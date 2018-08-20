UN, US, Pakistan Welcome President Ghani’s Conditional Ceasefire

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2018 12:21 pm)

The announcement of a conditional three-month ceasefire with the Taliban made by President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday has been widely welcomed.

In a statement, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), welcomed the announcement of the conditional ceasefire for the upcoming Eid and called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to seize this opportunity to put an end to violence.

The statement added that the last truce between the two sides saved hundreds of lives and Afghans displayed their strong desire for peace.

“This momentum must be upheld and the strong popular desire for peace must not be betrayed,” the statement said. “The United Nations reiterates that it stands ready to play any role requested by the parties to the conflict to achieve a negotiated peace.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secretary of State welcomed the conditioned move by President Ghani and urged the Taliban insurgent group to participate.

In a statement, Pompeo said: “This plan responds to the clear and continued call of the Afghan people for peace.”

He added that the United States supports President Ghani’s offer for comprehensive negotiations on a mutually agreed agenda.

Pompeo noted that Washington remains ready to “support, facilitate, and participate” in direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

“There are no obstacles to talks. It is time for peace,” he said.

Pakistan also welcomed the decision for a conditional ceasefire.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement it welcomed the Afghan government’s decision of a ceasefire during Eid-ul-Adha and hoped that it would create an environment which would help bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan fully supports all such efforts that contribute to achieving durable stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan. The people of Afghanistan deserve it. Coinciding with the Independence Day of Afghanistan, the announcement has an even greater significance,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday announced a conditional three-month ceasefire with the Taliban starting on Monday, calling on Taliban leadership to welcome the wishes of Afghans for a long lasting and real peace.

The Taliban group, which has repeatedly rejected an offer for peace talks with the Afghan government, has yet to react to Ghani’s offer for ceasefire.

During the Eid ul Fitr, the government announced a 17-day ceasefire while the Taliban observed a three-day truce.