UN shares peace roadmap with Taliban, government: Sources
Sources in the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) confirmed to ArianaNews on Wednesday that the United Nations’ (UN) envoy in Kabul sent a letter to the Taliban and government outlining a suggested peace roadmap.
According to the sources the letter highlighted the following issues:
1- Ceasefire
2- Participatory and transitional government
3- Holding of elections
4- Preserving gains made over the past two decades
5- Preserving women’s rights
6- Preserving minority rights
7- Preserving freedom of speech
The government and Taliban have not confirmed the letter officially, but the UN envoy, Deborah Lyons, had meetings with the Taliban and government negotiators in Doha last week and recently met with some politicians in Kabul.
Lialoma Ahmadi, an HCNR adviser, said the UN envoy had shared the UN’s stance with Afghan sides.
“They emphasized [the need for] preserving the gains, announcing a ceasefire, and urged both sides to show willingness for negotiations,” said Ahmadi.
Afghan politicians, meanwhile, said that US and UN plans will be discussed at the upcoming Istanbul Summit in Turkey.
“The summit is very important for the future of Afghanistan. All sides should go to the summit with one plan, otherwise the plan of foreigners will be implemented,” said Qazi Muhammad Amin Waqad, a politician.
On the other hand, a 15-member committee from the HCNR discussed combining the plans they have received but, despite it having been their fourth meeting, they were not able to agree on one trajectory.
The HCNR’s committee is reviewing the various proposals put forward by the US and internal stakeholders in order to settle on one clear cut plan to present at the Turkey conference.
“Discussions were going very well, but several issues remain,” said Faridoon Khwazoon, a spokesman for the HCNR.
Sources stated 11 issues have been proposed and so far the committee has agreed on eight.
But sources claim the issue of establishing an interim government is a sticking point.
Water affairs authority confirms work to start on 44 new dams
National Water Affairs Regulation Authority (WARA) said Wednesday that the construction of 44 dams across the country will begin next month in order to help manage Afghan waters.
WARA stated that surveys and designs of these dams are being finalized and the construction contracts would be signed separately next month.
According to the department the following dams, at an estimated cost of $600 million, would be contracted in 21 provinces.
Aghan Jan in Uruzgan; Mizan, Markok, Qaria Aja, and Allaudin in Zabul; Zardalo, Mullah Cheragh, and Chard in Ghazni; Gromby, Gorbat and Jalrez in Maidan Wardak; Gomal, Gomal Dowom, Zama, and Rustai Mirza in Paktika; Domand in Khost; Kharwar in Logar; Sori Khola in Paktia; Sultan Ibrahim and Qale Sokhta in Sar-e-Pul; Almar and Khisht Pol in Faryab; Rustai Aab in Samangan; Kantiwa and Kala Gosh in Nuristan; Aab Lory in Kandahar; Shoray, and Buzbai in Badghis; Wursaj Socha Maagh in Takhar; Dahane Mohammad Gicha in Bamiyan; Dare Bamsir in Daikundi; Shina, Zardag Bam, and Khair Maidanak in Ghor; Noor Gul and Qata Qala in Kunar; Pang Ziyan, Dare Shrasta, and Surkh in Nangarhar; Buzban in Ghor; Talkhak in Parwan; and Watan Gat in Laghman.
WARA stated that the dams, which will be used for hydroelectric and irrigation purposes, could store around 1,200 million cubic meters of water once the projects are implemented.
Once construction is complete, these dams will also irrigate an estimated 320,000 hectares of land, WARA said.
According to WARA, the dams could also produce 97 MW of electricity.
The Afghan officials said that the projects would also provide employment for thousands of people.
This comes after President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the Kamal Khan Dam in western Nimruz province last month.
The Kamal Khan Dam will not only generate at least nine megawatts of electricity for the local community but will also irrigate over 180,000 hectares of land.
Lavrov and Imran Khan meet to discuss bilateral relations and Afghanistan
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday where the two discussed bilateral relations and issues of regional and global importance including the Afghan peace process.
According to a statement issued by the Pakistan government, Khan reiterated the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Russia as a key foreign policy priority.
He expressed satisfaction at the steady growth in bilateral ties, including deepening cooperation in trade, energy, security and defence, the statement read.
Khan stressed the importance of a negotiated political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan and noted that Pakistan appreciated Russia’s efforts in promoting the Afghan peace process including through the hosting of the recent meeting of Extended Troika in Moscow.
Other issues discussed included the “Pakistan Stream” (North-South) Gas Pipeline project; enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, industrial modernization, railways and aviation and it was agreed that the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC), due to meet in Moscow later this year, would closely pursue specific proposals and projects in this context.
Views were exchanged on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
