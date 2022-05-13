World
UN to set up inquiry into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
The U.N. Human Rights Council passed a resolution on Thursday to set up an investigation into possible war crimes by Russian troops in the Kyiv area and beyond, a move that Russia said amounted to political score-settling.
Members passed by an overwhelming majority (33 for, 2 against) a resolution to order a Commission of Inquiry to investigate events in the regions around Kyiv and other areas such as Sumy that were temporarily held by Russian troops.
“The areas … which have been under Russian occupation in late February and March have experienced the most gruesome human rights violations on the European continent in decades,” Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova, told the Council.
As she spoke by video link, she held up a drawing that she said was made by an 11-year-old boy who was raped in front of his mother. “He actually lost the ability to speak after and the only way he communicates is with black lines,” she said.
Reuters was unable to verify Dzhaparova’s account of what happened to the boy. A spokesperson for Russia’s diplomatic mission did not respond to a request for comment on her account.
Russia, which has denied carrying out abuses in what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, left its seat at the Geneva-based Council empty in protest.
“Instead of discussing the true causes that led to the crisis in this country and looking for ways to resolve them, the ‘collective West’ is organising another political rout to demonize Russia,” Moscow’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said in an emailed statement before the vote.
In a shift from its former position of abstaining on Ukraine, China voted against the decision alongside Eritrea.
“We have noted that in recent years the politicization and confrontation at the (Council)..has been on the rise which has severely impacted the credibility, impartiality and the solidarity,” said ambassador Chen Xu.
Russia says it went into Ukraine on Feb. 24 to disarm the country and rid it of what the Kremlin calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.
Russia was suspended from the 47-member Council last month over allegations of violations in Ukraine, although Moscow says it quit.
At the same session on Thursday, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said there were many examples of possible war crimes since the Russian invasion, saying that 1,000 bodies had been recovered so far in the Kyiv region.
“The scale of unlawful killings, including indicia of summary executions in areas to the north of Kyiv, is shocking,” she said.
The Kremlin has said images of dead bodies on the streets of towns such as Bucha were staged to discredit its forces.
The resolution also requests Bachelet to provide an update at the Council’s June session on violations in the Russian-besieged port city of Mariupol. Protesters outside the building formed a ‘SAVE MARIUPOL’ sign in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.
World
Over 26,000 Russian soldiers killed in war, says Ukraine
Some 26,350 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday.
Anadolu News Agency reported that Ukrainian forces have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 160 helicopters, 390 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,187 tanks, 2,856 armored vehicles, and 528 artillery systems.
Russia has also lost 185 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,997 vehicles and fuel tanks, 87 anti-aircraft systems, 94 cruise missiles, and 12 boats, Anadolu reported.
At least 3,459 civilians have been killed and 3,713 others injured since Russia launched the war on Ukraine on February 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.
More than 5.91 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.
World
Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
An Al Jazeera journalist was killed on Wednesday by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
A ministry statement said Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was shot in the city of Jenin.
Another journalist, Ali Al-Samoudi, was shot in the back, the ministry added.
Al-Samoudi said they had been with a group of journalists near Jenin camp when fired on. He also said all of them had been wearing helmets and bulletproof vests.
“We were directly targeted by the occupation forces,” he said in statements cited by the state news agency Wafa.
“The place where the journalists were present was clear to the occupation soldiers, and there were no armed men or clashes in that area,” Al-Samoudi said. “We were deliberately targeted.”
Reuters reported that earlier Wednesday, Israeli forces raided the city of Jenin to arrest a Palestinian, triggering clashes with angry residents.
The Israeli army said in a statement that it was “investigating” the Al Jazeera journalist’s death.
The army suggested that the Al Jazeera correspondent may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with Israeli forces, which “responded with fire, without causing any casualties,” Reuters reported.
Al-Jazeera TV network, for its part, said Abu Akleh was “one of the first generation of the channel’s field correspondents.”
“For a quarter of a century, Abu Akleh was at the center of danger to cover wars, attacks and aggressions of the Israeli occupation, against the Palestinian people in the occupied territories,” the Doha-based channel said.
World
U.S. House passes $40 bln bill to bolster Ukraine against Russian invasion
The U.S. House of Representatives approved more than $40 billion more aid for Ukraine on Tuesday, as Congress races to keep military aid flowing and boost the government in Kyiv as it grapples with the Russian invasion, Reuters reported.
The House passed the Ukraine spending bill by 368 to 57, with every ‘no’ vote coming from Republicans. The measure now heads to the Senate, which is expected to act quickly.
According to Reuters President Joe Biden had asked Congress to approve an additional $33 billion in aid for Ukraine two weeks ago, but lawmakers decided to increase the military and humanitarian funding.
“This bill will protect democracy, limit Russian aggression, and strengthen our own national security, while, most importantly, supporting Ukraine,” Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said as she urged support for the spending package.
Biden had called on Congress to move quickly so he could sign the bill into law before existing defense aid for Ukraine runs out later in May, read the report.
Some Republicans opposed the bill, criticizing Democrats for moving too quickly to send too many U.S. taxpayer dollars abroad. Biden’s fellow Democrats narrowly control Congress, but the bill will need Republican votes to get through the Senate.
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, appealed for assistance to both Democratic and Republican senators at their weekly party lunches on Tuesday.
“It was a very heartfelt and easy to understand message: Their people are dying, they’re running out of supplies and ammunition. They need our help quickly. Thank you for all our help. Please. Speed it up,” Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said after Markarova spoke.
Republican Senator Rob Portman, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and leader of the Senate Ukraine caucus, said he expected enough Republican backing for the bill to get it through the Senate.
“I think it will pass. There will be significant Republican support,” he said.
BILLIONS FOR WEAPONS
The package includes $6 billion for security assistance, including training, equipment, weapons and support; $8.7 billion to replenish stocks of U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine, and $3.9 billion for European Command operations, Reuters reported.
In addition, the legislation authorizes a further $11 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to authorize the transfer of articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency. Biden had asked for $5 billion.
It also authorizes $4 billion in Foreign Military Financing to provide support for Ukraine and other countries affected by the crisis.
The United States has rushed more than $3.5 billion worth of armaments to Ukraine since Russia invaded, including howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, anti-tank Javelin missiles, ammunition and recently-disclosed “Ghost” drones.
According to Reuters the new aid package also includes humanitarian assistance – $5 billion to address food insecurity globally due to the conflict and nearly $9 billion for an economic support fund for Ukraine.
It provides hundreds of millions of dollars to help refugees and fund efforts to seize the assets of oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose government has called the invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation.”
The war has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions of Ukrainians from their homes and reduced cities to rubble. Moscow has little to show for it beyond a strip of territory in the south and marginal gains in the east.
