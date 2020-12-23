Featured
UN slams Trump for pardoning Blackwater contractors
The United Nations said Wednesday night it was deeply concerned by US President Donald Trump’s move to pardon four former Blackwater security contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians in 2007.
“We are deeply concerned by the recent US presidential pardons for four security guards from the private military firm Blackwater who were convicted for killing 14 Iraqi civilians.
The UN Human Rights Office spokesperson, Marta Hurtado, said in the statement that “pardoning them contributes to impunity.”
Hurtado said the four individuals were given sentences ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment, including on charges of first-degree murder.
“By investigating these crimes and completing legal proceedings, the US complied with its obligations under international law. Victims of gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law also have the right to a remedy.
“This includes the right to see perpetrators serve punishments proportionate to the seriousness of their conduct,” Hurtado said.
The UN Human Rights Office (UNOCHA) in turn called on the US to renew its commitment to fighting impunity for gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law and to uphold its obligations to ensure accountability for such crimes.
This comes after Trump’s announcement Wednesday that the four security contractors,
Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard, were among a group of 15 prisoners to be pardoned.
A White House statement said Slatten, Slough, Liberty and Heard had a “long history of service to the nation” as veterans of the US Army and US Marine Corps, and that their pardons were “broadly supported by the public… and elected officials”.
It added that the Court of Appeals “ruled that additional evidence should have been presented at Mr Slatten’s trial”, and that prosecutors recently disclosed “that the lead Iraqi investigator, who prosecutors relied heavily on to verify that there were no insurgent victims and to collect evidence, may have had ties to insurgent groups himself”.
But according to the BBC, the father of a boy who died called the move “indescribable” and a rights group said Trump had hit a “new low”.
Slatten, Slough, Liberty and Heard were among 19 Blackwater private security contractors assigned to guard a convoy of four heavily-armored vehicles carrying US personnel on 16 September 2007.
According to the US justice department, at about noon that day several of the contractors opened fire in and around Nisoor Square, a busy roundabout that was immediately adjacent to the heavily-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.
When they stopped shooting, at least 14 Iraqi civilians were dead – 10 men, two women and two boys, aged nine and 11. Iraqi authorities put the toll at 17.
US prosecutors said Slatten was the first to fire, without provocation, killing Ahmed Haithem Ahmed Al Rubiay, an aspiring doctor who was driving his mother to an appointment.
The contractors said they mistakenly believed that they were under attack.
The incident caused international outrage, strained relations between the US and Iraq, and sparked a debate over the role of contractors in warzones.
In 2014, a US federal court found Slatten guilty of murder, while Slough, Liberty and Heard were convicted of voluntary manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and other charges. Slatten was sentenced to life in prison, and the other three were handed 30-year terms.
Slough, Liberty and Heard subsequently had their sentences reduced to 15, 14 and 12 years respectively.
BBC reported that according to Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Project, Trump had “hit a disgraceful new low with the Blackwater pardons”.
“These military contractors were convicted for their role in killing 17 Iraqi civilians and their actions caused devastation in Iraq, shame and horror in the United States, and a worldwide scandal. President Trump insults the memory of the Iraqi victims and further degrades his office with this action.”
Mohammed Kinani, whose nine-year-old son Ali was killed in Nisoor Square, told Middle East Eye: “No-one is above the law is what we learned in America, but now there’s someone above the law.”
“I don’t know how this is allowed. I don’t think that America is built on such principles,” he added.
Australia to host Afghanistan for historic one-off Test next year
Australia will host Afghanistan for a single Test match in November next year as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia (CA), CricTracker reported Sunday.
The ACB confirmed the development and said the historic Test was originally scheduled to be held in November this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next year’s Test will be the first-ever between Australia and Afghanistan.
Afghanistan was awarded Test status by the ICC in 2017 and has played four Test matches so far – the first in 2018 against India.
While the one-off Test against Afghanistan had to be postponed, Australia has been able to restart matches and is currently playing a four-match Test series against India.
Both teams recently played three ODIs and as many T20Is. Australia won the ODIs before India won the T20I series.
Interior Ministry confirms 8 killed in Kabul explosion
The Afghan Ministry of Interior has confirmed eight people were killed and 15 wounded in Sunday’s explosion that tore through Speen Square intersection in Khushal Khan in PD 5.
In a series of tweets, the ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian said “children, women and the elderly are among the injured in the incident, and the houses around the area were severely damaged.”
He also confirmed that Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) member Khan Mohammad Wardak was among those wounded.
Arian did however say that the casualty figure was subject to change.
Such attacks show the persistence of crimes against the people, he said adding that insurgents continue to destroy and kill.
Arian also stated that in the past three months, insurgents had carried out 37 suicide attacks and 510 IED explosions.
In this time, about 500 civilians were killed and more than 1,000 wounded in these attacks.
Sunday morning saw a string of explosions across the country – one after the other.
In addition to the Kabul blast, a policeman was killed in Jalalabad city in an explosion close to the Nangarhar capital’s cricket stadium. Two others were also wounded, police confirmed.
In a third explosion, in Logar, police confirmed two civilians were injured in an IED blast but local residents say five people were wounded.
Arian’s statement meanwhile comes after Kabul police confirmed earlier that nine people had been killed and as many as 30 wounded in the explosion.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for any of Sunday’s explosions.
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Nine people are reported to have died in a fire in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of a hospital in Gaziantep in Turkey on Saturday.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the fire broke out in a private hospital and that it is believed to have started after an oxygen ventilator exploded.
Other patients receiving treatment were transferred to nearby hospitals, Koca said.
The Anadolu news agency said the fire took place at the Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep. It cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being between 56 and 85 years old.
Anadolu Agency reported officials from the provincial governor’s office said 19 patients were in the unit when a “high-pressure oxygen device” exploded at 4.45 am.
