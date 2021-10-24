Latest News
UN to continue work in Afghanistan and to defend women’s rights: Guterres
The United Nations will continue its activities in Afghanistan to further promote and defend women’s rights in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
“In Afghanistan, the UN is staying and delivering, and will continue to promote and defend the rights of women and girls.
“We will not stop until girls can go back to school, and women can return to their jobs and participate in public life,” Guterres wrote on his Twitter page.
In addition to Guterres’ tweets, his special representative and head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Deborah Lyons met with the Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi on Saturday at ARG (Presidential Palace) to discuss various issues including that of the protection of UN operations and staff.
Hanafi asked for the UN’s cooperation in different sectors and assured Lyons the Islamic Emirate (IE)
would ensure the safety of all UN organizations in Afghanistan, said a spokesperson of the IEA Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement.
Lyons also said that they are willing to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in resolving economic woes and banking problems.
Hanafi in turn said that the IEA is willing to work closely with the UN and wants positive and fruitful consultations.
“Our priority is to protect the security and social rights of the Afghan people and (we) will not allow any group to threaten other countries using Afghanistan’s soil,” said Hanafi.
He also said that the IEA will work to stop the planting of poppies, the source of opium and heroin, and asked the UN to provide Afghan people with alternatives in terms of jobs and farming.
Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for the Ministry of Information & Culture, told Ariana News that no one from the address of the Islamic Emirate govt attending the meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, but described the meeting as good for Afghanistan.
Russia-led bloc concludes drills near Afghan border to boost Tajik security
A Russia-led military exercise held over six days near the Tajik-Afghan border, designed to demonstrate Moscow stands ready to protect Dushanbe in the event of an incursion from the south, reached its conclusion on Saturday, Reuters reported.
Tajikistan’s relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] leadership in Kabul have been strained from the start and reports of troop build-up on both sides of the border have alarmed Moscow, which operates a military base in the former Soviet republic.
According to the report the exercise, carried out by the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which also includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, involved over 4,000 troops as well as tanks, artillery and assault aircraft.
“This is the first time an event of this scale is being held,” Tajik Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo told reporters at the site.
CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said the war games were aimed at showing “that no incursions into Tajikistan’s territory will be allowed,” adding “we will not leave Tajikistan alone in the face of danger.”
Millions of Tajiks live in Afghanistan, comprising its second largest ethnic group, and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon has criticised the predominantly IEA for failing to set up an ethnically diverse cabinet.
The IEA has forged an alliance with an ethnic Tajik militant group seeking to overthrow Rakhmon, according to Russian media reports.
Despite Doha deal mistrust between US and IEA still exists: Khalilzad
Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan, says that despite the signing of the February 2020 Doha agreement between the US and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), there is still an “atmosphere of mistrust” between the two sides.
In an interview with an American media outlet, Khalilzad said that because of America’s distrust, they still need to monitor the IEA’s performance, despite their assurances.
“Well, as I have mentioned before, the main problem right now is that we don’t trust them [IEA]. So the important thing is that what they say should not be trusted. Because of American disbelief in what the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) say and do, especially in relation to terrorism, they need to monitor the group’s work.”
In response to the possibility of the IE not adhering to the principles of women’s rights and girls education, Khalilzad said that there could be a difference of opinion among the leaders of the Islamic Emirate on this matter.
“I think there is disagreement among the leaders of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) regarding the education of girls; we cannot say that all the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) are of the same opinion. Currently, in three to four provinces of Afghanistan, school gates are open to girls above the sixth grade,” Khalilzad added.
His comments come just days after he stepped down as special envoy after leading the US team through the peace process with the IEA and the former government.
