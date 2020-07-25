Featured
UN Security Council report claims up to 6,500 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan
The United Nations Security Council said in a report this week that an “estimated 6,000 to 6,500 Pakistani terrorist fighters” were currently in Afghanistan and posed a threat to both countries.
According to the 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, published on Thursday, most of these fighters were Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members and were led by Amir Noor Wali Mehsud.
The UN report was on Daesh and al-Qaeda and associated groups operating around the world.
On the topic of COVID-19, the monitoring team said the pandemic was having an effect on terrorism but the impact of coronavirus was varied.
In some regions, groups were using the pandemic to advance propaganda and fundraising, and in some regions, these groups are seeking to take advantage of perceptions that the attention of security forces is diverted elsewhere.
“At the same time, the pandemic has made cross-border travel more difficult and targets more elusive, and the operational tempo of attacks has slowed discernibly in some regions,” read the report.
The report stated that al-Qaeda meanwhile is entrenching in regions beyond its historical stronghold in Afghanistan, where it faces a serious challenge if the peace process develops momentum.
The group “exploits the tarnished ISIL (Daesh) brand and societal fractures to enhance legitimacy and gain local traction and recruits. The relationship between ISIL and al-Qaeda remains fraught and idiosyncratic, depending on regional dynamics.”
The report stated that Daesh had suffered severe reverses in its former Afghan strongholds of Nangarhar and Kunar Provinces, “but it is too soon to discount it as a threat”.
The report warned that Daesh does however hope to exploit changing dynamics between the Taliban, Daesh and al-Qaeda in the context of the Afghan peace process.
According to the agreement between the US and the Taliban, signed in February, it is envisaged that the Taliban will continue to fight Daesh and suppress any threat from al-Qaeda.
However, the report stated that al-Qaeda and Daesh in West Africa and Sahel continued to enjoy operational success in early 2020.
The report added that the strength of al-Qaeda in and around Idlib in the north-west of Syria and “the fragility of the situation” was troubling. Daesh “also enjoys safe haven in that region.” read the report.
Meanwhile, the UN stated that Daesh continues to suffer losses in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, to where it moved from Nangarhar at the end of 2019.
In April and May, the Afghan special forces conducted a series of countrywide operations that led to the arrest of leaders of the group, including Aslam Farooqi (aka Abdullah Orokzai) and other senior members.
The report stated that some entities claim Daesh is seeking to pursue “a global agenda” by implementing its core’s leadership approach, which considers Afghan territory a base for spreading terrorist influence across the wider region.
In addition, the report stated that although in territorial retreat, Daesh remains capable of carrying out high-profile attacks in various parts of the country, including Kabul.
“It also aims to attract Taliban fighters who oppose the agreement with the United States. In case of further military pressure on (Daesh) in Kunar, the group is expected to retreat to Badakhshan and other northern provinces,” read the report.
The UN’s Monitoring Team estimates the current Daesh membership in Afghanistan is around 2,200. They say the leader is Matiullah Kamahwal and Syrian national Abu Said Mohammad al-Khorasani.
The UN’s team was informed that two senior Daesh commanders, Abu Qutaibah and Abu Hajar al-Iraqi, had arrived in Afghanistan from the Middle East. No date was however given.
Through foreign terrorist fighters, Daesh has reportedly maintained contact with the new overall Daesh leader, al-Mawla.
The report stated a number of other terrorist groups are also active in Afghanistan, most operating under the umbrella of the Taliban but some aligned with Daesh.
The death of Abdukholik, the head of the Uzbek fighters in Daesh, in January 2020, contributed to the departure of some of the Uzbek component of the group, in particular family members.
One group of Central Asian fighters went to Faryab province, where they joined the 1,500-strong Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) group. Another reportedly traveled to Kabul province, planning to leave Afghanistan via Iran for Turkey to join the local pro-Daesh Central Asian diaspora.
The report also states al-Qaeda is covertly active in 12 Afghan provinces and the group’s Egyptian leader Aiman al-Zawahiri remains based in the country. The total number of al-Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan is between 400 and 600.
“The leadership maintains close contact with the Haqqani Network. In February 2020, al-Zawahiri met with Yahya Haqqani, the primary Haqqani Network contact with al-Qaeda since mid-2009, to discuss ongoing cooperation.”
The UN report also stated that al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operates under the Taliban umbrella from Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces.
The group reportedly has between 150 and 200 members from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan. This group “is reportedly planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader,” the report read.
This latest report comes after the US State Department issued its Country Reports on Terrorism 2019 last month.
In its report, the US stated Pakistan remains a “safe haven” for a host of regional terror groups, including the Afghan Taliban, and the al-Qaeda linked Haqqani Network.
The Long War Journal quoted the State Department as having said: “Pakistan continued to serve as a safe haven for certain regionally-focused terrorist groups.,
“It allowed groups targeting Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated HQN [Haqqani Network], as well as groups targeting India, including LeT [Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa] and its affiliated front organizations, and JeM [Jaish-e-Mohammad], to operate from its territory.”
After noting that Pakistan has taken “modest steps in 2019 to counter terror financing and to restrain some India-focused militant groups,” the State Department criticized Pakistan for failing “to take decisive actions against Indian- and Afghanistan-focused militants who would undermine their operational capability.”
The State Department also blasted Pakistan for harboring wanted terrorists, including JeM emir Masood Azhar and LeT commander Sajid Mir, who was a mastermind of the November 2008 terror attacks across Mumbai, in India.
Azhar and Mir “are widely believed to reside in Pakistan under the protection of the state, despite government denials,” the Long War Journal stated.
Lords Committee launches inquiry into UK’s engagement with Afghanistan
Britain’s House of Lords on Friday launched an inquiry into the UK’s engagement with Afghanistan – including its diplomatic, military and aid strategy.
The inquiry by the International Relations and Defence Committee will consider the UK’s work with international partners such as the US, NATO and the Afghan government and will also consider the regional dynamics of instability in Afghanistan.
In addition, the committee will look into the implementation of the agreement between the US and the Taliban for the withdrawal of foreign troops, and prospects for negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
The UK was actively engaged in the fight against the Taliban and al Qaeda between 2001 and 2014, and still has about 1,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan in a non-combat role.
In a Call for Evidence published on the UK Parliament’s website on Friday, the chair said: “We are seeking to look closely at the UK Government’s role and aims in the country, in the context of the planned US withdrawal announced in February 2020.”
Acknowledging that the Afghan people have suffered as a result of instability, conflict and underdevelopment, the committee stated that the UK has an ongoing interest in a sustainable political settlement being reached.
“We are looking for evidence to inform us about the effectiveness of the UK’s engagement in Afghanistan, and what role it should play in the future. An important part of this inquiry will be the effective scrutiny of the work of the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Ministry of Defense in Afghanistan,” the notice stated.
According to the committee, it is seeking evidence to address a number of questions including what the prospects are for the implementation of the peace agreement between the US and the Taliban signed in February, what the outlook is for talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban following the US Taliban peace agreement and what will the impact be of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan on the UK.
The committee will also investigate the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on Afghanistan.
Lords stated that diversity comes in many forms and hearing a range of different perspectives means that committees are better informed and can more effectively scrutinize public policy and legislation.
“Committees can undertake their role most effectively when they hear from a wide range of individuals, sectors or groups in society affected by a particular policy or piece of legislation. We encourage anyone with experience or expertise of an issue under investigation by a select committee to share their views with the committee, with the full knowledge that their views have value and are welcome.”
CLICK HERE for the full notification.
Khalilzad encourages regional countries to back peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, said in Washington on Friday it was time for Central Asian countries to encourage both the Afghan government and the Taliban to pursue peace as peace and stability will have a significant impact on the region.
Speaking at a United States Institute of Peace online forum, Khalilzad said this was “a defining moment for Afghanistan and the region.”
Thank you for following along with today's discussion on #AfghanPeace with @US4AfghanPeace, @RoyaRahmani, Erzhan Kazykhanov and @JavlonVakhabov. Watch the event again here: https://t.co/3r7CzRA8jL

— U.S. Institute of Peace (@USIP) July 24, 2020
— U.S. Institute of Peace (@USIP) July 24, 2020
What happens in Afghanistan will have a significant impact on the region, he said.
He said now is the time for peace to be pursued in Afghanistan as peace will facilitate development, stability, trade and integration.
“The United States has been active on both tracks, the track of peace in Afghanistan and the track of regional integration, regional trade; and developing a common vision for regional development, security and prosperity between Central Asian countries and Afghanistan and between Afghanistan and South Asia starting with Pakistan,” he said.
Khalilzad went on to state that this was “in the hope that ultimately over time Afghanistan can bring the Central Asian nations and the South Asian nations together for a common, glorious objective of a peaceful, prosperous and stable region.”
He said the US was very much committed to doing their part to achieve both objectives – the objective of peace and the objective of regional cooperation.
He said the war in Afghanistan has been an obstacle to the potential of security, development and prosperity and it has been a huge burden on the people of Afghanistan, “who are yearning for peace”.
He also said the war has been a burden on the international community – especially the United States.
But despite an agreement having been signed between the US and the Taliban in February, two issues stand in the way of Afghan-led peace talks. He said: “One is the issue of prisoners.”
The second issue is that of violence, he said.
“Violence has been too high,” he said adding that the US has been working with both the government of Afghanistan as well as with the Taliban to encourage a reduction of violence by all sides. Too many Afghans are dying.”
He said the US is also delivering to the Afghan government and the Afghan security forces and is “consistent with the agreement signed with the Taliban.”
He said he hopes the levels of violence will reduce in the coming weeks.
However, he stated that the number of Afghan security forces killed this year is between 35 and 40 percent less than last year for the same period.
“The number of civilians killed is also significantly lower than for the same period compared to last year.”
Khalilzad also confirmed that since the signing of the US-Taliban agreement in February, no American or coalition soldier has been killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan.
However, he said the US was not satisfied with the levels of violence, despite them being lower than last year. “We want further reductions,” he said.
Meanwhile, the role of the region with regards to the peace process was also important, he said.
Regional countries could help encourage the Afghan government and the Taliban to overcome challenges and help encourage compromises “on a political roadmap that can end the Afghan war”.
He went on to state that regional countries could also help to sustain a peace agreement – once an agreement has been reached.
With peace, economic development can take place, he said adding that the US was also currently working on an agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the help of the UK.
He said this was in line with the peace process but also included the issue of broadening and developing further economic ties with Pakistan.
Afghanistan’s T20I tour to Zimbabwe uncertain as dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed
The much hoped-for Cricket T20I tour to Zimbabwe later this month for the Afghan national team hangs in the balance after the Zimbabwe government this week imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said the local cricket governing body had made a request to government authorities to host Afghanistan at the end of this month.
He said the Afghan team was keen to tour in order to get some much-needed game time.
“We really hoped Afghanistan could come through (for five Twenty20 internationals), but the situation is difficult now because the (Covid-19) cases keep increasing,” Mukuhlani said on Friday.
“We had made an application (to the government) to host Afghanistan. There were two things: one, we had applied for Afghanistan to come and, two, also for club cricket to kick off. The challenge now is that if the athletes stay out of action for too long, the danger is that some will never recover.
“We have seen some players failing fitness tests, and that’s the danger of staying out of action for too long. The good thing is that the (T20) World Cup in Australia has been postponed, so everyone has to reschedule. There will be more light after the meeting of the CEOs (of the International Cricket Council’s full members) in terms of how to reschedule the FTPs (Future Tours Programme).”
Apart from the Afghan team, Ireland and India also had planned tours to Zimbabwe in the next two months. Mukuhlani said that a bilateral series with neighbors South Africa was also being arranged behind the scenes between the two boards.
But with the rising number of cases in Zimbabwe as well as in India and South Africa, plans for these matches might be shelved.
But Mukuhlani was still hopeful that Afghanistan’s tour would take place.
“They (Afghanistan) were willing to come. We remain hopeful, but that is increasingly looking difficult. Before the new measures, it was looking possible. But let’s see. We may just have to postpone.”
