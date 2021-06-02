UN underscores urgent need to protect civilians

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2021)

The UN team in Afghanistan said that heavy civilian casualties recently documented by the UN mission underscores the need for all parties to do much more to protect civilians from harm.

In a briefing by Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General on Wednesday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) found that at least 23 civilians were killed and 49 were injured in just seven recorded incidents that took place over a three-day period last week in Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Sar-e-Pul, Parwan and Kapisa provinces.

Dujarric also stated that many civilians are being killed and injured by indirect fire from both the Afghan National Army and the Taliban.

According to the UN, the organization is sharing its findings with the parties involved in the conflict and is calling on them to take all measures to protect civilians.

Meanwhile, Zabi Farhang, a spokesman for the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, told Ariana News on Wednesday that in May alone, 280 civilians, including 109 children, had died and 634 others had been injured across the country as a result of the conflict.