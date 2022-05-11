Latest News
UN Security Council to discuss IEA ordering women to cover faces
The United Nations Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss an order by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for women to cover their faces in public.
UN special envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, is due to brief the 15-member council, said Norway’s UN mission, which requested the closed-door meeting “to address the increased restrictions on human rights and freedoms of girls and women.”
Under the IEA’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001, women had to cover up, could not work, and girls were banned from school. But after seizing power in August, they vowed to respect women’s rights, Reuters reported.
However in March, the IEA backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
Then on Saturday the IEA’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, said that if a woman did not cover her face outside home, her father or closest male relative would be visited and face potential prison or firing from state jobs.
Most women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious reasons but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces.
Deputy PM meets with UNAMA chief to discuss challenges around humanitarian aid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy prime minister Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi met this morning with UNAMA head Deborah Lyons and her deputy Ramiz Alakbarov to discuss greater coordination and transparency regarding delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid.
Lyons also discussed the activities of various UN agencies working in Afghanistan and requested a meeting with relevant ministries, UN agencies and other donor organizations in order to address challenges and facilitate humanitarian assistance where needed.
Hanafi meanwhile welcomed the idea of such a meeting, which he said would lead to transparent delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, and said it was important for greater understanding and coordination between the IEA and donor agencies.
Referring to the recent floods in various provinces in Afghanistan, which left dozens dead and caused heavy financial losses, Hanafi called for more aid to help the victims.
At the meeting he also noted that the IEA has banned the cultivation of poppies and the trafficking of narcotics, and said the IEA is helping Afghan farmers to change to alternate crops.
IEA planning major national summit in Kabul: Sources
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is scheduled to hold a major summit in Kabul that will see religious scholars, representatives of different ethnic groups, and politicians come together to discuss political and economic issues.
The exact date of the summit has not yet been disclosed but politicians believe this meeting might be beneficial as solutions to problems could be put forward.
These politicians, however, believe that Afghanistan will face serious problems if an inclusive government that represents all sections of society is not formed.
According to sources familiar with the proposal, the focus of the meeting will be on how to address the current problems in Afghanistan and the need to prioritze them – taking in to account the advice of all participants.
“The first step is legitimacy,” said Sayed Ishaq Gilani, head of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan.
He said the people first need to recognize the IEA as rulers and all tribes need to be included in government before the rest of the world will recognize the IEA.
Others have said that such meetings will only be beneficial if the IEA includes experts and acts on suggestions made by them.
“If a meeting is held with only religious scholars from the Taliban (IEA), that meeting will not be effective,” said Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a political party member.
In the past, some political figures have called for a Loya Jirga in order to improve the economic situation and gain global recognition. However, the IEA has steadfastly rejected the idea of holding such a grand council.
Journalist killed in Afghanistan, wins Pulitzer Prize for COVID coverage in India
A team of Reuters photographers including the late Danish Siddiqui, who was killed last July while on assignment in Afghanistan, have won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India.
Reuters, which was also named as a feature photography finalist for images of climate change around the world, won for images of COVID’s toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation, Reuters reported.
Besides Siddiqui, the Reuters photographers honored were Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave.
The New York Times won three Pulitzer Prizes and was named as a finalist five more times on Monday, while its rival the Washington Post took the public service award and Reuters claimed the prize for feature photography.
The journalists of Ukraine were also awarded a special citation for coverage of the Russian invasion, as the Pulitzer board paid homage to the 12 journalists who have been killed covering the Ukraine war this year,Reuters reported.
The annual Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards in US journalism, with special attention often paid to the public service award.
The Pulitzer was the 10th for Reuters, and the seventh in the last five years.
With three more Pulitzers this year, the New York Times has won 135 since the awards were first presented in 1917.
The Times took one for national reporting for its coverage of fatal traffic stops by police; another for international reporting for its examination of the failures of the US air war in the Middle East; and a third for criticism for Salamishah Tillet, a contributing critic at large, for her writing on race in arts and culture.
Besides winning the international reporting award, the Times was named as a finalist in the category twice more: for the fall of Afghanistan and the assassination of Haiti’s president.
In addition, New York Times reporter Andrea Elliott won a Pulitzer Prize in the general nonfiction category for her book “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City,” which started with a 2013 series published by the newspaper.
The Pulitzer board made note of the “challenging and dangerous times for journalists around the world,” noting 12 journalists killed covering the Ukraine war, eight Mexican journalists murdered this year, and other cases of assault and intimidation against journalists in Afghanistan and Myanmar.
