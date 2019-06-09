UN Urges Warring Parties in Afghanistan to Protect Civilians

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

The United Nations in Afghanistan says that it remains troubled that civilians are being killed in high numbers in Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Sunday, UN urges all warring parties in Afghanistan to meet their obligations to protect civilians from harm.

“The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has found that anti-government elements deliberately and knowingly targeted civilians through the holy month of Ramadan,” the statement said.

According to the UN figures, the attacks by anti-government elements have caused more than 100 civilian casualties in Kabul alone.

“In international law, all parties to the conflict are prohibited from deliberate attacks carried out against civilians; by definition these are war crimes and may amount to crimes against humanity,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA. “There is no justification whatsoever for any party to the conflict to attack civilians; they must never be a target.”

UNAMA’s findings indicate that, throughout Ramadan, civilians were deliberately targeted by anti-government elements, including during the 8 May attack on NGO staff in Kabul; the 24 May assassination of a religious scholar in a place of worship; the 27 May and 3 June incidents targeting civilian government officials; and the 2 June attack against Shia students.

“I condemn these deliberate attacks on civilians that signal a disturbing intent to spread fear; they delegitimize the perpetrators, depriving them of any claim to represent the people of Afghanistan,” said Yamamoto. “It is crucial that all respect their obligations under international law to protect civilians.”

In addition, UN says it is committed to an Afghan-led peace process that will end the ongoing violence in Afghanistan.