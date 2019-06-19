UN Report Shows 7% Decrease in Security Incidents in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2019)

The latest quarterly report of the United Nation’s (UN) Secretary-General about Afghanistan released on Tuesday shows that the number of security-related incidents has reduced 7 percent in the last four months in Afghanistan.

According to the report. the number of suicide attacks decreased by 72 percent from Feb to May as the results of Afghan National Defense and Security Force’s efforts specifically in the cities of Kabul and Jalalabad.

In addition, the reports indicate a 10 percent decrease in the number of armed clashes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) praises the achievements of security forces in some provinces but says it is not sufficient.

“We support the local forces who are interested to defend their country in addition to supporting the army, police and national security forces,” said Yasin Zia, MoD Ministry Deputy.

The southern, eastern, and western regions respectively saw the highest number of incidents making 71 percent of all incidents, the report says.

We have considerably defeated the country’s enemies,” said Khushal Sadat, Deputy Interior Minister for Security who is in Helmand to assess the security situation of the southern provinces.

At the same time, NATO’s Resolute Support Mission Commander in Afghanistan describes supporting the security forces as everyone’s responsibility.

“Our responsibility as the senior leaders is to make sure there is proper training as possible. The families expect us to pay them, to feed them, and to protect them,” said General Scot Miller, NATO’s Resolute Support Mission Commander.

“I know the difficulty of operating in Helmand but at the same time I know what you have achieved over the last year,” he further said.

In addition, the UN report shows developments in the peace and electoral processes, the government’s anti-corruption efforts, and the women’s efforts to achieve meaningful participation in the peace process.