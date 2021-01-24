World
UN warns staff against flying Pakistani airlines
The United Nations, and subsidiary agencies, has cautioned its staff against flying with any Pakistani airlines.
The UN warning comes after the ongoing pilot license scandal, wherein pilots were flying with fake licenses.
The statement names 14 Pakistani airlines, including the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
According to an advisory from the United Nations Security Message System (UNSMS) employees have been barred from flying on any Pakistan registered carrier, even domestically.
The Pakistan-registered airlines listed in the advisory include Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Eagle, Air Indus, Air Blue, Aircraft Sales and Services, Askari Aviation, Hawk Adventure Air, Hybrid Aviation, IAMC Airline, Meezab Aviation, Rayyan Air, Serene Air, Star Air Aviation and Vision Air International.
“Due to an ongoing investigation of the CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) Pakistan…due to dubious licenses caution is advised on the use of Pakistan-registered air operators,” the advisory stated.
The news about fake licenses of PIA pilots was revealed by Pakistan’s aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in July last year.
The news shocked aviation regulators globally and raised critical safety issues.
At that time Khan said that possibly 30 percent of the country’s pilots had fake licenses and weren’t qualified to fly.
Latest News
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will begin in two weeks, the Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said.
This will be the first such trial to take place after a president has left office. Donald Trump meanwhile also became the first president in US history to be impeached twice.
Schumer said late Friday that Trump’s impeachment trial will begin in the week of February 8.
“The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial,” Schumer said.
The top Democratic leader in the Senate announced the schedule after reaching an agreement with Republicans, news agencies reported.
According to the timeline, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of the former president’s trial on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly riot at the US capitol on January 6.
The initial proceeding will begin Tuesday, and Trump’s legal team will have time to prepare the case before opening arguments begin in February.
The timeline amounts to a two-week delay and allows the Senate to conduct normal business as a new administration takes charge.
Trump was impeached for inciting a mob of his angry supporters who ransacked the US Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election, which Trump falsely claimed was “stolen.”
Latest News
Twitter bans account linked to Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei
Twitter permanently banned an account believed to be linked to Iran’s supreme leader Friday after it posted a threatening image that included former President Donald Trump, NPR reported.
According to The Associated Press, the account, @khamenei_site, was linked to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website and the same account had previously posted portions of Khamenei’s speeches and official content.
However, a Twitter spokesperson told the AP that the account was fake, without elaborating on how it determined that.
The image that resulted in the ban, Trump playing golf in the shadow of what appears to be an aircraft, is captioned “Revenge is certain,” written in Farsi.
The same image can be found on Khamenei’s English website. Below the picture is a quote from Khamenei from last month: “Soleimani’s murderers and those who ordered his murder must face revenge. … Both the murderers and those who ordered it should know that revenge may come at any time.”
Trump and other administration officials have said the US targeted Qassem Soleimani — a powerful Iranian general and a key strategist against the U.S. — who was killed in an airstrike last year.
Trump’s social media presence was all but silenced after he was accused of inciting violence at the US Capitol on January 6. As a result, both Twitter and Facebook moved to ban him permanently from their platforms.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” a Twitter statement said.
Trump was also banned from the @POTUS account for the last days of his term and from his reelection campaign account.
Latest News
New US president tells Americans ‘we will get through this together’
Joe Biden was sworn in as America’s 46th President on Wednesday in Washington DC.
Biden will preside over a deeply polarized electorate, with millions of voters still believing defeated Trump’s false claims of election fraud, and a divided Congress, where gridlock looms as the default and success will come only by compromise, Reuters reported.
Few presidents have taken power in circumstances such as these: a still-raging pandemic claiming lives, a continuing threat of armed insurrection and a defiant former president who faces a Senate trial charged with encouraging an attack on his country’s capital.
Speaking at his inauguration, Biden said:” “We will get through this together! Together!.
He said the world is watching today and that America has been tested but it has come out stronger for it.
He also said the US will lead by the power of example.
He also called for a moment of silence for all those who died from COVID-19 in the past year.
