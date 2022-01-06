Latest News
UN says last month 7 million people were helped in Afghanistan
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that at least seven million people in Afghanistan received humanitarian aid in the past month.
Guterres tweeted that the organization, in cooperation with other aid organizations, had provided humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
Guttierez has also warned of the harsh winter facing the Afghan people. He said he expected the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
The remarks come at the height of winter, rising poverty levels and huge unemployment rates. Afghans were also subjected to freezing temperatures this week and widespread rain and snowstorms.
UN warns harsh winter is impacting Afghans around the country
UN humanitarian agencies warned Tuesday that a harsh winter in Afghanistan is aggravating already severe conditions faced by millions across the country.
Stéphane Dujarric, a Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stated that heavy snowfall and rain have affected a number of areas, disrupting flights to and from Kabul Airport.
“Humanitarian partners have been racing against time to deliver aid and supplies, in line with the commitment to scale up operations.
“During December, partners reached 7 million people with relief food supplies across the country,” Dujarric said.
Dujarric, meanwhile, stated that provision of winterization support – including cash and non-food items – is also underway in various parts of Afghanistan.
He added that international donors provided $1.5 billion for the two humanitarian appeals for Afghanistan in 2021.
“This includes 776 million dollars or 606 million dollars required for the flash appeal launched in September by the secretary-general and 730 million dollars of the 869 million sought for the humanitarian response,” Dujarric noted.
IEA says they are committed to ensuring the rights of all people
The UN Under-Secretary-General for Afghanistan (UNAMA) has met with some women rights activists in Kabul and said human rights should not be restricted in the country.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) meanwhile says they are committed to ensuring the rights of all people.
“The Taliban (IEA) have a responsibility to ensure that Afghanistan is a country where human rights are guaranteed equally to all,” said Mette Knudsen, UNAMA Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan.
Hada Khamosh, a women’s rights activist, said that during the meeting, they shared their concerns about restrictions on women, the media and freedom of expression, and the alleged “killing of former Afghan security forces” by IEA forces.
Following their takeover of Kabul, the IEA pledged to respect the rights of women and girls in accordance with Islamic law and announced a “general amnesty” for all former government employees.
But human rights activists fear that women and girls may be barred from work and education, as in the previous IEA regime.
Meanwhile, IEA’s Deputy Spokesman Inamullah Samangani told reporters on Tuesday that they were committed to providing employment and training for both men and women.
Samangani added that the group’s government was working to create “conditions” for education and employment for all Afghans, including women.
Samangani said that the IEA’s government is working to create “education and training conditions” for all Afghans, including women.
The IEA reopened boys’ schools on September 17, but did not allow girls in grades six and up to attend.
However, the IEA has insisted that before the girls return, they are preparing instructions to create a “safe learning environment” for them, according to Islamic law.
Under the IEA from 1996 to 2001, women were largely denied the right to work and study and were usually forced to cover their faces and accompany a Muharram when leaving home.
Earlier, the United Nations expressed concern about the human rights situation in Afghanistan, and UN officials said that if the achievements of the past two decades were to be preserved in the country, the human rights and dignity of all Afghans must be upheld for women and girls, be protected and respected.
Herat
IEA arrests four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Badghis have arrested four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites.
Mawolavi Baz Mohammad Sarwari, the IEA’s cultural director in Badghis, said the men were captured on Wednesday afternoon in the Ab Kamari district of the province while digging ancient sites.
Sarwari said that the detainees were local residents and that they had been digging for artifacts illegally.
Meanwhile, last week, five people were arrested while digging for antiquities in the Qadis district of the province.
The detainees are currently under investigation.
