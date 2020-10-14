Featured
UN teams working to assess humanitarian crisis in Helmand
As thousands of families flee Helmand fighting, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on all parties to the conflict to safeguard civilians.
In a post on Twitter late Tuesday night, UNAMA said “Taliban & ANSF urged to take all feasible measures to protect civilians, including safe paths for those wishing to leave area. UN teams working to verify casualty reports & advocating with parties to stop all civilian harm.”
The UN then issued a statement outlining the Helmand crisis, which they say has displaced thousands of people and interrupted critical health services.
In a report issued by the organization’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the UN said teams have been deployed to assess the humanitarian impact of the situation.
They also warned that fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and the Taliban, that started on Saturday night, continues to intensify close to the provincial capital of Lashkargah.
UNOCHA states that the most affected areas are Nahr-e-Saraj, Bolan, Babaje, Nad-e-Ali, Marja and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. Some parts of Maiwand district in neighboring Kandahar have also been affected, the report stated.
In addition, the highway between Kandahar and Lashkargah has been inaccessible due to the presence of IEDs.
Local authorities meanwhile report that at least 35,000 people (around 5,000 households) have been displaced into Lashkargah city, while health facilities also report hundreds of casualties.
Since Monday, two humanitarian assessment teams have been working in areas of displacement to assess needs and have so far verified nearly 500 internally displaced families. Initial observations from assessment teams show that some IDPs may require immediate food, water and temporary spaces for living.
“Electricity and telecommunication lines have been disrupted in some affected areas. This has affected people’s ability to communicate and humanitarian partners’ ability to conduct assessments,” the UN stated.
“Health facilities have also been affected – either closed or operating in a reduced capacity (focusing on trauma services only). As a result, it is expected that some tens of thousands of people living in these areas will be deprived of access to critical health services.”
The UN also stated that the provincial governor has called on the Afghan National Disaster Management Agency (ANDMA) to help with food and other essential items for at least 500 families verified as having been displaced.
A meeting is expected to be held on Wednesday to address trauma needs, the UN stated.
“Other partners are mobilizing internal resource and response capacity to meet new needs created by these clashes and overcome technical and access related challenges delaying needs assessments.”
Featured
Peace talks negotiator questions whether ‘talking’ whilst ‘fighting’ is viable
As violence continues to grip Helmand province and reports regularly emerge of other clashes breaking out around the country, Afghan peace negotiator Nader Nadery said from Doha that if the bloodshed continues, Afghanistan might have to reassess whether “talking” whilst “fighting” is viable or not.
In an interview with BBC on Tuesday, Nadery said: “If the violence goes higher and continues for a longer period of time the level of pressure from the public on us – the team of negotiators from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan – will increase and then we will have to do consultation with our people, back, that could this two path of talking and fighting would work or not.”
“It is unacceptable for our people to be suffering the way they have suffered these past three weeks with increased violence,” Nadery said.
When asked if he hoped the negotiating teams would have made more progress by now he said they are trying to strike a balance between the “urgency” of a need for a solution, and attempting to ensure the process is not rushed, undermining “a sustainable peace”.
Nadery’s comments come as calls continue to mount for a ceasefire – or at least a reduction in violence.
As clashes continue to break out around the country, Helmand has been gripped in the clutches of ongoing battles since Saturday night after the Taliban launched coordinated attacks against a number of areas in the province.
Since then fighting has escalated – resulting in tens of thousands of Helmand residents fleeing their homes.
Casualties have been reported, including civilians, but exact details have not been released.
Featured
Two military helicopters collide over embattled Helmand
Two ANA helicopters collided and crashed along the Helmand river near an Afghan security outpost in Nawa district of Helmand on Tuesday night.
According to sources, a number of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces members were killed.
The security forces members had been wounded in battle and were reportedly being transported to a hospital in one of the helicopters.
The second helicopter is believed to have been dropping off ANDSF commandos to bolster troops on the ground.
The Ministry of Defense has not yet commented.
Heavy clashes have been ongoing in Helmand since Saturday after the Taliban carried out a coordinated attack on various areas in the province.
The ensuing battles have meanwhile forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
On Monday, US-Forces Afghanistan stated they had assisted the Afghan troops by conducting targeted strikes in the province against the Taliban.
Since then reinforcements have been sent into Helmand including commandos while the Afghan National Army is providing air support.
Featured
Karzai condemns ongoing conflict, calls for unity to establish peace
Former president Hamid Karzai has expressed concern over the rise in violence in the country and “strongly condemns the ongoing war on Afghans.”
Karzai said Tuesday night “I once again call on all Afghans, and especially the
Afghan parties to the war, to renounce violence and unite to establish peace in our dear country,” which is the key aspiration of all Afghans.
Karzai is one of a number of influential figures who have not only spoken out about the escalating violence in the country but who have also condemned the violence in Helmand province, which has resulted in thousands of people having fled their homes in the past three days.
Some reports indicate as many as 35,000 people – about 5,000 families – have left their homes due to the clashes in various districts in the province.
The head of the refugee and repatriation department, Sayed Mohammad Amin, told Reuters about 5,100 families have been displaced by the fighting. He said that there was an urgent need for food and shelter.
Large parts of Helmand, especially the provincial capital Lashkargah and neighboring Kandahar have been without electricity since Monday after the Taliban set fire to part of a power station before stripping it of all movable equipment.
Some telecommunications companies have also been shut down.
