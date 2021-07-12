UNAMA and government launch humanitarian appeal to prevent crisis

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2021)

The Afghan government on Sunday launched the Joint Humanitarian Appeal with the United Nations to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan caused by escalated war and drought.

According to officials, 18.4 million Afghans are in need of humanitarian assistance.

“The appeal is to humanity to show that we can save people from hunger by working together,” said Khalid Payenda, acting minister of finance.

The UN and the Afghan government have both warned the country is facing a humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing war and drought.

Addressing a joint press conference on Sunday, UN officials in Afghanistan said that more than a third of all Afghans are facing food insecurity and a lack of water.

“More than one third of Afghans faced food insecurity and lack of water in 2021. Intensified war and insecurity increases demand for humanitarian needs,” said Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for UNAMA.

In a joint assessment, UNAMA and government found that more than 18 million Afghans are in need of humanitarian aid.

In addition to this, UNAMA and government found that at least half of all Afghan children under the age of five are at risk of malnutrition.

UNAMA said that $1.3 million is needed for humanitarian aid for the current year.

Afghan officials in turn said more help is needed.

“There is a need for a joint humanitarian appeal, as has been made by the Afghan government and the United Nations today so that a humanitarian crisis is prevented,” Payenda said.

This comes as Afghanistan is fighting an intensified war across large parts of the country and dealing with a drought while also battling the COVID-19 pandemic.