News
UNAMA calls for govt to reassure donors that it has plan to deal with crisis
UNAMA chief Deborah Lyons said Wednesday in a series of tweets on the Joint Coordination & Monitoring Board (#JCMB) meeting that donors want reassurance from the Afghan government that it recognizes the nature of the current crisis and has a strategic outlook to address it.
To address Afghanistan’s long term issues, peace negotiations must begin in earnest and with sincerity, Lyons tweeted.
Without progress at the negotiating table, and instead human rights abuses occur, the Taliban will not be seen as a viable partner by the international community, she said.
With battlefield advances, Taliban have inherited responsibilities. The world is watching closely how they now act, she said.
No major donor will finance repression of women, discrimination of minorities, denying of education to girls, or decrees of an authoritarian government, Lyons stated.
There are 18 million Afghans today facing dire humanitarian needs. They must be prioritized and the UN family as a civilian entity in Afghanistan will assist, the UNAMA chief said.
Donors at the meeting, which was cohosted by government and the UN have been urged to support critical humanitarian needs, Lyons stated.
Universities to reopen once students and staff have been vaccinated
The Afghan Ministry of Higher Education said Wednesday that classroom-based lessons will resume at universities in 11 provinces within the next 10 days once all students and staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The ministry said this includes Kabul University.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, the minister, Abbas Basir, said once all students around the country have been vaccinated, all universities will reopen.
“We call on all [staff and students at] public and private higher education institutions to be vaccinated over the next two weeks; and if the whole country is vaccinated within fifteen days, training can resume in all provinces by August 12.
“We have asked all universities and each province to implement the vaccine campaign within two weeks and students to use this opportunity,” Basir said.
Meanwhile, a number of students who have already been vaccinated have called on all non-vaccinated students to get their vaccines so that classes can resume as normal.
Pakistan’s PM says ‘US really messed it up’ in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said the United States “really messed it up in Afghanistan” and that Washington should have pushed for a political settlement much earlier.
In an interview with PBS News Hour on Tuesday night, Khan sai: “I think the US has really messed it up in Afghanistan.”
“And people like me who kept saying that there’s no military solution, who know the history of Afghanistan, we were called — people like me were called anti-American. I was called Taliban Khan.”
He said by the time the US realised that there was no military solution in Afghanistan, “unfortunately, the bargaining power of the Americans or the NATO had gone”.
Khan told PBS the US should have opted for a political settlement much earlier, when there were as many as 150,000 Nato troops in Afghanistan.
“But once they had reduced the troops to barely 10,000, and then, when they gave an exit date, the Taliban thought they had won. And so, therefore, it was very difficult for now to get them to compromise,” he said.
When the interviewer asked whether he thought the Taliban resurgence was a positive development for Afghanistan, the prime minister reiterated that the only good outcome would be a political settlement, “which is inclusive”.
“Obviously, Taliban [will be] part of that government,” he added.
Khan said from Pakistan’s point of view, the last thing they want is a civil war; “that is the worst-case scenario, because we then … we face two scenarios, one [of them being] a refugee problem,” he said.
“Already, Pakistan is hosting over three million Afghan refugees. And what we fear is that a protracted civil war would [bring] more refugees. And our economic situation is not such that we can have another influx.”
Turkey seizes vessel carrying more than 200 Afghan migrants to Italy
The Turkish coast guard seized a vessel carrying some 231 migrants to Italy on Tuesday (July 27) in an operation around the west of the Greek island of Lesbos.
208 undocumented migrants were among the group seized en route to Italy, Turkish coast guard and the International Organization for Migration told Reuters on Wednesday (July 28).
The coast guard detained two Turkish nationals sailing the boat and escorted migrants to a deportation centre in the western Turkish town of Ayvacik, the official also said.
In recent weeks, Turkey faced a fresh influx of Afghan migrants, crossing from its southeastern border with Iran, amid rising violence in Afghanistan.
Turkish authorities captured some 1,500 migrants last week.
