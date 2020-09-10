UN Secretary-General condemns attack on Afghan vice president

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2020)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack on Wednesday in Kabul on the official convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

In a statement issued by the UN Thursday, Guterres extended his sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

He reiterated the urgency of ”achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the country” and reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor.

Saleh’s convoy was targeted in a roadside bombing early Wednesday morning while the vice president was on his way to work.

He escaped with only minor injuries but at least 10 people were killed and many more wounded.

The attack is yet another in a string of targeted attempted assassinations and assassinations against public figures in Kabul and around the country.

Shortly after the attack the Taliban denied any responsibility and later in the day the Ministry of Interior said the explosives used were the trademark of those used in other attacks by Haqqani Network.