UN warns of ‘colossal’ collapse of Afghan banking system
The United Nations on Monday pushed for urgent action to prop up Afghanistan’s banks, warning that a spike in people unable to repay loans, lower deposits and a cash liquidity crunch could cause the financial system to collapse within months.
In a three-page report on Afghanistan’s banking and financial system seen by Reuters, the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) said the economic cost of a banking system collapse – and consequent negative social impact – “would be colossal.”
An abrupt withdrawal of most foreign development support after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power on August 15 from Afghanistan’s Western-backed government has sent the economy into freefall, putting a severe strain on the banking system which set weekly withdrawal limits to stop a run on deposits.
“Afghanistan’s financial and bank payment systems are in disarray. The bank-run problem must be resolved quickly to improve Afghanistan’s limited production capacity and prevent the banking system from collapsing,” the UNDP report said.
Finding a way to avert a collapse is complicated by international and unilateral sanctions on IEA leaders, Reuters reported.
“We need to find a way to make sure that if we support the banking sector, we are not supporting Taliban (IEA),” Abdallah al Dardari, head of UNDP in Afghanistan, told Reuters.
“We are in such a dire situation that we need to think of all possible options and we have to think outside the box,” he said. “What used to be three months ago unthinkable has to become thinkable now.”
Afghanistan’s banking system was already vulnerable before the IEA came to power. But since then development aid has dried up, billions of dollars in Afghan assets have been frozen abroad, and the United Nations and aid groups are now struggling to get enough cash into the country.
The UNDP’s proposals to save the banking system include a deposit insurance scheme, measures to ensure adequate liquidity for short- and medium-term needs, as well as credit guarantees and loan repayment delay options.
“Coordination with the International Financial Institutions, with their extensive experience of the Afghan financial system, would be critical to this process,” UNDP said in its report, referring to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
The United Nations has repeatedly warned since the IEA took over that Afghanistan’s economy is on the brink of a collapse that would likely further fuel a refugee crisis. UNDP said that if the banking system fails, it could take decades to rebuild.
IEA calls for release of frozen assets to prevent economic, humanitarian catastrophe
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called for the release of the country’s frozen assets on Sunday saying it belongs to all Afghans and a humanitarian catastrophe will be prevented by freeing up the foreign reserves.
“We have told the US that we (United States and IEA) are no longer in conflict. We (IEA) have not made any problems for the US after the Doha deal, so why have you (US) frozen the assets? There is no reason. Taliban [individuals] will not benefit from the money, it is related to the country’s economy and to the people,” said Muttaqi.
Over $9 billion is being held by the U.S after Washington froze Afghanistan’s foreign reserves following the unexpected collapse of the former government.
Since then, the US and its allies have also imposed strict economic sanctions on Afghanistan, which has exacerbated an already struggling, aid dependent economy.
However, the US and its allies, along with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the money will only be released once the IEA has formed an inclusive government, and ensures the rights of minorities, women and girls, and prevents terrorist organizations from planning or launching attacks against foreign countries from Afghanistan.
Economic analysts have also said that the country’s assets will not be released until such time as the IEA is recognized internationally as the legitimate government.
“The money will not be released, there are legal problems; it means that the [former] republic government that was a legal entity handed over the money to the World Bank and US. They (US and World Bank) will hand over the money once the [new] government is recognized. If this government is not recognized and not accepted to the United Nations, the money will stay frozen,” said Sayed Massoud, an economic analyst.
Afghan citizens have meanwhile called on the US and IEA to resolve the problems, adding that the main victims of the sanctions are the people.
“They (US) should talk with this government and should reach an agreement to put an end to the economic and humanitarian crisis,” said Quyyam, a Kabul resident.
“We call on the US and IEA to work to release the money, in order to bring an end to the people’s economic problems,” said Mohammad Zabair, another Kabul resident.
Last week, the IEA also sent a letter to the US Congress asking for the money to be released.
Afghanistan may be the next stage of the migration crisis says Polish PM
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Estonia and Lithuania on Sunday to discuss the border crisis with his counterparts from the Baltic states. He will travel to Latvia later in the day.
Morawiecki said in Lithuania that he was receiving information that the difficult situation in Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August “may be used as the next stage of the migration crisis.”
“I think that the things that unfold before our eyes, these dramatic events, may only be a prelude to something much worse,” he added.
Poland and Lithuania called for continued support from the European Union and NATO.
“For us, it is very important that any talks (with Belarus) are coordinated with Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia, which are at the forefront of the hybrid attack, and no decisions are taken which do not solve the situation fundamentally,” Lithuanian PM Ingrida Simonyte told reporters.
Poland accused Belarus of continuing to ferry migrants to its border, despite clearing camps close to the frontier earlier this week, as Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki toured Baltic states to seek support in the crisis.
There had been 208 attempts by migrants to force their way into Poland from Belarus on Saturday (November 20), the border guard said, a few more than on Friday (November 19) but well below the 501 attempts recorded on Wednesday (November 17).
Neighboring Lithuania said 44 migrants were prevented from entering on Saturday, the lowest number in a week.
Bayat Foundation reaches out to help Kabul orphanages
Bayat Foundation on Saturday donated foodstuff to two orphanages in Kabul city in a bid to ease pressure on the facilities as winter arrives.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, said that the aid consists of flour, rice, oil, beans, and chickpeas, which will help provide much-needed nutrients for the children.
“Food items like beans, chickpeas, flour, and rice were distributed to Allawidin and Tahia Maskan orphanages today. The children will benefit from the aid through winter,” said Haji Ismail.
Officials from the orphanages welcomed the assistance and complimented the foundation on always helping needy people.
“It is not the first time that honorable Bayat Foundation helped us. In the past it (Bayat Foundation) also helped us regarding foodstuffs and clothes and other essentials that we needed,” said a representative of Allawidin orphanage.
Children at the Allawidin orphanage also welcomed the assistance.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation for helping us in these difficult times,” said a child at the orphanage.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation that gave food items to us,” said Obaidullah, another orphan.
This comes as Bayat Foundation is carrying out a drive to help at-risk people across Afghanistan.
Every year the foundation provides assistance to those in need during winter but the organization has stepped up efforts this year in a bid to help stave off a massive humanitarian crisis as winter closes in.
