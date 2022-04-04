Latest News
UN ‘saddened’ by death of five children from explosive remnant of war
UNICEF said it is deeply saddened by the killing of five children, one girl and four boys, when an explosive remnant of war (ERW) detonated on Friday in Marjah District in Helmand Province.
Two other children, a boy and a girl, were also injured in the explosion.
“This latest incident is far from being an isolated case. In Afghanistan, in the last seven months, 301 children were either killed or injured by explosive remnants of war and landmines. The real figure is thought to be much higher,” UNICEF said in a statement.
UNICEF meanwhile warned that concerns are growing that such accidents involving children and ERWs will continue to rise especially as the security environment has become more permissible and civilians are venturing into areas that were previously off-limits.
“Children are at high risk of death from unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan, including when they are tasked with collecting metal scraps to supplement meagre family incomes,” UNICEF said.
UNICEF in turn urged all parties to adhere to their responsibilities and step-up efforts to clear existing mines and unexploded ordnance, provide victim assistance, educate children and communities about the risks and preventive measures to take, and ensure that children live in safe and protective environments.
Latest News
Afghanistan needs to be more decentralized: Khalilzad
Afghanistan’s government needs to be more decentralized and political inclusivity needs to be ensured in order to prevent another war, former US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Saturday.
Speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue conference, Khalilzad said that the US’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has had both positive and negative consequences.
“On the positive side, the war has ended already. There is a government that controls all of Afghanistan, but on the negative is that the government is not legitimate in the sense that it doesn’t come true what it has agreed to do in the agreement that ended the war, meaning the US war, which was that the new government would be as a result of intra-Afghan negotiations so that it reflects the diversity,” Khalilzad said.
He said that currently the Afghan government is “very centralized” and a more decentralized government would also ensure economic participation and inclusivity.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, rejected Khalilzad’s claim that the government is very centralized.
Enamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for IEA, said that the government is committed to ensuring balanced development across Afghanistan and it would work for greater inclusivity.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, told the conference that “we have to be patient and accommodative” over the IEA’s performance.
“Instead of imposing sanctions which have never worked, we must incentivize Afghans for their positive behavioral changes,” Bajwa said.
He said that disengagement with Afghanistan is not an option. “We urge the international community to share their concern directly with Afghan interim government.”
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that after 40 years, there is no internal war in Afghanistan and one government controls the entire country.
“This presents a unique opportunity to stabilize Afghanistan and build sustainable peace the international community can achieve by engaging with Afghan authorities, unfreezing Afghanistna’s financial reserves and reviving reconstruction and sustainable development of Afghanistan,” Qureshi said.
He also urged IEA to positively respond to the expectations of the international community with regard to inclusivity, human rights including women’s rights, girls’ education and the threat of terrorism.
Latest News
WHO raises concern over increase in measles among Afghan children
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday warned that measles is on the rise among children in Afghanistan and that so far this year, at least 43,000 children have contracted the disease.
Of this, 214 children have died in the past three months from measles, WHO reported.
According to WHO, five percent of these deaths are children under the age of five, which is higher than last year.
While the Ministry of Health has not confirmed these numbers, officials have confirmed an outbreak of the disease and reported cases in Kunduz, Kabul and Helmand provinces.
According to health ministry statistics, Kunduz with 1,997 cases, Kabul with 1,696 cases and Helmand with 1,495 cases have the highest number of reported cases in the country.
Officials said they are planning to roll out a vaccination drive in the next few months.
“We have had the most measles cases this year, and we are trying to launch a vaccination campaign by May this year,” said Javid Hazher, a spokesman for the ministry.
In mid-March this year, WHO launched a measles vaccination campaign in Afghanistan. But a WHO official said that the campaign reached only a small percentage of the child population in the country.
He said 1.2 million Afghan children were vaccinated during this campaign.
The World Food Program (WFP) meanwhile recently reported that 23 million Afghans lack food security and that the crisis is deepening, which could increase the number of children suffering from malnutrition and measles.
Latest News
IEA takes massive anti-drug step, bans poppy cultivation
In a major crackdown on illegal practices in the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader on Sunday issued a decree banning the cultivation of poppies.
According to the decree, “all Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited across the country.
“If anyone violates the decree, the crop will be destroyed immediately and the violator will be treated according to the Sharia law,” read the decree.
The decree stated that in addition to this, usage, transportation, trade, export and import of all types of narcotics such as alcohol, heroin, Tablet K (which can contain methamphetamine and/or heroin), hashish and all drug manufacturing factories in Afghanistan are strictly banned.
The decree noted that “enforcement of this decree is mandatory” . In addition, anyone breaking this law with be “prosecuted and punished”.
Afghanistan has long been known as the biggest opium producer in the world and according to a UN study last year, the country accounted for at least 85 percent of global opium production in 2020 and supplied some 80% of all opiate users in the world.
United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a November report that the 2021 opium harvest, completed in July, marked the fifth year in a row with production at historic highs of more than 6,000 tons, potentially yielding up to 320 tons of pure heroin to be trafficked to markets around the world.
UNODC estimated in its report that income from opiates in Afghanistan amounted to some $1.8-$2.7 billion in 2021 but noted that much larger sums are accrued along illicit drug supply chains outside Afghanistan.
The report also noted that at the end of the annual opium cultivation season in July 2021, the area under opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan was estimated at 177,000 hectares.
Opium poppy cultivation has been increasing steadily over the past two decades, with an average rise of 4,000 hectares each year since systematic monitoring began in 1994 – albeit with strong yearly fluctuations.
Estimated opium production in 2021 was 6,800 tons or 8 percent more
than in 2020, meaning production has exceeded 6,000 tons for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year.
This amount of opium could be converted into some 270-320 tons of pure heroin, UNODC stated.
UN ‘saddened’ by death of five children from explosive remnant of war
IEA bans telecommunication companies from distributing unregistered SIM cards
Zerbena: Concerns over rising food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Khalilzad’s emphasis on decentralization of governance in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s suggestion of possible US return to Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
ACB discusses more matches, support with Bangladesh cricket board
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
Afghan, Pakistani officials hammer out transit agreement to facilitate trade
Zerbena: Concerns over rising food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Khalilzad’s emphasis on decentralization of governance in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s suggestion of possible US return to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US pressuring of IEA over human rights discussed
Zerbena: Rising food prices during Ramadan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Stats department estimates Afghanistan population to be 34.3 million
-
Latest News5 days ago
Construction of 285-km irrigation canal underway in northern Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN pushes for pledges, seeks $4.4 billion for Afghanistan
-
Herat2 days ago
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
China President calls on neighboring countries to support Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
“Significant progress” made in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Lavrov
-
Health5 days ago
WHO, UNICEF hold meeting in Doha on priorities for Afghanistan health sector
-
Business3 days ago
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA