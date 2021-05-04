Latest News
UN Security Council condemns ‘atrocious and cowardly’ Logar attack
The members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have condemned last week’s attack in Logar that resulted in the death of 21 people.
In a statement issued by the council’s president Zhang Jun, the UNSC said it “condemned in the strongest terms the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack that took place at Pul-e Alam in Logar province, Afghanistan, on 30 April 2021.
“The attack, which took place during the month of Ramadan, resulted in at least 21 people killed, including high school students, and more than 100 civilians wounded,” read the statement.
The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Afghan government and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.
The members of the Security Council also expressed their deep concern about the continuing high level of violence and the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the number of civilian casualties, and stressed the importance of sustained efforts to end violence and protect civilians.
“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” the statement read.
The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.
They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Afghan government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.
“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.
“They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts,” read the statement.
Latest News
One-third of Afghan population facing acute food insecurity
One-in-three Afghans are acutely food insecure, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment report released by the Afghan government and its partners on Tuesday.
According to the IPC report, food insecurity in Afghanistan is attributed to the lingering impact of COVID-19, armed conflict, a rise in food prices, high unemployment rates and income loss, and the start of the complex and recurrent La Niña weather event.
“With doubling of our focus on mitigating adverse effects of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable, we have managed to bring the numbers down from a projected 42 to 35 percent, which is an achievement, however this is still far from our vision of a hunger-free Afghanistan,” said the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Anwarul Haq Ahady.
“A third of our people are struggling to feed their families. We must not let our guard down in light of the challenges ahead, specifically the drought-like effects La Niña is already triggering across the country, and the Government is preparing to respond to the impending drought”, he said.
While the Government prepares its response to an impending drought, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warn that current resourcing is inadequate to protect lives and livelihoods at risk.
“Millions of Afghan families already struggle to survive, and now they face the second drought in three years. A bag of wheat is 30 percent more expensive than the four-year average. Jobs are few and far between,” Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP Representative in Afghanistan said.
“The lean season is expected to arrive earlier and bite harder. We need to act now, bring food closer to people’s homes, and prevent irreversible malnutrition in mothers and children who will be impacted the most. We simply cannot wait and see.”
However, significant funding gaps for humanitarian agencies pose a challenge in meeting even the most basic humanitarian needs in the coming months, the report stated.
While the onset of the summer harvest may bring employment and improve access to food, the report warns the harvest is expected to be “below average” and the “food security situation is expected to deteriorate further during the 2021-2022 lean season”.
A further deterioration of the food security context will push more people to join one third of the population already food insecure.
“In order to understand the IPC report figures, we need to take into account two things. First, this analysis was conducted before any of the drought-like effects could be felt. Second, the projection period coincides with the harvest season, but the most serious effects of the lower rain and snowfall are affecting agriculture and livestock production with cascading food security impacts during the subsequent lean season.
“These figures actually call for immediate action that mitigates the impacts on agriculture and livestock production and prevents rural people from abandoning their agriculture-based livelihoods and displacing to urban areas,” said Rajendra Aryal, FAO Representative in Afghanistan.
La Niña drought-like effects are already evident in Afghanistan, according to FAO.
Early evidence of agricultural drought has been found in 25 hotspots across the country. This weather event is expected to severely affect both agricultural and livestock production in 2021.
According to FAO estimates, wheat production decreased by 16 to 27 percent in the last five drought events induced by La Niña; the potential impact on livestock production of this year’s event is expected to affect 30 percent of ruminants in 18 provinces.
Latest News
Gunmen kill three security personnel in broad daylight in Kabul
Unidentified gunmen shot dead two security personnel and a policeman in Kabul’s PD1 on Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses say gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a Hilux vehicle in the Chandawol area, killing two security personnel.
According to eyewitnesses a policeman then tried to pursue the gunmen, but he was also shot dead.
The eyewitness says there were three gunmen who then fled the area.
Kabul police say the incident is being investigated.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Amnesty International slams govt for not protecting journalists
The Afghan authorities must take urgent steps to provide journalists with greater protection, said Amnesty International on Monday – World Press Freedom Day.
This comes after a year of spiralling threats, intimidation, harassment, and violent attacks against the country’s media workers.
At least 11 journalists were killed in 2020 in targeted attacks in Afghanistan, with four more reportedly killed this year.
Amnesty International said in a statement “nearly all the killings, invariably carried out by unidentified gunmen, have gone uninvestigated. Dozens of others have been injured, while journalists routinely receive threats, intimidation and harassment because of their work.
“Faced with this dire situation and with multiple journalist ‘hit lists’ in open circulation, many journalists are fleeing the country.
“The Joint Committee on the Protection of Journalists, a body established by the Afghan government in 2016 to address the security risks faced by media workers, has made limited efforts to stem the violence.
“This lack of safety and security threatens not only lives, but the future of a free and independent media in Afghanistan,” read the statement.
According to Samira Hamidi, South Asia Campaigner at Amnesty International: “For simply doing their job, Afghanistan’s journalists put themselves at grave risk every single day.
The violent cycle of killings, harassment and intimidation is escalating, but this has not been matched by a robust counter-response from the authorities. The level of protection afforded to journalists has been woefully inadequate.”
“This lack of safety and security threatens not only lives, but the future of a free and independent media in Afghanistan. The Joint Committee on the Protection of Journalists must start taking effective action, starting by showing that attacks against journalists cannot and should not happen with impunity.
“The Joint Committee should launch thorough, effective and transparent investigations into killings and ensure that suspected perpetrators are brought to justice in fair trials,” she said.
