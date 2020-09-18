Latest News
UN Security Council welcomes start of intra-Afghan talks
UN Security Council (UNSC) has welcomed the start of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban negotiators in Doha, aimed at finding a political settlement for ending the long-term conflict in the country.
In a statement released on Friday, the UNSC reaffirmed its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity of Afghanistan.
The organization emphasized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process.
“The members of the Security Council strongly encouraged parties to the negotiations to continue pursuing confidence-building measures including reductions in violence, and to continue to engage in good faith,” the statement noted.
Noting the importance of the United Nations’ role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan, the council welcomed the efforts of all regional and international partners of Afghanistan in facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations and in helping the parties reach peace.
“The members of the Security Council thanked the Government of Qatar for facilitating the first round of negotiations,” the statement read.
Business
Pakistan to set up markets along Afghanistan-Pakistan border
Pakistan has decided to establish 18 markets along the Pakistan-Iran and Pakistan-Afghanistan borders, Pakistan government said.
Pakistan’s government would establish the markets aimed at boosting trade with the two countries and preventing the menace of smuggling.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, Khan’s office said in a statement.
“The meeting was told that twelve border markets will be established on the Pak-Afghan border while six border markets will be established on the Pak-Iran border,” the statement read.
“The Prime Minister has approved the establishment of two border market in Balochistan Province and one border market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a pilot project which will be completed and activated by February.”
Imran Khan’s Office noted that the decision to take more effective measures regarding the prevention of smuggling through borders
Talking about the establishment of border markets, the Prime Minister said that the establishment of markets where the population on border areas, especially youth, will get better business and trade opportunities, will come after fencing on the borders, the statement added.
Latest News
Ghani approves inclusion of mother name on national IDs
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in a decree has the inclusion of the mother’s name on the Afghan National Identity cards (Tazkiras).
“Based on the Presidential decree, the mother’s name is officially included on the national identity cards (Tazkiras), along with other personal details,” said Sediq Sediqqi, Spokesman for the President on Thursday.
بربنياد اين فرمان رياست جمهوري، نام مادر به گونه ي رسمي در شناسنامه (تذكره هويت)،در كنارساير مشخصات فردي درج مي گردد.
— Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) September 17, 2020
Earlier this month, Afghanistan’s Cabinet Committee on Legislation had approved a bill to amend the Population Registration Act for including a mother’s name on Tazkiras.
Before this amendment, the Afghan National Identity Documents only carried the name of a person’s father.
This development comes after women’s rights activists launched the (#WhereIsMyName) campaign three years ago demanding a mother’s name should be included in official documents.
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Organization welcomed the move noting that the reform will have important real-life consequences, “making it easier for women to obtain education, health care, and passports and other documentation for their children, and to travel with their children.”
“It will be especially significant for women who are widowed, divorced, separated, or dealing with abusive partners,” the organization said in a statement Friday.
The struggle for women’s rights in Afghanistan has been long and hard, and many Afghan women fear their rights could be rolled back in the negotiations.
Despite changes since 2001 that have seen women gain more rights, discrimination against them remains severe and pervasive.
This new law is a confidence boost and reminder of the many battles Afghan women’s rights activists have fought – and won – since 2001. One of their hardest battles is ahead of them, at the negotiating table; the Afghan government owes them its support there too.
Latest News
Trump’s Former NSA says withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is an unwise policy
US President Trump’s former national security adviser, H.R. McMaster says that Trump Administration’s withdrawal plan from Afghanistan is “an unwise policy.”
In an interview with the CBS News, the retired lieutenant general claimed that Trump with his new policy is “partnering with the Taliban against the Afghan government.”
“I think what [President Trump] did with this new policy, is he, in effect, is partnering with the Taliban against, in many ways, the Afghan government. And so, I think that it’s an unwise policy. And I think what we require in Afghanistan is a sustained commitment to help the Afghan government,” McMaster told the CBS.
The US and the Taliban signed a deal in February in Doha for bringing peace in Afghanistan.
According to the deal, the US committed to pulling out all of its troops from Afghanistan within 14 months.
In return, the Taliban pledged to cut ties with al-Qaeda and prevent terrorist groups from operating in the country and to start the peace talks with the government of Afghanistan.
Since February, the US has drawn the level of its forces down to 8,600 from 13,000 and has stated a further drawdown to 4,500 will be done by November.
Trump’s former national security adviser, however, calls the US troops drawdown in Afghanistan “a big mistake.”
He told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that Trump’s plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and his negotiations with the Taliban has made the U.S. less safe.
“Terrorist organizations who pose a threat to us are stronger now than they were on September 10, 2001. Those who perpetrated the mass murder attacks of 9/11 were the mujahideen-era alumni of the resistance to Soviet occupation in Afghanistan,” McMaster told CBS News.
“Today, we are facing an Al-Qaeda and an ISIS alumni that is orders of magnitude greater than that mujahideen-era alumni ever was. And they also have access to much more destructive capabilities,” McMaster adds.
McMaster’s interview with CBS will be aired as part of the 53rd season premiere of “60 Minutes” on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. local time.
