UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2021)

The United Nation’s Security Council (UNSC) is expected to hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMA) said in a tweet Tuesday.

“The situation in Afghanistan will be addressed by the Security Council tomorrow, Wednesday, starting 15:00 in New York (00:30 Thursday Kabul local),” tweeted UNAMA.

UNAMA added that Deborah Lyons, UN Secretary General Special Representative for Afghanistan will address the meeting.

No further details were given.

Last week, the United Nations announced that it had quietly extended a lifeline to Afghanistan’s health system after providing $15 million to avoid the collapse of the entire sector.

By the time the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control of the country in mid-August, most healthcare workers had not been paid and essential supplies such as medicine and food were scarce.

But the UN Development Programme (UNDP), under an agreement with the Global Fund, had managed to work a way to inject money into the system and salaries were paid to over 23,000 health workers, in nearly 2,200 health facilities in 31 provinces.