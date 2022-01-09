Latest News
UN Refugee Agency notes engagement with IEA has been ‘positive’
Filippo Grandi, the head of the United Nations Refugee Agency has said while the humanitarian response in Afghanistan is extremely urgent, engagement between the UN and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on the humanitarian aid front “has been relatively positive”.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Grandi said: “The humanitarian response in Afghanistan is extremely urgent because winter has set in. It’s snowing very heavily in vast parts of Afghanistan, and the needs are growing exponentially.”
Grandi pointed out that while 3.5 million people are displaced within Afghanistan, most were displaced prior to the IEA coming into power.
“They actually were already displaced when the Taliban (IEA) took over in August. They were displaced by years of conflict between the previous government and the Taliban. And it’s–the question is that after the 15th of August, the situation has deteriorated further, in so many different ways–more than half of the population on the brink of famine, a very big percentage, I would say 80 percent of the health system paralyzed and unable to work, huge water problem, compounded by an endemic drought that climate change is making even worse. Seventy percent of the teachers are not being paid,” he said.
He said he and his UN colleagues have been visiting Kabul quite regularly since the takeover of the IEA “and I think this engagement is important. At the moment, it is, you know, very much on the humanitarian side. And on that front, I have to say engagement has been relatively positive, constructive.
“In fact, humanitarian organizations, UN, NGOs, Red Cross, and others, have more access to more areas of Afghanistan now than they have had for years, because that conflict that I spoke about that displaced so many people is actually–isn’t happening right now, has ended with the takeover of the Taliban (IEA). That has opened up many areas that were previously very insecure,” he said.
“It’s interesting. There is a figure that is very seldom quoted. We estimate that 170,000 displaced people, especially among the most recently displaced have actually returned to their homes since August. Now this may sound counter intuitive, but it is because many areas are more secure now than they have been in a long time. And this, we need to take advantage of this,” he said.
He also said the IEA is facilitating the humanitarian work being done by the UN and its partners and aid agencies, adding that “the pattern usually has been one of cooperation”.
“But of course, the challenges remain very big.” He said there were issues that the UN did not agree with but noted that “there is a space for dialogue”.
Latest News
Afghan foreign minister in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has arrived in Tehran where he will meet Iranian officials to discuss ways to expand bilateral relations and trade ties.
The Afghan foreign ministry’s deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad said that Muttaqi, who is leading a 26-member delegation, is visiting Iran at the invitation of Tehran.
“The visit will focus on political, economic, transit, and refugee issues between Afghanistan and Iran,” Ahmad tweeted.
Before he left Kabul on Sunday, Muttaqi told reporters at the Kabul airport that they would also discuss ways to boost bilateral trade.
The government of Iran meanwhile said in a tweet that the Afghan delegation is scheduled to discuss economic cooperation, namely in banking, border markets, mining, business, and sports.
Also accompanying Muttaqi is the Minister of Economy Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, and the deputy head of the Chamber of Industry and Mines, Sakhi Ahmad Paiman
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes essential provisions to crisis-hit Kunar residents
As part of their annual winter charity drive, the Bayat Foundation rolled out aid to at-risk families in Kunar province over the weekend.
Each year the foundation provides winter aid to needy families. However, this year, the foundation stepped up its winter aid campaign considerably in order to reach as many desperate families who have been hard hit by the ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis in the country.
Over the weekend, hundreds of Kunar residents received much-needed food parcels, which included flour, rice and oil, Bayat officials said.
For the vast majority of Afghans, winter this year has brought with it extreme hardships and with an estimated 22 million people facing severe food shortage, the aid provided by Bayat Foundation has been warmly welcomed by thousands of families across the country in the past two months.
Bayat Foundation continues its nationwide emergency relief in Kunar Province. 200 families, in dire need, were provided essential food packages consisting of flour, rice, and oil.
Help us to reach more families in all 34 provinces!https://t.co/pFWoySI5Uy pic.twitter.com/01JCzMIFJ5
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) January 9, 2022
Already, the foundation has distributed thousands of food parcels to more than a dozen provinces in Afghanistan including Kabul.
The foundation’s deputy CEO, Haji Mohammad Ismail, told Ariana News that they distributed the food parcels to at-risk families, which included disabled people, living in Kunar.
“We are continuing our (Bayat Foundation) aid campaign and today we were in Kunar province and distributed foodstuff including flour, rice and oil to deserving and disabled people,” said Haji Ismail.
Kunar officials also welcomed the move and said there were many desperate families in the province.
“We are grateful for the Bayat Foundation aid, and call on them to help at-risk people in Kunar and people across Afghanistan,” said Abdullah Haqqani, deputy governor of Kunar.
Recipients of the food parcels were also very grateful for the supplies and called on other charity organizations to follow suit.
“Bayat helped us, may God reward them. They (Bayat Foundation) always help us, may God reward them,” said one grateful Kunar recipient.
Bayat Foundation’s campaign comes amid an ongoing crisis in the country which is driving up poverty levels. The United Nations warned late last year that as many as 22 million people are going hungry and that a humanitarian crisis is busy unfolding.
Latest News
Pakistan ends ‘drive’ to issue smartcards to registered Afghan refugees
The Pakistan government has concluded its country-wide campaign to verify and update the data of an estimated 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees and to issue them with smart identity cards, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said Sunday.
Following a short pilot, the campaign, supported by UNHCR, began on 15 April 2021 and ended on 31 December 2021. It was the first large-scale verification of refugees in Pakistan in the last 10 years.
According to early provisional results, the data of 1.25 million Afghan refugees was updated and expanded as a result of the campaign, officially known as the documentation renewal and information verification exercise (DRIVE).
Among them were 200,000 children under the age of five who were registered by their refugee parents.
More than 700,000 new smart identity cards have also been issued to date. The remaining cards will be printed and distributed in early 2022.
These cards, which will be valid until 30 June 2023, contain biometric data and are technologically compatible with systems used in Pakistan to authenticate the identities of nationals.
The new smart identity cards are an essential protection tool for Afghan refugees and give them faster and safer access to health and education facilities and to banking services, UNHCR said in a statement.
Tahawol: High-ranking IEA delegation in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
Afghan foreign minister in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
Bayat Foundation distributes essential provisions to crisis-hit Kunar residents
UN Refugee Agency notes engagement with IEA has been ‘positive’
Pakistan ends ‘drive’ to issue smartcards to registered Afghan refugees
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
At least 12 injured in explosion at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
Tahawol: High-ranking IEA delegation in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
Tahawol: Concerns over rise of poverty rate in Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan delegation led by Security Advisor to visit Kabul
Exclusive interview with Abdul Bari Omar Deputy Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan
Zerbena: UN concerns over drought in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
First babies of 2022 born at Khost maternity hospital
-
Herat4 days ago
IEA arrests four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN warns harsh winter is impacting Afghans around the country
-
Latest News4 days ago
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says they are committed to ensuring the rights of all people
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul hoping to resolve border issues with Pakistan through dialogue
-
World4 days ago
Kazakhstan government’s resignation fails to quell protests
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan completes 94% of border fence, despite ‘isolated’ incidents