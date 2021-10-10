UN Security Council condemns attack on mosque in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2021)

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the deadly attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz province that killed at least 120 people.

The incident happened in Khanabad Badar area on Friday during prayers.

In a statement issued by the UNSC, the council said: “We underline the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”

“The attack, which was claimed by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP/Daesh)….. resulted in more than 100 casualties killed and wounded,” it read.

The statement further stated that its members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whoever committed.

On Saturday, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) pledged to track down and punish the perpetrators of Friday’s explosion.

According to Zabihullah Mujahid: “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns this heinous act and promises to find and punish the perpetrators of this heinous crime. InshAllah (God Willing).

Daesh (ISIS-K) issued a statement late Friday on its Amaq news channel claiming responsibility for the attack. According to Daesh, the suicide bomber was ethnic Uyghur, a Muslim minority in western China.

“A Shia mosque was blown up by Takfiris in the Khanabad Bandar area of central Kunduz province this afternoon, killing several of our compatriots and injuring several others,” Mujahid said in a tweet.