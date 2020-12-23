Latest News
UN warns assassinations ‘taking place at a deeply disturbing rate’
(Last Updated On: December 23, 2020)
Targeted killings of civilians are taking place at a deeply disturbing rate in Afghanistan, UNAMA stated Wednesday afternoon in a series of tweets.
The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said it “mourns the loss of so many outstanding citizens, condemns those responsible and urges authorities to bring them to account.”
The mission emphasized that in the past four days “Afghanistan has seen the killing of an MP, a well known journalist, a group of medics and head of a leading election watchdog.”
“Such dreadful attacks are rarely claimed and frequently focus on those working for an open society,” UNAMA stated.
“The UN repeats its call for a sustained reduction in violence. Lives and gains must be protected, with spoilers prevented from undermining the vital peace negotiations, due to resume 5 January.”
This comes after an outcry was sparked in Afghanistan on Wednesday morning following the assassination of Yousuf Rashid, the CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) who was gunned down outside his house.
On Tuesday, four doctors from Pul-e Charkhi prison were also killed – in a targeted IED explosion.
These two incidents are just two of a string of attacks that are carried out across Afghanistan on a daily basis – mostly all of which are targeting specific people, including journalists and civil society members.
Continue Reading
Latest News
Anxious Kabul residents ask ‘Who is Next?’
(Last Updated On: December 23, 2020)
The latest assassination of a public figure, Yousuf Rashid, the CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), has not only drawn widespread condemnation but also continues to increase the levels of concern among Kabul residents in particular.
Rashid was killed in a targeted attack early Wednesday morning. He was gunned down by unknown gunmen outside his house. His driver survived the attack but later died from his wounds in hospital.
A clear increase in targeted assassinations, either through the use of magnetic IEDs against vehicles or by shooting, has emerged over the past few months and public figures, including civil society members, media workers and government officials appear to be the targets.
However, these occurrences are now happening on an almost daily basis and Kabul residents are questioning “Who is next?”
In reaction to Rashid’s death, one social media user said simply on Wednesday: “Who is next? Me or you?”
Another social media user said on Facebook: “Where are the commanders? Where are the leaders? Those who were claiming to save Afghanistan. Today, if our brother is assassinated, tomorrow is my turn and yours.
“One day, come down from these palaces that you have built from the sale of Afghanistan and conducted the rescue Jihad. These governments and puppet regimes cannot stop terrorism,” the post read.
Scores of Kabul residents are pointing the finger at the Taliban and have said the group wants a “silent society” – hence media and civil society members being targeted.
But the Taliban has not claimed responsibility for the attacks and has in fact publicly distanced itself from some incidents.
On the other hand, some people said on social media that Rashid was an outspoken critic of corruption and electoral fraud.
US Chargé d’Affaires to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said in response to Rashid’s assassination that he was “appalled by his murder, another in a cacophony of senseless & endless violence.”
Wilson said that his death is a loss to his family, friends and the nation.
“Yousuf Rasheed was a dedicated and steadfast advocate for representative democracy in Afghanistan. He worked tirelessly for years to ensure free and transparent elections that engaged all Afghans,” Wilson stated.
Mohammad Mirza Katawazai First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly tweeted he was deeply saddened by the killing of Rashid “who was a forward looking progressive young Afghan who wanted a truly functioning democracy in the country.”
By Wednesday, Kabul city had witnessed an explosion every day for four days.
The latest explosion on Wednesday morning left one policeman dead and two others wounded.
A spokesman for the Kabul Police HQ, Ferdows Faramarz, said that an IED on a Ranger had exploded in the PD12 district at around 6:55 a.m.
“One policeman was killed and two others were injured,” Faramarz said.
Soon afterwards, Rashid was gunned down in PD while leaving home.
On Tuesday, a Toyota Corolla belonging to Pul-e-Charkhi doctors was targeted. This also happened in PD 7.
Five people were killed in the explosion, including at least four doctors.
On Monday, one soldier and one civilian were wounded in yet another explosion – this time in PD12. On the same day, at least one civilian was killed in Paghman district in Kabul when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque.
Sunday was another day of chaos when the convoy of vehicles belonging to MP Mohammad Wardak was targeted in PD5.
A car bomb targeted the convoy, killing at least 10 people and wounded more than 50.
Wardak survived the explosion, but extensive damage was also caused to buildings and shops in the area.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Latest News
FEFA chief executive gunned down in Kabul in latest attack
(Last Updated On: December 23, 2020)
Yousuf Rashid, CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), has become the latest victim in an ongoing assault on public figures and key workers in Kabul after being killed by gunmen on Wednesday morning in PD7 in Kabul.
According to Rashid’s brother, Yousuf Rashid died from his wounds inflicted by unknown gunmen.
Rashid was targeted as he was leaving home on Wednesday morning. His driver, who was with him at the time, was also shot, but survived the attack.
In a separate incident earlier, a police officer was killed and two others wounded in PD12 of Kabul in an IED explosion that targeted their vehicle.
No group has claimed responsibility for either incident.
Latest News
Taliban deputy head holding ‘consultations’ on peace talks with clerics and leaders
(Last Updated On: December 23, 2020)
A short video clip on social media shows that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy leader of the Taliban, addressed a gathering and said that peace talks are being conducted in consultation with clerics and leaders of the Taliban.
Some media outlets reported that Mullah Baradar also met wounded Taliban fighters in Karachi in Pakistan.
“In the negotiations, that we are busy with, I will assure you that your sacrifices will not be compromised,” Mullah Baradar reportedly said to the wounded militants.
Meanwhile, Rahmatullah Nabil, former head of National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a tweet that Mullah Baradar met Tor Zainullah, the head of Taliban’s provincial commission for Daikundi, in Pakistan.
“The Taliban delegation will hold consultations with their leaders and military figures before the start of the second round of peace talks,” said Jalaluddin Shinwari, the former attorney general during the Taliban regime.
Some politicians meanwhile hope that the Taliban’s trip to Pakistan will bring about a reduction in violence.
“Taliban will also share their point of view with people that they know. They will hold more consultations about the peace negotiations,” said politician Zahir Wahdat.
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team has requested clarification on the issue of the republic system while the lack of political consensus among the Republic’s team and the lack of clarity in the Republic are challenges the team will reportedly face in the second round of the intra-Afghan talks.
Ghulam Farooq Majrooh, one of the peace talks team’s negotiators said: “It is expected that we will hold consultations with civil societies, political parties, parliament and well-known figures in the country regarding the peace talks.”
Latest News49 mins ago
Anxious Kabul residents ask ‘Who is Next?’
Latest News49 mins ago
UN warns assassinations ‘taking place at a deeply disturbing rate’
Latest News6 hours ago
FEFA chief executive gunned down in Kabul in latest attack
Latest News8 hours ago
Taliban deputy head holding ‘consultations’ on peace talks with clerics and leaders
Latest News8 hours ago
Pakistan hold discussions on a new trade agreement with Afghanistan
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Latest News4 weeks ago
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
Latest News4 weeks ago
Tehran blames Israel for the killing of Iranian scientist
Featured3 weeks ago
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
Featured4 weeks ago
Khamenei promises retaliation for killing of Iranian scientist
Morning News Show23 hours ago
Morning News Show part 1: Tension between Iran and US
Pas az khabar5 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR
Sola5 days ago
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: UN calls on parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence
Pas az khabar1 week ago
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Member of Parliament targeted in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News5 days ago
Baz Mohammad Mubariz loses to his Russian MMA Rival
-
Latest News4 days ago
Woman killed by husband for giving birth to another daughter
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bagram airbase hit by five rockets: officials
-
Latest News5 days ago
Daesh continues to operate in Afghanistan: Russia
-
Featured3 days ago
Interior Ministry confirms 8 killed in Kabul explosion
-
Featured4 days ago
UNSC extends mandate of team monitoring Taliban-related sanctions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two suspected robbers killed in Kunduz: Police