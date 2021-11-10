Latest News
UN sends in millions to pay Afghan health workers
The United Nations has paid nearly $8 million in salaries to some 23,500 health workers across Afghanistan over the past month, bypassing the health ministry in a test case to inject much-needed liquidity into a dire Afghan economy.
The U.N. development agency UNDP and the Global Fund health aid organization teamed up to resurrect a program that had been funded by the World Bank until it suspended assistance when the Western-backed Afghan government collapsed and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control in August.
The United Nations has been struggling to get enough cash into Afghanistan to help deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people on the brink of famine and prevent the collapse of the economy and health and education services, Reuters reported.
“Someone had to step in. We were confronted not just with a health system that was collapsing, but also a financial system that was collapsing,” UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja, told Reuters.
“Global Fund took the financial risk, we took the implementation risk to make these payments happen,” she said. “We’ve shown it’s possible, it can work … it goes a huge long way to saving at least the people’s economy in the country.”
The Global Fund provided $15 million, of which nearly $8 million was used for salaries, while much of the rest was spent on providing basic medical equipment, essential drugs and supplies, Reuters reported. UNDP worked out how to get the funds into the country and into the hands of health workers in 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
Wignaraja said UNDP wired some of the money to the Afghanistan International Bank and then used a large money service provider, which UNDP declined to identify for security reasons, to distribute the rest.
The health workers paid so far – working in nearly 2,200 health facilities – had money deposited into bank accounts, while another 2,500 health workers will shortly be paid in cash because they are in remote areas.
“It’s given hope to these families. It’s reignited healthcare services,” said Wignaraja, adding that the program would now be run by the World Health Organization and the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF for the next three months.
“Without this, you literally would have all the Afghan doctors, nurses, technicians, heading across borders,” she added.
During that time Wignaraja said the United Nations would talk to the World Bank to see if it was then able to take over the program again or find a hybrid solution if the bank is unable to get any approvals needed to do so.
Wignaraja said the payment of health workers salaries over the past month had helped spark the re-opening of some banks.
“The minute you start the local community economic activity and people are able to deposit money and take money these banks are able to open their local branches,” she said.
After showing it could work, the United Nations would continue using the formal banking system and money service providers to get cash into Afghanistan for the next few months, Wignaraja said, although she added that U.N. agencies were also considering a need to bring U.S. dollars into the country.
“This has been for us a pretty crazy test run of the system,” she said of the payments to health workers, adding that she hoped international donors were “watching it really closely.”
Latest News
IEA welcomes multi-lateral meetings on Afghanistan crisis
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday welcomed the move by foreign countries to host meetings on Afghanistan stating such dialogue can lead to a better understanding of the situation in the country.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mujahid said the IEA was optimistic about the outcome of Wednesday’s eight-nation NSA meeting in Delhi.
The NSA meeting, hosted by Delhi, was attended by National Security Advisors from eight regional countries – Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
However, China and Pakistan both excused themselves.
The meeting was called to discuss the current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the threat of terrorism, among other issues.
However, asked to confirm reports that former Afghan military personnel have joined forces with Daesh (ISIS-K), Mujahid said only that the IEA was keeping a close eye on Daesh in the country.
He did not confirm the reports but stated the IEA will not allow Daesh to interfere with the security in the country.
Mujahid also said however that the IEA is optimistic about relations with the US improving.
Latest News
NSAs meet in Delhi for talks on Afghanistan crisis
India’s NSA Ajit Doval chaired the eight-nation dialogue on the Afghanistan crisis in Delhi on Wednesday and said the recent developments in the country hold important implications for neighboring and regional countries.
In his address to his regional counterparts, Doval said: “It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbors and the region.”
Doval also said that this is the time for close consultations amongst the participating nations and that greater cooperation and interaction is needed.
“I’m confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful, and will contribute to helping people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security,” he said.
NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are attending the high-level meeting but China and Pakistan both excused themselves.
Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran in turn called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to establish an inclusive government, represented by all ethnic groups.
Turkmenistan’s Charymyrat Kakalyyevvich Amavov said that this meeting will provide the opportunity for cooperation in the region, while Uzbekistan’s Victor Makhmudov acknowledged Afghanistan is facing a crisis.
Tajikistan’s Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda pointed to his country’s “long border with Afghanistan” and raised concerns about cross-border drug trafficking and the humanitarian crisis.
Russia’s Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation called for “restoration of long-lasting peace”.
Kyrgyzstan’s Marat Mukanovich Imankulov, raised the issue of the threat of terrorism and said help needs to be extended to Afghanistan.
Kazakhstan’s Karim Massimov, Chairman of the Kazak National Security Committee raised the issue of the fast deteriorating socio-economic situation in the country.
As host, India chose not to invite the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), since none of the participating countries have so far officially recognized Afghanistan’s new government, although some countries, including Russia and Iran, still have an active embassy presence in the country, Indian media reports stated.
Absence of Pakistan, China
Having skipped both previous meetings because of India’s presence, Pakistan was unlikely to have attended this one, especially in light of the current state of bilateral relations, Indian media reported.
Although China had attended both previous meetings due to its own security concerns originating from Afghanistan, its absence now sends out a signal that it doesn’t want to associate with any process led by India, the Indian Express reported.
According to the report Beijing has engaged with the IEA leadership, before and after the fall of Kabul, something New Delhi has watched closely, given China’s proximity to Pakistan and potential to emerge as the IEA’s new financiers.
China’s leverage at the UN Security Council is something that the IEA will be banking on, Indian media reports stated.
Latest News
Detained Afghan pilots fly out of Tajikistan on US-brokered flight
U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel boarded a U.S.-brokered flight out of Tajikistan on Tuesday, ending a nearly three-month detention ordeal that began when they escaped there in their aircraft during the collapse of the former government, Afghan sources said.
The plight of the pilots had attracted U.S. congressional scrutiny – with lawmakers and military veterans frustrated by what they believed was a sluggish U.S. relocation effort, Reuters reported.
One pilot shared images of the group boarding the aircraft, saying it was destined for the United Arab Emirates. Flight-tracking data showed it had left the country.
“It’s a relief,” said David Hicks, a retired U.S. brigadier general who is helping lead a charity called Operation Sacred Promise working to evacuate and resettle Afghan air force personnel.
The Afghan personnel in Tajikistan represented the last major group of U.S.-trained pilots who fled abroad and were still known to be in limbo.
The group of evacuees included a U.S.-trained Afghan pilot at an advanced stage of pregnancy, who had expressed fear for her unborn baby in an interview with Reuters.
The group flew to Tajikistan in military aircraft at the end of the war, was detained by Tajik authorities and had been awaiting a U.S. relocation – hoping the transfer to the Middle East will lead to eventual U.S. resettlement.
Reuters detailed accounts from the pregnant pilot and other members of the group about their frustrations with their detention, and was first to report U.S. plans to relocate them.
The Pentagon estimated that the expected group of evacuees totaled about 191.
Afghan air force personnel flew dozens of military aircraft to Tajikistan and to Uzbekistan in August as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) swept to power.
NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025
UN sends in millions to pay Afghan health workers
IEA welcomes multi-lateral meetings on Afghanistan crisis
NSAs meet in Delhi for talks on Afghanistan crisis
Detained Afghan pilots fly out of Tajikistan on US-brokered flight
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media
Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in Kandahar
Ashraf Ghani found to have lied countless times during his tenure
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Saar: New appointment by IEA discussed
Tahawol: US Special Envoy’s visit to EU and Asia discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis discussed
Saar: Russia’s call for a peaceful solution between Afghans discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey detains 149 Afghan migrants after ramping up border security
-
Latest News4 days ago
Baby handed to US soldiers in Kabul evacuation chaos still missing
-
Sport4 days ago
First soccer tournament in Kabul following IEA takeover
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany to send envoy to Kabul to negotiate aid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan media worker commits suicide over financial stress
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan carpet industry struggling amid ongoing trade crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 91 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast