UN warns staff against flying Pakistani airlines

(Last Updated On: January 24, 2021)

The United Nations, and subsidiary agencies, has cautioned its staff against flying with any Pakistani airlines.

The UN warning comes after the ongoing pilot license scandal, wherein pilots were flying with fake licenses.

The statement names 14 Pakistani airlines, including the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to an advisory from the United Nations Security Message System (UNSMS) employees have been barred from flying on any Pakistan registered carrier, even domestically.

The Pakistan-registered airlines listed in the advisory include Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Eagle, Air Indus, Air Blue, Aircraft Sales and Services, Askari Aviation, Hawk Adventure Air, Hybrid Aviation, IAMC Airline, Meezab Aviation, Rayyan Air, Serene Air, Star Air Aviation and Vision Air International.

“Due to an ongoing investigation of the CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) Pakistan…due to dubious licenses caution is advised on the use of Pakistan-registered air operators,” the advisory stated.

The news about fake licenses of PIA pilots was revealed by Pakistan’s aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in July last year.

The news shocked aviation regulators globally and raised critical safety issues.

At that time Khan said that possibly 30 percent of the country’s pilots had fake licenses and weren’t qualified to fly.